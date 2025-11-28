भारत पर वाइटवॉश से खुशी से फूले नहीं समा रहे दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स

Incredible performance and series win in India by the Proteas, massive congrats to @TembaBavuma, Shukri and the team. — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) November 26, 2025

Unbelievable series win for the @ProteasMenCSA in India. Well done to @TembaBavuma and team. Extremely proud !!

— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 26, 2025

Incredible performance by every member of the team. Well done @ProteasMenCSA. Historic moment! #INDvSA https://t.co/rCyxc2AsqW

— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 26, 2025

Tremendous test series win again in India .. took a while but congrats proteas

— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 26, 2025

Incredible! The champions!





25 years. Well done gents, that was something special, and an absolute privilege to be here to see it first hand.



To the team! Proteas!!!! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 26, 2025

25 साल बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत को उसकी ही मांद पर वाइटवॉश किया। कोलकाता में पहला टेस्ट 30 रनों से जीतने के बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने दूसरा टेस्ट 408 के बड़े अंतर से जीता। यह दक्षिण अफ्रीका के टेस्ट इतिहास में एक बड़ा पल था जिसे सभी पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स ने सराहा।दक्षिण अफ्रीका के सबसे युवा कप्तान रह चुके और सलामी बल्लेबाज रहे ग्रीम स्मिथ ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि यह बहुत ही पेशेवर प्रदर्शन और अद्भुत नतीजा है। साथ ही उन्होंने टेम्बा बावुमा को बधाई दी।दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसिस ने कहा कि यह एक अविश्वसनीय जीत है और साथ ही उन्होंने कप्तान टेम्बा बावुमा और पूरी टीम को इसका श्रेय दिया।दक्षिण अफ्रीका के मिस्टर 360 नाम से मशहूर एबी डीविलियर्स ने इसे एतिहासिक पल करार देते हुए कहा कि यह जीत टीम के हर सदस्य के कारण आई है।पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज हर्शेल गिब्बस ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि इस सीरीज को जीतने में भले ही बहुत समय लगा हो लेकिन पूरी टीम को बधाई।भारत आए हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तूफानी तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने कहा कि 25 साल बाद इस धरती पर सीरीज जीतना बहुत ही विशेष है। सबसे सुखद अनुभव इसे सामने से होता हुआ देखना रहा।