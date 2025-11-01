शनिवार, 1 नवंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Fans fumes at BCCI for closing Ticket sales of INDvsSA title clash
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 1 नवंबर 2025 (14:18 IST)

INDvsSA ODI WC Final का एक भी टिकट नहीं बिकने दिया BCCI ने, फैंस के साथ बहुत बड़ा धोखा

INDvsSA
INDvsSA ODI World Cup Final का भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस को बिना एक टिकट खरीदे ही रहना पड़ा। बुक माए शो की एप्प ने बिना टिकट बेचे ही ईवेंट क्लोस कर दिया जिससे ना केवल बाहर का लेकिन मुंबई का भी आम क्रिकेट फैन के पास टिकट खरीदने का मौका नहीं मिला।

इसकी सुगबुगाहट तब ही शुरु हो गई थी जब भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका मैच शुरु होने में 24 घंटे से कम का समय बाकी था  लेकिन टिकट वितरण के लिए विश्वकप की एप्प बुक माए शो पर अभी तक टिकट बिक्री शुरु नहीं हुई थी जिससे फैंस भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड से काफी खफा थे।

गौरतलब है कि पुरुष आसीसी विश्वकप के लिए टिकट विंडो 2 महीने पहले से खुल जाती है। महिला विश्वकप में रुझान कम रहता है इस कारण इस बार ऐसा 1 महीने पहले हुआ। लेकिन दूसरे सेमीफाइनल और फाइनल के बीच  सिर्फ 2 दिनों का अंतर था फिर भी बोर्ड ने इस एप्प पर टिकट बिक्री शुरु नहीं थी।
फैंस का मानना है कि इस कदम से बाहर से आने वाले लोग इस मैच का लुत्फ नहीं उठा सकेंगे। वहीं कई फैंस का मानना है कि यह सब इस कारण किया जा रहा है कि 150 रुपए के टिकट को 1500 में बेचा जा सके।

फैंस को इस बात का डर भी सता रहा था कि हो सकता है मुंबई क्रिकेट असोसिएशन पास ही इतने ज्यादा बंटवा दे कि आम फैंस के लिए टिकट ही कम बचे। लेकिन अंत में इससे भी बुरा हुआ।  गौरतलब है कि भारत तीसरी बार और दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहली बार एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के फाइनल में पहुंचा है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

14 साल के वैभव सूर्यवंशी बने बिहार रणजी टीम के उपकप्तान

14 साल के वैभव सूर्यवंशी बने बिहार रणजी टीम के उपकप्तानवैभव सूर्यवंशी को बुधवार से शुरु हो रहे रणजी ट्रॉफी 2025-26 सीजन के शुरुआती दो राउंड्स के लिए बिहार की टीम का उपकप्तान नियुक्त किया गया है। टीम की कमान साकिबुल गनी को दी गई है। सीजन के शुरु होने से दो दिन पहले यह घोषणा हुई है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के आदेश के बाद बिहार क्रिकेट एसोसिशन (बीसीबी) को दो सदस्यीय चयन समिति में एक अस्थायी चयनकर्ता को जोड़ना पड़ा।

23 साल के हर्षित राणा पर झूठे आरोप लगाना शर्मनाक, गंभीर का श्रीकांत पर पलटवार

23 साल के हर्षित राणा पर झूठे आरोप लगाना शर्मनाक, गंभीर का श्रीकांत पर पलटवारभारत के मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर ने तेज गेंदबाज हर्षित राणा को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए वनडे टीम में चुने जाने पर सवाल उठाने वाले पूर्व कप्तान क्रिस श्रीकांत पर पलटवार करते हुए मंगलवार को यहां कहा कि एक 23 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी को निशाना बनाना शर्मनाक है।

इंडोनेशिया से हारने के बाद भी भारत को BWF विश्व जूनियर मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में मिला एतिहासिक कांस्य पदक

इंडोनेशिया से हारने के बाद भी भारत को BWF विश्व जूनियर मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में मिला एतिहासिक कांस्य पदकYonex Sunrise BWF विश्व जूनियर मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में भारत की चुनौती शुक्रवार को सेमीफाइनल में गत चैंपियन इंडोनेशिया को हराने में नाकाम रहने पर कांस्य पदक के साथ समाप्त हो गई।भारतीय टीम, जिसने गुरुवार को पूर्व चैंपियन कोरिया पर जीत के साथ मिश्रित टीम प्रतियोगिता में ऐतिहासिक पहला पदक हासिल किया था, टूर्नामेंट से पहले की प्रबल दावेदार इंडोनेशिया से 35-45, 21-45 से हार गई।

स्मृति मंधाना ने एक साल में 1,000 रन बनाकर इतिहास रचा, वनडे में 5,000 का आंकड़ा पार किया

स्मृति मंधाना ने एक साल में 1,000 रन बनाकर इतिहास रचा, वनडे में 5,000 का आंकड़ा पार कियाभारतीय उप कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ महिला विश्व कप ग्रुप मैच के दौरान महिला वनडे में एक कैलेंडर वर्ष में 1,000 रन बनाने वाली पहली खिलाड़ी बन गईं।उनतीस साल की इस सलामी बल्लेबाज ने महिला वनडे में 5,000 रन भी पूरे किए और मिताली राज के बाद यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाली केवल पांचवीं और दूसरी भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गईं

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल हमेशा बने हैं इस भारतीय स्पिनर के शिकार, अब BBL में होगा मुकाबला

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल हमेशा बने हैं इस भारतीय स्पिनर के शिकार, अब BBL में होगा मुकाबलामैक्सवेल ने कहा कि भारत के पूर्व स्पिनर आर अश्विन का आना BBL सीज़न को और रोमांचक बनाएगा।गौरतलब है कि एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट और टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को कई बार आउट किया है। दर्शक यह देखने को उत्सुक रहेंगे कि इस बार ऊंट किस करवट बैठता है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com