शुक्रवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Rohit Sharma leads the team with a first ever test ton as skipper in Nagpur
Written By
Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2023 (13:51 IST)

जहां कोई अर्द्धशतक तक नहीं बना पाया, उस पिच पर रोहित शर्मा ने बतौर कप्तान जड़ा पहला टेस्ट शतक

ऐसी पिच जो दिन ब दिन खराब होती जा रही हो, जिस पिच पर कोई भी बल्लेबाज 50 का आंकड़ा ना छू पा रहा हो, चाहे वह घरेलू टीम हो या फिर विदेशी, ऐसी पिच पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने दिखाया कि टेस्ट में भी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी फल देती है। गुरुवार के अर्धशतक को उन्होंने शुक्रवार को शतक में तब्दील कर दिया। 
यह बतौर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का पहला टेस्ट शतक है। इस शतक के साथ वह हर प्रारुप में शतक बनाने वाले पहले कप्तान भी बन गए। 171 गेंदो में शतक लगाने वाले रोहित शर्मा की यह पारी उपयोगी साबित होगी क्योंकि उन्होंने लगातार दूसरे छोर से विकेट गिरते हुए देेखे। खबर लिखे जाने तक वह ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा के साथ बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं।

कल शुरुआत से ही रोहित शुरू से ही अच्छी लय में दिखे जबकि राहुल ने रक्षात्मक रवैया अपनाया।रोहित ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस के पारी के पहले ही ओवर में तीन चौके मारे और फिर उनके तीसरे ओवर में दो और चौके जड़े।रोहित ने नाथन लियोन पर पारी का पहला छक्का जड़ा और फिर इस ऑफ स्पिनर की गेंद पर एक रन के साथ 16वें ओवर में भारत के रनों का अर्धशतक पूरा किया।दिन का खेल खत्म होने पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (नाबाद 56) क्रीज पर डटे हुए थे। इसके बाद दूसरे दिन के पहले सत्र के खत्म होने तक रोहित 142 गेंद में 85 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे और दूसरे छोर से विकेटों का पतन देख रहे थे। भोजन काल के बाद भी ऐसा जारी रहा लेकिन रोहित शर्मा ने अपने विकेट का महत्व समझा और एक शानदार शतक जड़ दिया।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

India vs Australia Test Series : प्यार के महीने में शुरू हो रही है साल की सबसे बड़ी जंग

India vs Australia Test Series : प्यार के महीने में शुरू हो रही है साल की सबसे बड़ी जंगसाल 2023 की टेस्ट सीरिज की बात की जाए तो सबसे बड़ी भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरिज को कहा जा सकता है जो 9 फरवरी से शुरू होने जा रही है। भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान खिलाड़ी एलन बॉर्डर के नाम पर आधारित बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए दोनों टीमें जोर-आजमाइश करती हैं। वैसे तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सबसे ज्यादा मजा इंग्लैंड को हराने में आता है, लेकिन इस समय इंग्लैंड से भी बड़ा प्रतिद्वंद्वी उसका टीम इंडिया है। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की रातों की नींद छीन रखी है। पिछले तीन बार से टीम इंडिया ने बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने कब्जे में कर रखी है।

सब्जी उगाने वाले किसान परिवार के भारोत्तोलक ने जीता कांस्य पदक

सब्जी उगाने वाले किसान परिवार के भारोत्तोलक ने जीता कांस्य पदकखेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों के दौरान लड़कों के 61 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग में मंगलवार को कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले महाराष्ट्र के भारोत्तोलक शुभम विजय कालभोर अपनी इस कामयाबी पर खुश हैं।कालभोर ने खेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों में स्नैच और क्लीन एंड जर्क मिलाकर कुल 240 किलोग्राम वजन उठाया और तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

75 साल पुरानी है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रतिद्वंद्विता, Border Gavaskar Series हुई थी 96 में शुरु

75 साल पुरानी है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रतिद्वंद्विता, Border Gavaskar Series हुई थी 96 में शुरुआस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच एशेज श्रृंखला परंपरागत हो चुकी है लेकिन भारत बनाम आस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट मैचों में भावनाओं की अहमियत पिछले 75 वर्षों में दोनों देशों के बीच श्रृंखलाओं के नतीजों से देखी जा सकती है। भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पिछले 75 वर्षों में प्रतिद्वंद्विता काफी बढ़ चुकी है और नौ फरवरी से नागपुर में शुरू होने वाली आगामी चार टेस्ट मैचों की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर श्रृंखला भी काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण होने वाली है।

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली तान्या हेमंत को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर, ऐसा रहा पूरा किस्सा

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली तान्या हेमंत को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर, ऐसा रहा पूरा किस्साभारत की तान्या हेमंत ने हमवतन पहले क्रम की तस्नीम मीर को 21-7।21-11से 30मिनट में हराकर 31वीं ईरान फजर अंतरराष्ट्रीय चैलेंज बैडमिंटन स्पर्धा जीती। तेहरान ईरान में 31 जनवरी से 5 फरवरी तक हुई इस स्पर्धा में महिला एकल सेमीफाइनल में चार में से तीन भारतीय थी। भारतीय खिलाडियों को इनाम लेने के लिए हिजाब पहनने कौन मजबूर किया गया।

Under 19 Women T20 World Cup विजेताओं को जानिए थोड़ा करीब से (Video)

