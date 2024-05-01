मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़ों में देरी पर बवाल, विपक्ष ने उठाए सवाल

तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि दूसरे चरण के समाप्त होने के चार दिन बाद, निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतदान के अंतिम आंकड़े जारी किए। निर्वाचन आयोग ने 4 दिन पहले जो आंकड़े जारी किए थे, उससे 5.75 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। क्या यह सामान्य है?
Finally ECI has put out the final voter turnout figures for the first 2 phases which are substantially, not marginally as is normal, higher than the initial figures.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 30, 2024
But why are the absolute numbers of voters in each Parliamentary constituency not put out? Percentages are… pic.twitter.com/WolBmyfnDa
इससे पहले, कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने कहा था कि निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा चुनाव संबंधी सभी आंकड़ें समय पर और पारदर्शी तरीके से जारी करना जरूरी है और उसे आंकड़े सार्वजनिक करने चाहिए।
Important.— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 30, 2024
FOUR days after Phase 2 ends, Election Commission releases final voting figures. A bump up (jump in turnout) of 5.75% from what EC released 4 days ago!
IS THIS NORMAL ? What am I missing here ?