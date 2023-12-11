सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2023
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2023 (15:48 IST)

पाकिस्तान टीम के निर्देशक हफीज ने की पिच के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की आलोचना

PAK vs AUS Test Series : पाकिस्तान टीम के निर्देशक मोहम्मद हफीज (Mohammad Hafeez) ने कैनबरा में पाकिस्तान के अभ्यास मैच के लिए बनाई गई पिच और परिस्थितियों की आलोचना करते हुए कहा है कि वह वास्तव में व्यवस्थाओं से आश्चर्यचकित और निराश हैं।
सुबह के प्रशिक्षण सत्र के बाद वाका (WACA Stadium) मैदान में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए हफीज ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान चुनौती को लेकर उत्साहित है लेकिन कैनबरा में प्रधानमंत्री एकादश के खिलाफ खेल के लिए दौरे की व्यवस्था से विशेष रूप से परेशान करने वाली है।
 
उन्होंने कहा, “यह ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मेहमान टीम द्वारा खेली गई सबसे धीमी पिच है।” उन्होंने कहा, “एक टीम के रूप में हम वास्तव में अपनी तैयारियों से खुश हैं क्योंकि हम अधिकांश मापदंडों पर खरा उतरे है।”
उन्होंने कहा, “हर कोई जानता है पिच वैसी नहीं है जैसी हम चाहते थे। इसलिए इसे बार-बार कहने और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ इस मुद्दे को उठाने का कोई मतलब नहीं है। निराशा वास्तव में बहुत अधिक थी क्योंकि हम इस प्रकार की व्यवस्था की उम्मीद नहीं कर रहे थे। शायद यह सामरिक है लेकिन हम इसके लिए तैयार हैं। हम इसे बहाने के रूप में इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहे हैं, हम आने वाली चुनौतियों के लिए बिल्कुल तैयार हैं।”(एजेंसी)
