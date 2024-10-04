अभिमन्यु आखिरकार चक्रव्यूह तोड़ने की कगार पर, BCCI Border Gavaskar Trophy में दे सकती है मौका

Even after scoring loads of runs in domestic, Abhimanyu Easwaran has still not got his chance to play test cricket for India because he isn't part of any IPL team who will do his PR. pic.twitter.com/raIlmlyxqC— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 3, 2024
Abhimanyu Easwaran scores his second century of the ongoing Duleep Trophy tournament. He now has 2 centuries and a double century in his last 5 innings.
I am once again saying that this dude deserves to be in our test team, his stats are just awesome
In 1988 a Tamil CA based in Dehradun decided to follow his childhood passion and start a cricket academy. He named it after a character in the Mahabharata who learnt while still in his mother's womb.
7 years later, when Ranganathan was blessed with a son he named him Abhimanyu
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 3, 2024
Abhimanyu Easwaran is having a tremendous run in First Class cricket
His last 9 FC scores : 108*, 19, 116, 157*, 13, 4, 200*, 65, 72
He has scored 754 runs in 9 innings @ a staggering average of 125.6
Abhimanyu Easwaran masterclass in the Irani Cup.
Abhimanyu Easwaran masterclass in the Irani Cup. He deserves the backup spot for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.