ओपनर केएल राहुल से तो बेहतर बल्लेबाज है नाइट वॉचमैन रविचंद्रन अश्विन

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के पहले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीत कर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैंसला किया था। भारतीय गेंदबाजों के लाजवाब प्रदर्शन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पूरी टीम को 177 पर ही समेट दिया था। दुनिया के नंबर वन आल राउंडर, रविंद्र जडेजा जो कि अगस्त 2022 से अपनी चोंट की वजह से अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट नहीं खेल पाए थे, उन्होंने मैच के पहले ही दिन अपना 11वा  पांच विकेट हॉल हांसिल किया।

तीन विकेट लिए रविचंद्रन आश्विन ने जो कि भारत की पारी में केएल राहुल के आउट होने के बाद 'नाईट वॉचमेन' के तौर पर बैटिंग करने आए थे।  केएल राहुल मैदान में रोहित शर्मा के साथ बतौर ओपनर खेलने उतरे थे लेकिन वह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई डेब्यूटांट, टॉड मर्फी की गेंदबाजी का शिकार हुए और 71 गेंदों में 20 रन ही बना पाए।   केएल के आउट होने के बाद रविचंद्रन आश्विन को नाईट वॉचमेन बनाकर भेजा गया, वह भी 62  गेंदों पर 23 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए लेकिन 'नाईट वॉचमेन' की भूमिका बखूबी निभाकर गए।

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने आश्विन की पारी को ओपनर केएल राहुल से अच्छा बताते हुए उन दोनों की तुलना की।  लोगों ने कहा कि रविचंद्रन आश्विन एक टैलेन्डर हैं जो कि पहले दिन के तीसरे सेशन में नाईट वॉचमेन बनकर आए थे और  भारतीय क्रिकेट फेन्स की आशाओं पर के एल राहुल से ज़्यादा खरा उतरें हैं।
आर आश्विन उन बल्लेबाजों की सूचि में तीसरे नंबर पर हैं जिन्होंने पिछले तीन सालों में टीम में सातवे नंबर के निचे बैटिंग कर सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट रन बनाए हैं। पहले नंबर पर हैं,जोशुआ सिल्वा जिन्होंने 712 रन बनाए हैं,दूसरे पर हैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ही एलेक्स केरी जिन्होंने 660 रन बनाए हैं।आश्विन अलेक्स से सिर्फ दो ही रन पीछे हैं। आश्विन ने अपने टेस्ट बैटिंग करियर में 89 मैचों में 27.38 की औसत के साथ 3066 रन बनाए हैं जिसमे 5 शतक और 13 अर्धशतक भी शामिल है
India vs Australia Test Series : प्यार के महीने में शुरू हो रही है साल की सबसे बड़ी जंग

India vs Australia Test Series : प्यार के महीने में शुरू हो रही है साल की सबसे बड़ी जंगसाल 2023 की टेस्ट सीरिज की बात की जाए तो सबसे बड़ी भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरिज को कहा जा सकता है जो 9 फरवरी से शुरू होने जा रही है। भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान खिलाड़ी एलन बॉर्डर के नाम पर आधारित बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए दोनों टीमें जोर-आजमाइश करती हैं। वैसे तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सबसे ज्यादा मजा इंग्लैंड को हराने में आता है, लेकिन इस समय इंग्लैंड से भी बड़ा प्रतिद्वंद्वी उसका टीम इंडिया है। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की रातों की नींद छीन रखी है। पिछले तीन बार से टीम इंडिया ने बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने कब्जे में कर रखी है।

सब्जी उगाने वाले किसान परिवार के भारोत्तोलक ने जीता कांस्य पदक

सब्जी उगाने वाले किसान परिवार के भारोत्तोलक ने जीता कांस्य पदकखेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों के दौरान लड़कों के 61 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग में मंगलवार को कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले महाराष्ट्र के भारोत्तोलक शुभम विजय कालभोर अपनी इस कामयाबी पर खुश हैं।कालभोर ने खेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों में स्नैच और क्लीन एंड जर्क मिलाकर कुल 240 किलोग्राम वजन उठाया और तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