Under 19 Women T20 World Cup विजेताओं को जानिए थोड़ा करीब से (Video)वे अब किसी पहचान की मोहताज नहीं हैं। क्रिकेट के दीवाने देश भारत में भी हालांकि महिला क्रिकेट में अंडर-19 विश्व कप के रूप में देश का पहला आईसीसी खिताब जीतने से पहले बहुत कम लोगों ने ही इन खिलाड़ियों के बारे में सुना था।जानिए इन सभी खिलाड़ियों की पृष्ठभूमि के बारे में।

और भी वीडियो देखें

जहां कोई अर्द्धशतक तक नहीं बना पाया, उस पिच पर रोहित शर्मा ने बतौर कप्तान जड़ा पहला टेस्ट शतक

जहां कोई अर्द्धशतक तक नहीं बना पाया, उस पिच पर रोहित शर्मा ने बतौर कप्तान जड़ा पहला टेस्ट शतकऐसी पिच जो दिन ब दिन खराब होती जा रही हो, जिस पिच पर कोई भी बल्लेबाज 50 का आंकड़ा ना छू पा रहा हो, चाहे वह घरेलू टीम हो या फिर विदेशी, ऐसी पिच पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने दिखाया कि टेस्ट में भी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी फल देती है। गुरुवार के अर्धशतक को उन्होंने शुक्रवार को शतक में तब्दील कर दिया। यह बतौर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का पहला टेस्ट शतक है। इस शतक के साथ वह हर प्रारुप में शतक बनाने वाले पहले कप्तान भी बन गए। 171 गेंदो में शतक लगाने वाले रोहित शर्मा की यह पारी उपयोगी साबित होगी क्योंकि उन्होंने लगातार दूसरे छोर से विकेट गिरते हुए देेखे। खबर लिखे जाने तक वह ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा के साथ बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं।

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स और माइकल वॉन ने दिया रविंद्र जड़ेजा के बारे में घटिया बयान

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स और माइकल वॉन ने दिया रविंद्र जड़ेजा के बारे में घटिया बयानकिसे पता था कि 5 विकेट लेने वाले रविंद्र जड़ेजा के प्रदर्शन की जगह उनका क्रीम मांगना हो जाएगा। मोहम्मद सिराज से रविंद्र जड़ेजा ने अपनी उंगली पर क्रीम लगाने के लिए मांगी तो उसमें कुछ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स ने बॉल टैंपरिंग का आरोप लगा दिया। सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स ही नहीं बल्कि इंग्लैंड टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने भी भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस को चिढ़ाने में कसर नहीं छोड़ी। उन्होंने फॉक्स क्रिकेट के ट्वीट को रीट्विट करके कहा कि कोई स्पिन गेंदबाज ऐसा पदार्थ अपनी उंगली पर लगाते हुए कभी नहीं देखा।

WIPL नीलामी से पहले इस भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर को मिला क्रिकहीरोज अवार्ड

WIPL नीलामी से पहले इस भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर को मिला क्रिकहीरोज अवार्डभारत की अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी किरण नवगिरे को क्रिकहीरोज़ अवॉर्ड्स 2022 में ‘साल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ हार्ड हिटर’ के पुरस्कार से नवाज़ा गया है।किरण ने इस साल 38 पारियों में 69 छक्के जड़े, जिसके लिये उन्हें बुधवार को यह पुरस्कार दिया गया। इस पुरस्कार समारोह के दौरान 85 श्रेणियों में जमीनी स्तर के महिला क्रिकेटरों को सम्मानित करने पर जोर दिया गया।

रवीन्द्र जडेजा ने लगाया मरहम तो बॉल टैम्परिंग के लगे आरोप, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

रवीन्द्र जडेजा ने लगाया मरहम तो बॉल टैम्परिंग के लगे आरोप, वीडियो हुआ वायरलनागपुर। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 4 मैचों की श्रृंखला के पहले टेस्ट मैच के शुरुआती दिन 5 विकेट झटकने वाले रवीन्द्र जडेजा द्वारा अपनी उंगली पर लगाए गए 'पदार्थ' को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर आया जिसमें जडेजा अपने टीम के साथी मोहम्मद सिराज से कुछ लेकर उसे अपनी बाईं तर्जनी पर लगाते और रगड़ते हुए दिख रहे हैं। इस पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया और पूर्व खिलाड़ी सवाल उठा रहे हैं।

10 से 12 घंटे किया NCA में अभ्यास, 7 महीने बाद जड़ेजा ने बताया वापसी का राज (Video)

10 से 12 घंटे किया NCA में अभ्यास, 7 महीने बाद जड़ेजा ने बताया वापसी का राज (Video)छह महीने के अंतराल के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में वापसी कर रहे भारतीय हरफनमौला रवींद्र जडेजा ने पहले टेस्ट की पहली पारी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पांच विकेट चटकाने के बाद गुरुवार को कहा कि उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी (एनसीए) में अपने प्रवास के दौरान 10-12 घंटे गेंदबाजी की, जो उनके लिये मददगार साबित हुआ। जडेजा ने मैच के बाद कहा,“ मैं अपनी गेंदबाजी से बेहद खुश हूं। मैंने इसका आनंद लिया। पांच महीने बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेलना मुश्किल होता है। मैंने इससे पहले लंबे समय बाद प्रथम श्रेणी (रणजी) मैच खेलना था, जहां मैंने करीब 42 ओवर गेंदबाजी की थी।”
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

महाशिवरात्रि

खेल-संसार

ज्योतिष 2023

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com