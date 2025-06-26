गुरुवार, 26 जून 2025
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 26 जून 2025 (14:21 IST)

'टीम इंडिया बर्बाद कर दी गंभीर ने!' फैंस ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी, आंकड़े देख आप भी चौंक जाएंगे

IND vs ENG Gautam Gambhir Coaching : भारत को लीड्स टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड के हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मैच के पहले चार दिन तक भारत ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया, लेकिन आखिरी दिन कमजोर गेंदबाजी और इंग्लैंड के तेज़ बैटिंग अटैक (Bazball) ने सारा समीकरण बदल दिया। भारत ने पहली पारी में 471 और दूसरी पारी में 364 रन बनाए, जिससे इंग्लैंड को जीत के लिए 371 रन का लक्ष्य मिला। जवाब में इंग्लैंड ने सिर्फ 82 ओवर में 5 विकेट खोकर यह लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। बेन डकेट ने 149 रन की शानदार पारी खेली और इंग्लैंड की जीत के हीरो रहे।
 
इस हार के साथ भारत ने एक बेहद शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। क्रिकेट इतिहास में यह पहली बार हुआ है जब किसी टीम ने मैच में 5 शतक लगाए और फिर भी हार गई। यशस्वी जायसवाल, केएल राहुल, ऋषभ पंत और शुभमन गिल जैसे खिलाड़ियों ने शतक लगाए, लेकिन टीम जीत नहीं सकी।
 
हार के बाद पहली बार शुभमन गिल की कप्तानी की आलोचना तो हुई ही, गौतम गंभीर के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का खूब गुस्सा उतरा। कुछ ने तो यह तक कह दिया कि खोट टीम प्लेयर्स में नहीं कोचिंग में है, यही वजह है भारतीय टीम खिलाड़ी बदलने के बावजूद मैदान पर कहीं न कहीं चूक कर रही है। आपको बता दें बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के बाद गौतम गंभीर की कोचिंग में टीम इंडिया 9 में से केवल 1 ही मैच जीत पाई है। ये आंकड़े दर्शाते हैं कि कहीं न कहीं कोचिंग उस स्टैंडर्ड से नहीं हो रही है जिस स्टैंडर्ड से होना चाहिए।  

 आंकड़े बताते हैं कि टीम को सिर्फ खिलाड़ियों में नहीं, बल्कि थिंक टैंक में भी बदलाव की जरूरत है।

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर गौतम गंभीर के लिए फैंस का गुस्सा 

गंभीर दौर की शुरूआत, क्या कोच का था विराट और रोहित के इस्तीफे में हाथ?

गंभीर दौर की शुरूआत, क्या कोच का था विराट और रोहित के इस्तीफे में हाथ?भारतीय ड्रेसिंग रूम में सबसे ताकतवर शख्स बनने के लिए कोच गौतम गंभीर ने लिखवाया दोनों का इस्तीफा

सिर झुकाए कोहली ने रेल्वे के सांगवान पर बोल्ड होने के बाद ही बना लिया होगा संन्यास का मन (Video)

सिर झुकाए कोहली ने रेल्वे के सांगवान पर बोल्ड होने के बाद ही बना लिया होगा संन्यास का मन (Video)साल 2025 की शुरुआत में भारतीय टीम के अधिकतर खिलाड़ियों ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बोर्डर गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज में 1-3 की हार से फैंस को निराश किया था जिसके बाद BCCI ने अनुबंधित खिलाड़ी का डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट में खेलना अनिवार्य कर दिया था, रोहित शर्मा से लेकर ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस अय्यर, शुभमन गिल, रवींद्र जडेजा, यशस्वी जायसवाल सभी ने रणजी ट्रॉफी में भाग लिया लेकिन सिर्फ जडेजा और गिल ने ही अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।

Fab Four में सबसे आगे थे विराट, जानें कैसे 5 साल में चले गए सबसे पीछे

Fab Four में सबसे आगे थे विराट, जानें कैसे 5 साल में चले गए सबसे पीछेपिछले 5 साल में विराट कोहली सिर्फ 3 टेस्ट शतक जमा पाए हैं। दिलचस्पी की बात यह है कि साल 2020 में वह टेस्ट शतकों की दौड़ में सबसे आगे थे और अब सबसे पीछे हैं। जनवरी 2020 में पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली 27 टेस्ट शतक बनाकर सबसे आगे थे। उनके पीछे पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलिया कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ 26 शतकों के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर थे।

टेस्ट क्रिकेट से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का संन्यास: भारतीय टीम पर कितना असर पड़ेगा?

टेस्ट क्रिकेट से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का संन्यास: भारतीय टीम पर कितना असर पड़ेगा?भारतीय क्रिकेट के दो सितारे, रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली, ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया। 7 मई 2025 को रोहित और 12 मई 2025 को कोहली ने अपने संन्यास की घोषणा कर लाखों प्रशंसकों के दिलों को झकझोर दिया। ये वो नाम हैं, जिन्होंने मैदान पर अपनी बल्लेबाजी से न सिर्फ रन बनाए, बल्कि करोड़ों दिलों में जगह बनाई। इनके बिना टेस्ट क्रिकेट का मैदान सूना-सा लगेगा। 7 मई 2025 को रोहित ने और 12 मई 2025 को कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैसले की जानकारी दी। इन दोनों के संन्यास ने न केवल भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों को भावुक कर दिया, बल्कि यह सवाल भी खड़ा कर दिया कि क्या भारतीय टेस्ट टीम इस खालीपन को भर पाएगी?

टेस्ट टीम में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली की जगह भर सकते हैं यह 5 युवा चेहरे

टेस्ट टीम में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली की जगह भर सकते हैं यह 5 युवा चेहरेरोहित के बाद कोहली ने भी संन्यास लिया, क्या अगली पीढ़ी के स्टार कर सकते हैं उनकी बराबरी?

