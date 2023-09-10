रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023
Last Updated : रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (14:17 IST)

G20 सम्मेलन के डिक्लेरेशन पर यूक्रेन ने उठाए सवाल, क्या बोला रूस

G20 summit
G20 Summit news : G20 सम्मेलन के डिक्लेरेशन में रूस का नाम नहीं होने पर यूक्रेन ने सवाल उठाए हैं। हालांकि रूस ने इस घोषणा पत्र को संतुलित बताया है। घोषणा पत्र में यूक्रेन युद्ध को लेकर रूस की निंदा करने से परहेज किया गया।
 
G20 लीडर्स घोषणा पत्र में एक सर्वसम्मति घोषणा को अपनाया और रूस का नाम लिए बिना किसी भी क्षेत्र पर कब्जा करने के लिए बल का उपयोग नहीं करने का आह्वान किया गया।
यूक्रेन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ओलेग निकोलेंको ने G20 घोषणा पत्र को लेकर आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें रूस का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने G20 घोषणा पत्र के एक भाग का स्क्रीनशॉट एक्स पर पोस्ट किया। इसमें दिखाई दे रहा है कि घोषणा पत्र के कई हिस्सों को लाल रंग से हटा दिया गया और शब्दों को सही किया गया।
 
 जी 20 समिट में रूस की शेरपा स्वेतलाना लुकाश ने कहा कि यह मंच के लगभग बीस साल के इतिहास में सबसे कठिन जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में से एक था। शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले घोषणा पर सहमति बनने में लगभग 20 दिन लग गए। यह न केवल यूक्रेन विषय को लेकर था, बल्कि सभी प्रमुख मुद्दों पर स्थिति में मतभेदों के कारण भी था।

रूस के मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन एक सफल आयोजन है, क्योंकि यह हमें कई प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में आगे बढ़ने का रास्ता प्रदान करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जी20 के अध्यक्ष के रूप में भारत ने पहली बार ‘ग्लोबल साउथ’ की स्थिति मजबूत की।
 
Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration : जी-20 ‘नई दिल्ली लीडर्स समिट डिक्लेरेशन’ के प्रमुख बिं‍दु

Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration : जी-20 ‘नई दिल्ली लीडर्स समिट डिक्लेरेशन’ के प्रमुख बिं‍दुशनिवार को जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में आम सहमति बन गई और नई दिल्ली घोषणापत्र को स्वीकार कर लिया गया। जानिए खास बिंदु-

G20 Summit India : ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस क्या है, 11 देश इससे जुड़े, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फायदे

G20 Summit India : ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस क्या है, 11 देश इससे जुड़े, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फायदेG20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration : जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन (G20 Summit India) में दिल्ली घोषणा-प‍त्र (New Delhi Leaders Declaration) जारी किया गया। इसकी बड़ी बातों में ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस (What is biofuel Alliance) लॉन्च करने की घोषणा करना भी शामिल है। ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस दुनिया में वैकल्पिक व स्वच्छ ईंधन को बढ़ावा देने का प्रयास है। जानिए आखिर क्या है ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस और क्या होंगे इसके फायदे-

G20 समिट में कोणार्क चक्र की प्रतिकृति, भारत के लिए क्यों खास है यह चक्र

G20 समिट में कोणार्क चक्र की प्रतिकृति, भारत के लिए क्यों खास है यह चक्रKonark chakra in G20 Summit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन स्थल ‘भारत मंडपम’ पहुंचे विश्व नेताओं से हाथ मिलाकर शनिवार को उनका स्वागत किया। पीएम मोदी ने हर नेता के साथ अलग-अलग फोटो खिंचाई इस दौरान बैकग्राउंड में ओडिशा के पुरी स्थित सूर्य मंदिर के कोणार्क चक्र की प्रतिकृति नजर आ रही थी।

G20 summit updates : पीएम मोदी ने रखा प्रस्ताव, क्या नवंबर में होगा G20 का वर्चुअल सेशन?

G20 summit updates : पीएम मोदी ने रखा प्रस्ताव, क्या नवंबर में होगा G20 का वर्चुअल सेशन?G20 summit updates : G20 शिखर सम्मेलन का आज दूसरा दिन है। इसमें अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस समेत कई देशों के राष्‍ट्राध्यक्ष भाग ले रहे हैं। सम्मेलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

