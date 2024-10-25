भारतीय टीम एक बार फिर न्यूजीलैंड के सामने हुई ढेर, प्रदर्शन को लेकर उठे कई सवाल

Virat Kohli couldn't play a full toss from Santner— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 25, 2024
Rohit Sharma couldn't judge a wobble seam delivery outside 3rd stump
Hazlewood and Lyon must be licking their lips pic.twitter.com/4JE09lVYZd
Virat's recent ways of getting out really shock me. Getting dismissed by a low full toss from Santner is quite disappointing. It seems like the 81st is becoming the new 71st for him. Regardless,I will always support him I’m sure a big innings is just around the corner.#INDvsNZ— Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) October 25, 2024
India will have to do something extraordinary, something very special, to salvage this game. This is a potentially match-winning lead. That proud home record is under serious threat from a team of unassuming, smart cricketers.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2024
Toota hai Ghar ka ghamand?
— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 25, 2024
A 103-run first innings lead in Pune. Mitchell Santner leading the way with career-best Test figures of 7-53, alongside Glenn Phillips (2-26) and Tim Southee (1-18). Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz or @SENZ_Radio LIVE scoring https://t.co/VJzmDajMi0 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/oubjuUxyBu
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 25, 2024