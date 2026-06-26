दो कीवी ओपनर्स के टेस्ट शतक, 317 रनों की साझेदारी में पिसा इंग्लैंड

317 रनों के बाद इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स ने यह साझेदारी तोड़ी। ऐसा दूसरी बार हुआ है जब इन दोनों कीवी ओपनर्स के बीच 300 रनों की सलामी साझेदारी हुई हो। डेवॉन कॉन्वे ने अपने करियर का आठवां टेस्ट शतक जड़ा और कप्तान टॉम लेथम भी तिहरे आंकड़े तक गए।
What a knock.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 25, 2026
Tom Latham's 17th Test century brings him level with the late great Martin Crowe to be third equal on the list of BLACKCAPS century-makers.
Name the top two?#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/dWsPW8GxMs
Devon Conway take a bow.
दोनों ही बल्लेबाज 150 के आंकड़े के पार गए। टॉम लेथम ने 214 गेंदों में 14 चौकों की मदद से 151 रन बनाए। वहीं डेवॉन कॉन्वे ने 224 गेंदों में 22 चौके और 3 छक्के लगाकर 157 रन बनाए।
The left hander brings up his 8th Test century and third in his last 5 tests.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/IhVqtNj7Y2— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 25, 2026