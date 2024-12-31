मंगलवार, 31 दिसंबर 2024
उसे ऐसी सजा दो कि कोई दोहराने की जुर्रत न करें, हेड पर भड़के सिद्धू, बताया भारत का अपमान

उसे ऐसी सजा दो कि कोई दोहराने की जुर्रत न करें, हेड पर भड़के सिद्धू, बताया भारत का अपमान - Navjot Sidhu calls Travis Head Celebration as an insult to 1.5 billion Indians, asks ICC To Punish him
Navjot Singh Sidhu Travis Head : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चौथा टेस्ट मैच खत्म हो चूका है लेकिन विवादों का सिलसिला अभी भी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और राजनेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खतरनाक खिलाड़ी ट्रेविस हेड को सजा देने की मांग की है। दरअसल, चौथे टेस्ट के पांचवे दिन जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को जीत के लिए 340 रनों का टारगेट दिया था और सीनियर खिलाड़ी एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हुए थे, भारतीय फैंस की उमीदें यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) और ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की साझेदारी पर टिकी हुई थी, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज भी थके हुए नजर आ रहे थे लेकिन उसके बाद पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins) अपने पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर ट्रेविस हेड को लाए।

उन्होंने आते ही ऋषभ पंत को 30 रनों पर आउट कर पवेलियन भेज दिया और उसके बाद उन्होंने एक ऐसा सेलिब्रेशन किया जो कई भारतीय फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया। उन्होंने अपने हाथ से एक गोला बनाया और उसमे ऊँगली डाल ऋषभ के उस विकेट को सेलिब्रेट किया।


हालांकि पैट कमिंस ने बाद में बताया कि उस इशारे का वास्तव में मतलब है क्या, खैर पहले यह जान लीजिये कि नवजोत सिद्धू ने क्या कहा। उन्होंने X (पूर्व Twitter) पर लिखा
 
 
"मेलबर्न टेस्ट के दौरान ट्रैविस हेड का व्यवहार सज्जनों के खेल के लिए अच्छा नहीं है... यह सबसे खराब उदाहरण पेश करता है जब बच्चे, महिलाएं, युवा और बूढ़े खेल देख रहे हों... इस खराब व्यवहार ने किसी व्यक्ति का अपमान नहीं किया, बल्कि 1.5 अरब भारतीयों के राष्ट्र का अपमान किया है... उसे कड़ी सजा दी जानी चाहिए जो आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए उदाहरण होगी ताकि कोई भी ऐसा करने की हिम्मत न कर सके !!!"

मैच के बाद, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान कमिंस से हेड के जश्न के पीछे के अर्थ के बारे में पूछा गया और वह पहले तो शर्म से लाल हो गए फिर उन्होंने बताया
 
कमिंस ने समझाया, "ओह, हाँ, ठीक है! मैं समझ गया। उसकी उंगली इतनी गर्म है, कि वह इसे बर्फ के कप में डालने जा रहा है। हाँ, यह वही है। यह आम तौर पर मजाक है। यह शायद गाबा यब कहीं उसने किया था जहां उसे एक विकेट भी मिला और वह सीधे फ्रिज के पास गया, बर्फ की एक बकेट उठाई, अपनी उंगली अंदर डाली और बस ऐसे ही लिनो (नाथन लियोन) के सामने चला गया, ऐसा सोचता है बहुत मजेदार बस यही होता, और कुछ नहीं।"

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्कर

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्करSunil Gavaskar Advice to Virat Kohli : महान क्रिकेटर सुनील गावस्कर ने सोमवार को भारत के सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली से कहा कि वह 2004 में सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की यादगार 241 रन की पारी से प्रेरणा लें और ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों के खिलाफ अपने लगातार संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए कवर ड्राइव खेलने से परहेज करें।

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिल

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिलकहते हैं कि खेलों को राजनीति से दूर रखना चाहिये लेकिन भारतीय कुश्ती में तो 2024 में खेलों की राजनीति ही हावी रही। एक समय ओलंपिक में सफलता की गारंटी माने जाने वाले इस खेल में प्रशासनिक उठापठक खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही और पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट का तय लग रहा पदक चले जाने से एक और निराशा हाथ लगी।