75 साल पुरानी है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रतिद्वंद्विता, Border Gavaskar Series हुई थी 96 में शुरु

75 साल पुरानी है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रतिद्वंद्विता, Border Gavaskar Series हुई थी 96 में शुरुआस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच एशेज श्रृंखला परंपरागत हो चुकी है लेकिन भारत बनाम आस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट मैचों में भावनाओं की अहमियत पिछले 75 वर्षों में दोनों देशों के बीच श्रृंखलाओं के नतीजों से देखी जा सकती है। भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पिछले 75 वर्षों में प्रतिद्वंद्विता काफी बढ़ चुकी है और नौ फरवरी से नागपुर में शुरू होने वाली आगामी चार टेस्ट मैचों की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर श्रृंखला भी काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण होने वाली है।

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली तान्या हेमंत को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर, ऐसा रहा पूरा किस्सा

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली तान्या हेमंत को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर, ऐसा रहा पूरा किस्साभारत की तान्या हेमंत ने हमवतन पहले क्रम की तस्नीम मीर को 21-7।21-11से 30मिनट में हराकर 31वीं ईरान फजर अंतरराष्ट्रीय चैलेंज बैडमिंटन स्पर्धा जीती। तेहरान ईरान में 31 जनवरी से 5 फरवरी तक हुई इस स्पर्धा में महिला एकल सेमीफाइनल में चार में से तीन भारतीय थी। भारतीय खिलाडियों को इनाम लेने के लिए हिजाब पहनने कौन मजबूर किया गया।

Women T20 World Cup: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नजरें छठे खिताब पर, भारत और इंग्लैंड भी मजबूत दावेदार

Women T20 World Cup: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नजरें छठे खिताब पर, भारत और इंग्लैंड भी मजबूत दावेदारऑस्ट्रेलिया की महिला टीम अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) टी20 विश्व कप में अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखते हुए रिकॉर्ड छठी बार इस खिताब को जीतना चाहेगी लेकिन शुक्रवार से यहां शुरू होने वाले टूर्नामेंट में भारत और इंग्लैंड की टीमें उसके वर्चस्व को खत्म करने के लिए जोर लगायेंगी। टूर्नामेंट के सात आयोजन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पांच बार चैम्पियन रहा है और इस प्रारूप में 2020 में पिछले आयोजन में चैम्पियन बनने के बाद उसके दबदबे को विश्व क्रिकेट में कोई खास चुनौती नहीं मिली है।पिछले 22 महीने में इस टीम को टी20 प्रारूप में सिर्फ एक बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा है और वह भी भारत के खिलाफ उसकी सरजमीं पर खेले गए मैच में जिसका नतीजा सुपर ओवर में निकला था।

जहां कोई अर्द्धशतक तक नहीं बना पाया, उस पिच पर रोहित शर्मा ने बतौर कप्तान जड़ा पहला टेस्ट शतक

जहां कोई अर्द्धशतक तक नहीं बना पाया, उस पिच पर रोहित शर्मा ने बतौर कप्तान जड़ा पहला टेस्ट शतकऐसी पिच जो दिन ब दिन खराब होती जा रही हो, जिस पिच पर कोई भी बल्लेबाज 50 का आंकड़ा ना छू पा रहा हो, चाहे वह घरेलू टीम हो या फिर विदेशी, ऐसी पिच पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने दिखाया कि टेस्ट में भी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी फल देती है। गुरुवार के अर्धशतक को उन्होंने शुक्रवार को शतक में तब्दील कर दिया। यह बतौर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का पहला टेस्ट शतक है। इस शतक के साथ वह हर प्रारुप में शतक बनाने वाले पहले कप्तान भी बन गए। 171 गेंदो में शतक लगाने वाले रोहित शर्मा की यह पारी उपयोगी साबित होगी क्योंकि उन्होंने लगातार दूसरे छोर से विकेट गिरते हुए देेखे। खबर लिखे जाने तक वह ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा के साथ बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं।

