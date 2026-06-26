शुक्रवार, 26 जून 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 26 जून 2026 (12:43 IST)

दो कीवी ओपनर्स के टेस्ट शतक, 317 रनों की साझेदारी में पिसा इंग्लैंड

Devon Conway
ENGvsNZ कप्तान टॉम लैथम और डेवॉन कॉन्वे के शतक की बदौलत न्यूजीलैंड ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन 4 विकेट पर 361 रन बना लिए। हालांकि दोनों सलामी बल्लेबाजों के शतकों के कारण इंग्लैंड को विकेट के लिए तीसरे सत्र में शाम 5.30 बजे और 72 ओवर तक इंतजार करना पड़ा।
317 रनों के बाद इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स ने यह साझेदारी तोड़ी। ऐसा दूसरी बार हुआ है जब इन दोनों कीवी ओपनर्स के बीच 300 रनों की सलामी साझेदारी हुई हो। डेवॉन कॉन्वे ने अपने करियर का आठवां टेस्ट शतक जड़ा और कप्तान टॉम लेथम भी तिहरे आंकड़े तक गए।

दोनों ही बल्लेबाज 150 के आंकड़े के पार गए। टॉम लेथम ने 214 गेंदों में 14 चौकों की मदद से 151 रन बनाए। वहीं डेवॉन कॉन्वे ने 224 गेंदों में 22 चौके और 3 छक्के लगाकर 157 रन बनाए।
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वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम
वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम खेलों की दुनिया से जुड़ी हर खबर को विस्तार से पेश करती है। क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, कबड्डी या अन्य खेलों पर आधारित लेख और न्यूज़ से लेकर महत्वपूर्ण मैचों की अपडेट्स और खेल जगत की खास घटनाएं, यह टीम पाठकों को पूरी जानकारी प्रदान करती है। स्पोर्ट्स टीम.... और पढ़ें
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