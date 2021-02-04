गुरुवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2021
कोहली से लेकर कुंबले तक, किस क्रिकेटर ने क्या कहा किसान आंदोलन पर

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
Last Updated: गुरुवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2021 (16:12 IST)
किसान आंदोलन पर विदेशियों की राय पर क्रिकेटरों के भिन्न विचार आने शुरु हो गए हैं। मास्टर ब्लास्टर और पूर्व बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कल बिना नाम लिए विदेशियों के भारतीय मसलों में दखलंदाजी देने की आलोचना करी थी।
गौरतलब है कि कल पॉप सिंगर रेहाना, पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता ग्रेटा थनबर्ग और व्यस्क फिल्म अभिनेत्री मिया खलीफा ने दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया था। सचिन तेंदुल्कर के बाद एक के बाद एक कई सेलेब्रेटी उनके पक्ष के साथ खड़े होने लगे। खासकर क्रिकेटर ने अपने विचार ट्विटर पर रखने शुरु कर दिए।

सचिन के बाद भारत के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया , असहमति के इस दौर में हमें एक रहने की जरूरत है। किसान देश का एक अभिन्न अंग है और मुझे आशा है कि जल्द ही दोनों पक्षों के बीच शांतिपूर्ण समझौता हो जाएगा। जिससे आगे का मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा।
पूर्व कोच और स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले का विराट कोहली से विवाद कोई नहीं भूला। लेकिन इस मसले पर उनकी कोहली से अलग राय नहीं है। कुंबले ने कहा कि भारत विश्व का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र होने के नाते अपने मसले खुद सुलझाने की काबिलियत रखता है।
वहीं हाल ही में क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले चुके बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि , एक देश के तौर पर हमारे पास आज कई मसले हैं सुलझाने के लिए,कल भी होंगे। लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम बाहरी ताकतों की दखलअंदाजी बर्दाशत करें। समझौता शांति और बातचीत के रास्ते निकल सकता है।
सिर्फ आईपीएल में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद में खेलने वाले संदीप शर्मा की ही राय इन सब क्रिकेटरों से जुदा रही। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करके कहा कि बाहरी दखंलअंदाजी के तर्क से तो फिर एक दूसरे के बारे में विचार करने वाली बात ही खत्म हो जाएगी। हालांकि उन्होंने यह ट्वीट बाद में डिलीट कर दिया।
वहीं पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि भारत ने अमेरिका में जोर्ज फ्लॉयड की मृत्यू के समय पर शोक व्यक्त किया था। ऐसे ही विचार आया। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


