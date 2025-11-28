भारत पर वाइटवॉश से खुशी से फूले नहीं समा रहे दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसिस ने कहा कि यह एक अविश्वसनीय जीत है और साथ ही उन्होंने कप्तान टेम्बा बावुमा और पूरी टीम को इसका श्रेय दिया।
Incredible performance and series win in India by the Proteas, massive congrats to @TembaBavuma, Shukri and the team.— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) November 26, 2025
Unbelievable series win for the @ProteasMenCSA in India. Well done to @TembaBavuma and team. Extremely proud !!
— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 26, 2025दक्षिण अफ्रीका के मिस्टर 360 नाम से मशहूर एबी डीविलियर्स ने इसे एतिहासिक पल करार देते हुए कहा कि यह जीत टीम के हर सदस्य के कारण आई है।
Incredible performance by every member of the team. Well done @ProteasMenCSA. Historic moment! #INDvSA https://t.co/rCyxc2AsqW
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 26, 2025पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज हर्शेल गिब्बस ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि इस सीरीज को जीतने में भले ही बहुत समय लगा हो लेकिन पूरी टीम को बधाई।
Tremendous test series win again in India .. took a while but congrats proteas
— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 26, 2025भारत आए हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तूफानी तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने कहा कि 25 साल बाद इस धरती पर सीरीज जीतना बहुत ही विशेष है। सबसे सुखद अनुभव इसे सामने से होता हुआ देखना रहा।
Incredible! The champions!
25 years. Well done gents, that was something special, and an absolute privilege to be here to see it first hand.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 26, 2025
To the team! Proteas!!!!