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़े

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़ेVirat Kohli Dismissal Pattern : काफी वक्त से टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बुरे फॉर्म में चल रहे विराट कोहली ने पर्थ टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में एक शानदार शतक जड़, फॉर्म में वापसी कर अपने फैंस की जान में जान डाली थी लेकिन अगली तीन पारियों में फिर उनकी लय डगमगाई और वे 20 का आंकड़ा तक नहीं पार कर पाए। एडिलेड टेस्ट में वे 7 और दूसरी पारी में 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि की

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि कीप्रतियोगिता पुरुष और महिला दोनों वर्गों में खेली जाएगी

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लास

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लासIndia vs Australia Rohit Sharma : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का लगातार फ्लॉप होना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या का कारण बन चूका है। उनकी कप्तानी के साथ साथ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर भी उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन परियों में वे केवल 19 ही रन स्कोर कर पाए हैं। पिता बनने के बाद उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में वापसी की। चूँकि, केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) और यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ओपनर्स के तौर पर अच्छी लय में दिखाई दे रहे थे 2019 से टेस्ट में ओपनिंग करते आ रहे शर्मा ने खुद को मध्यक्रम में छठे नंबर पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया।

युवा ओपनर से खुश तो सीनियर ओपनर से क्यों निराश है डेविड वॉर्नर?

युवा ओपनर से खुश तो सीनियर ओपनर से क्यों निराश है डेविड वॉर्नर?AUSvsINDयुवा सैम कोंस्टास की तारीफ करते हुए पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज डेविड वॉर्नर ने आस्ट्रेलिया के सीनियर खिलाड़ियों से फॉर्म में चल रहे भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह के खिलाफ उसी की तरह आक्रामक मानसिकता के साथ उतरने का अनुरोध किया।उन्नीस वर्ष के कोंस्टास ने मेलबर्न में चौथे टेस्ट के जरिये टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण करते हुए 65 गेंद में 60 रन बनाये। आस्ट्रेलिया ने यह टेस्ट 184 रन से जीता।

Kho Kho World Cup का आया शेड्यूल, भारत का पहला मुकाबला इस पड़ोसी देश से

Kho Kho World Cup का आया शेड्यूल, भारत का पहला मुकाबला इस पड़ोसी देश सेखो खो विश्वकप आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष सुधांशु मित्तल ने मंगलवार कहा कि आगामी 13 जनवरी से भारत और नेपाल के बीच मुकाबले से इस टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत होगी।

यशस्वी जायसवाल नॉट आउट था, BCCI के उपाध्यक्ष से आई प्रक्रिया

यशस्वी जायसवाल नॉट आउट था, BCCI के उपाध्यक्ष से आई प्रक्रियाYashasvi Jaiswal Controverisal Wicket : भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला (Rajeev Shukla) ने मेलबर्न में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को यशस्वी जायसवाल के विवादास्पद हालात में आउट देने के लिए तीसरे अंपायर सैकत शरफुद्दौला को निशाना बनाया।

रोहित, कोहली जैसे सीनियर खिलाड़ियों ने वास्तव में कोई योगदान नहीं दिया: गावस्कर

रोहित, कोहली जैसे सीनियर खिलाड़ियों ने वास्तव में कोई योगदान नहीं दिया: गावस्करBorder Gavaskar Trophy IND vs AUS : अपने जमाने के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर (Sunil Gavaskar) ने सोमवार को टीम को निराश करने के लिए सीनियर खिलाड़ियों रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की आलोचना की और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चौथे टेस्ट मैच में हार के लिए भारतीय शीर्ष क्रम को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।

स्टीव स्मिथ ने कोंसटास की तारीफ करते हुए कहा, वह बहुत जुनूनी खिलाड़ी है

स्टीव स्मिथ ने कोंसटास की तारीफ करते हुए कहा, वह बहुत जुनूनी खिलाड़ी हैSteve Smith on Sam Konstas : ‘बॉक्सिंग डे’ टेस्ट में आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी के अलावा मैदान पर अपनी भाव भंगिमा से दर्शकों से जुडाव बनाने वाले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के युवा सलामी बल्लेबाज सैम कोन्सटास को अनुभवी स्टीव स्मिथ ने ‘जूनूनी’ करार देते हुए कहा कि वह ऊर्जा से भरे हुए खिलाड़ी हैं।
