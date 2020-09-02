जानिए कौन-कौनसी चीनी मोबाइल ऐप्स हुईं बंद, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

नई दिल्ली। लद्दाख (Ladakh) में एलएसी (LAC) पर (China) के साथ जारी तनाव के बीच एक बार फिर से ने कई चीनी मोबाइल ऐप्स (Chinese mobile Apps) पर लगा दिया है। इस बार की डिजिटल स्ट्राइक में सहित 118 और चीनी मोबाइल ऐप्स को बैन किया गया है। सरकार की तरफ से इससे पहले भी चीनी ऐप्स पर प्रतिबंध लगाए गए थे।

चीन को भारत का एक और झटका, PUBG एवं 118 App बंद







इन 118 चीनी मोबाइल ऐप्स पर लगा प्रतिबंध। देखें लिस्ट







1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

7. Baidu

8. Express Edition

9. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

11. CamCard - Business Card Reader

12. CamCard Business

13. CamCard for Salesforce

14. CamOCR

15. InNote

16. VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing

17. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

18. WeChat reading

19. Government WeChat

20. Small Q brush

21. Tencent Weiyun

22. Pitu

23. WeChat Work

24. Cyber Hunter

25. Cyber Hunter Lite

26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

27. Super Mecha Champions

28. LifeAfter

29. Dawn of Isles

30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

31. Chess Rush

32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

33. PUBG MOBILE LITE

34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

36. Dank Tanks

37. Warpath

38. Game of Sultans

39. Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos

40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)

41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon

43. AppLock

44. AppLock Lite

45. Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

46. ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online

47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

48. Music - Mp3 Player

49. Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

51. Cleaner - Phone Booster

52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer

53. Video Player All Format for Android

54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor

55. Photo Gallery & Album

56. Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download

57. HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

59. Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

60. Gallery HD

61. Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

62. Web Browser - Secure Explorer

63. Music player - Audio Player

64. Video Player - All Format HD Video Player

65. Lamour Love All Over The World

66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

67. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community

68. MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

75. Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

76. GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

78. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style

79. Tantan - Date For Real

80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

81. Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

83. Alipay

84. AlipayHK

85. Mobile Taobao

86. Youku

87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory

88. Sina News

89. Netease News

90. Penguin FM

91. Murderous Pursuits

92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

95. Little Q Album

96. Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

97. Hi Meitu

98. Mobile Legends: Pocket

99. VPN for TikTok

100. VPN for TikTok

101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant

102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

103. iPick

104. Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

105. Parallel Space Lite - Dual App

106. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

108. AFK Arena

109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games

110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

111. Mafia City Yotta Games

112. Onmyoji NetEase Games

113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

117. Soul Hunters

118. Rules of Survival





जून के अंत में भारत सरकार ने TikTok के अलावा 58 चीनी ऐप्स को

भारत में बैन घोषित कर दिया था, जिसमें ShareIt, UC Browser, Shein, Club Factory, Clash of Kings, Helo, Mi Community, CamScanner, ES File Explorer, VMate जैसे कई ऐप्स शामिल थे। बाद में सरकार की तरफ से जुलाई में 47 और ऐप्स को बैन कर दिया गया।