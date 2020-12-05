Live Updates : किसानों के साथ सरकार की बातचीत खत्म, 9 दिसंबर को होगी अगली बैठक

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जेम्स ट्रूडो के बाद संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस ने भी अब भारत में जारी किसानों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर कहा कि लोगों को शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने का अधिकार है। उन्हें यह करने देना चाहिए।
-कृषि कानूनों और MSP को लेकर किसान नेताओं और सरकार के बीच 5वें दौर की बातचीत जारी।
-आज करेंगे केंद्र सरकार से 5वें चरण की बातचीत।
-केंद्र सरकार के साथ कृषि कानूनों पर होने वाली बैठक पर किसान संयुक्त मोर्चा के प्रधान रामपाल सिंह ने कहा, आज आर-पार की लड़ाई करके आएंगे, रोज-रोज बैठक नहीं होगी। आज बैठक में कोई और बात नहीं होगी, कानूनों को रद्द करने के लिए ही बात होगी।
