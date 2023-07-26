बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Shaud Shakeel becomes the first Test batsmen to go past fifty run mark in her first seven test
Written By
Last Updated : बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2023 (15:16 IST)

पहले 7 टेस्ट में कम से कम 50 पार, इस पाक बल्लेबाज ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

PAKvsSL हाल ही में पाकिस्तान बनाम श्रीलंका के पहले टेस्ट मैच में श्रीलंकाई जमीन पर पहला दोहरा शतक लगाने वाले पहले पाक बल्लेबाज बने सौद शकील ने एक और कारनामा कर दिया है। वह अपन पहले 7 टेस्ट मैचों की 8 पारियों में से कम से कम 50 पार जाने वाले विश्व के एकमात्र ऐसे टेस्ट बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं।

दिसंबर 2022 में अपना टेस्ट पदार्पण करने वाले साउद शकील के पास पहले मैच में शतक बनाने का मौका था लेकिन वह 76 रनों पर आउट हो गए थे। तब से लेकर अब तक उन्होंने कम से कम 50 से ज्यादा रनों का स्कोर जरूर खड़ा किया है। 7 मैचों में अब शकील के  6 अर्धशतक 1 शतक और 1 दोहरा शतक शामिल है।





हालांकि इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ अपना टेस्ट करियर शुरु करने वाले साउद शकील सबसे पहली टेस्ट पारी में 37 रनों पर आउट हो गए थे लेकिन फिर उन्होंने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। उन्होंने अब तक इंग्लैंड, न्यूजीलैंड और श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरल

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरलभारत ने 1992 में अपने पहले मुकाबले के बाद से सभी सात मैच जीते हैं। भारत का हर एक क्रिकेट फेन भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच का काफी इंतजार करता है और उसके लिए काफी उत्साहित भी रहता है लेकिन हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने इस मैच को लेकर एक ऐसी टिप्पणी की है जिसे सुनने के बाद हर भारतीय का खून खौल उठेगा।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगाभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) द्वारा कुश्ती के संचालन के लिए नियुक्त तदर्थ समिति के एक सदस्य ने कहा कि वह समिति को प्रस्ताव देंगे कि अगर बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए आगामी ट्रायल हार जाते हैं तो उन्हें भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से हटा दिया जाये।

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

इंदौर को मिली मेजबानी की सौगात, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और अफगानिस्तान से होलकर में भिड़ेगी टीम इंडिया

इंदौर को मिली मेजबानी की सौगात, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और अफगानिस्तान से होलकर में भिड़ेगी टीम इंडियाभारतीय पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम अपने 2023-24 घरेलू सीज़न की शुरुआत सितंबर 2023 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विरुद्ध तीन मैचों की एकदिवसीय शृंखला के साथ करेगी। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी।इस सीरीज में इंदौर को भी एक मैच की मेजबानी मिलेगी जिससे शहर के क्रिकेट प्रेमियों में हर्ष का माहौल है।

INDvsPAK मैच पर आई बड़ी खबर, इस कारण एक दिन पहले हो सकता है महामुकाबला

INDvsPAK मैच पर आई बड़ी खबर, इस कारण एक दिन पहले हो सकता है महामुकाबलाभारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच अहमदाबाद में वनडे विश्व कप का बहुप्रतीक्षित मुकाबला नवरात्रि का पहला दिन होने के कारण एक दिन पहले 14 अक्टूबर को कराया जा सकता है जिससे दर्शकों को इंतजामात की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com