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स और माइकल वॉन ने दिया रविंद्र जड़ेजा के बारे में घटिया बयान

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स और माइकल वॉन ने दिया रविंद्र जड़ेजा के बारे में घटिया बयानकिसे पता था कि 5 विकेट लेने वाले रविंद्र जड़ेजा के प्रदर्शन की जगह उनका क्रीम मांगना हो जाएगा। मोहम्मद सिराज से रविंद्र जड़ेजा ने अपनी उंगली पर क्रीम लगाने के लिए मांगी तो उसमें कुछ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स ने बॉल टैंपरिंग का आरोप लगा दिया। सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स ही नहीं बल्कि इंग्लैंड टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने भी भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस को चिढ़ाने में कसर नहीं छोड़ी। उन्होंने फॉक्स क्रिकेट के ट्वीट को रीट्विट करके कहा कि कोई स्पिन गेंदबाज ऐसा पदार्थ अपनी उंगली पर लगाते हुए कभी नहीं देखा।

WIPL नीलामी से पहले इस भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर को मिला क्रिकहीरोज अवार्ड

WIPL नीलामी से पहले इस भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर को मिला क्रिकहीरोज अवार्डभारत की अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी किरण नवगिरे को क्रिकहीरोज़ अवॉर्ड्स 2022 में ‘साल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ हार्ड हिटर’ के पुरस्कार से नवाज़ा गया है।किरण ने इस साल 38 पारियों में 69 छक्के जड़े, जिसके लिये उन्हें बुधवार को यह पुरस्कार दिया गया। इस पुरस्कार समारोह के दौरान 85 श्रेणियों में जमीनी स्तर के महिला क्रिकेटरों को सम्मानित करने पर जोर दिया गया।

रवीन्द्र जडेजा ने लगाया मरहम तो बॉल टैम्परिंग के लगे आरोप, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

रवीन्द्र जडेजा ने लगाया मरहम तो बॉल टैम्परिंग के लगे आरोप, वीडियो हुआ वायरलनागपुर। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 4 मैचों की श्रृंखला के पहले टेस्ट मैच के शुरुआती दिन 5 विकेट झटकने वाले रवीन्द्र जडेजा द्वारा अपनी उंगली पर लगाए गए 'पदार्थ' को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर आया जिसमें जडेजा अपने टीम के साथी मोहम्मद सिराज से कुछ लेकर उसे अपनी बाईं तर्जनी पर लगाते और रगड़ते हुए दिख रहे हैं। इस पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया और पूर्व खिलाड़ी सवाल उठा रहे हैं।

10 से 12 घंटे किया NCA में अभ्यास, 7 महीने बाद जड़ेजा ने बताया वापसी का राज (Video)

10 से 12 घंटे किया NCA में अभ्यास, 7 महीने बाद जड़ेजा ने बताया वापसी का राज (Video)छह महीने के अंतराल के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में वापसी कर रहे भारतीय हरफनमौला रवींद्र जडेजा ने पहले टेस्ट की पहली पारी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पांच विकेट चटकाने के बाद गुरुवार को कहा कि उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी (एनसीए) में अपने प्रवास के दौरान 10-12 घंटे गेंदबाजी की, जो उनके लिये मददगार साबित हुआ। जडेजा ने मैच के बाद कहा,“ मैं अपनी गेंदबाजी से बेहद खुश हूं। मैंने इसका आनंद लिया। पांच महीने बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेलना मुश्किल होता है। मैंने इससे पहले लंबे समय बाद प्रथम श्रेणी (रणजी) मैच खेलना था, जहां मैंने करीब 42 ओवर गेंदबाजी की थी।”
