शनिवार, 28 नवंबर 2020
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. कोरोना वायरस

वैक्सीन लेने के बाद अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत नहीं, बस मंजूरी का इंतजार-पूनावाला

narendra modi
Last Updated: शनिवार, 28 नवंबर 2020 (19:34 IST)
 
नई दिल्ली। कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते कहर के बीच वैक्सीन का बेसब्री से इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अलग-अलग कंपनियों की तरफ से भारत में बनाई जा रही वैक्सीन की तैयारी का जायजा लेने आज खुद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जा रहे हैं। ने आज अहमदाबाद, हैदराबाद और पुणे का दौरा कर कोरोना वैक्सीन की दिशा हुई प्रगति की जानकारी ली। पल-पल का अपडेट-

07:23PM, 28th Nov
-अदार पूनावाला ने कहा, जो वैक्सीन लेगा, वो संक्रमण नहीं फैलाएगा।
-वैक्सीन लेने के बाद अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत नहीं।
07:11PM, 28th Nov
-सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, पीएम मोदी से वैक्सीन की तैयारी पर बात हुई। 
-सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट सबसे पहले देश के लिए वैक्सीन बनाएगा।
-वैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल पर नजर। 
-जुलाई 2021 तक 30 से 40 करोड़ टीकों का लक्ष्य।
-पीएम को सभी वैक्सीन की कमी और ताकत बताई।
-कोविशील्ड पूरी तरह सुरक्षित।
-वैक्सीन का उत्पादन जारी, बस मंजूरी का इंतजार।
 
 
06:03PM, 28th Nov
-पीएम मोदी ने पुणे के सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट का दौरा किया।
-शाम 7 बजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला।
05:51PM, 28th Nov
-पीएम मोदी पुणे के सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट में वैक्सीन से जुड़ी अहम जानकारियां ले रहे हैं।
-सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट में ऑक्सफोर्ड और एस्ट्राजेनेका मिलकर कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन का परीक्षण कर रही हैं।
04:31PM, 28th Nov
-वैक्सीन का जायजा लेने पुणे पहुंचे पीएम मोदी।
-थोड़ी देर में करेंगे सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट का दौरा।
03:34PM, 28th Nov
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अहमदाबाद के बाद हैदराबाद में टीका विकसित कर रही कंपनी ‘भारत बायोटेक’ के केन्द्र का दौरा किया। भारत बायोटेक द्वारा विकसित किए जा रहे कोविड-19 टीके के तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल जारी है।
03:25PM, 28th Nov
02:56PM, 28th Nov
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी भारत बायोटेक से पुणे के लिए निकले।
01:32PM, 28th Nov
हैदराबाद पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी। भारत बायोटेक में कोरोना वैक्सीन की लेंगे जानकारी।
01:01PM, 28th Nov
SII के दौरे के समय प्रधानमंत्री के साथ नहीं रहेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे
पुणे स्थित सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) के दौरे के समय शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल बीएस कोश्यारी और मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे नहीं होंगे। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय (सीएमओ) ने एक वक्तव्य जारी कर यह जानकारी दी। बयान में कहा गया कि मुख्यमंत्री और राज्यपाल पुणे में नहीं रहेंगे क्योंकि प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) ने सूचित किया है कि चूंकि प्रधानमंत्री बहुत कम समय के लिए आ रहे हैं, इसलिए उनकी मौजूदगी की आवश्यकता नहीं है। 
12:49PM, 28th Nov
11:13AM, 28th Nov
जायडस बायोटेक में करीब डेढ़ घंटे बिताने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी हैदराबाद के लिए रवाना हुए।
11:06AM, 28th Nov
10:44AM, 28th Nov
करीब एक घंटे से जायडस कैडिला के प्लांट में मौजूद है प्रधानमंत्री मोदी। कोरोना वैक्सीन की समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। 
09:58AM, 28th Nov
08:11AM, 28th Nov
07:16AM, 28th Nov
यह रहेगा शेड्‍यूल
सुबह 9.30 बजे से 10.30 बजे तक अहमदाबाद में जाइडस बायोटेक पार्क जाएंगे। दोपहर 1 बजे से 2 बजे तक पुणे में सीरम इंस्टीट्‍यूट का दौरा करेंगे। शाम 4 बजे बजे हैदराबाद में भारत बायोटेक का दौरा करेंगे।
07:11AM, 28th Nov
पीएम मोदी आज अहमदाबाद में जाइडस बायोटेक पार्क (Zydus Biotech Park), हैदराबाद में भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) और पुणे में सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) का दौरा करेंगे। वैक्सीन की प्रगति की समीक्षा के लिए पीएम यह दौरा कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री वैज्ञानिकों से चर्चा भी करेंगे।
07:11AM, 28th Nov
यह है स्थिति : स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक 5 वैक्सीन का काम भारत में चल रहा है। ये वैक्सीन ट्रायल में सम्मिलित हैं। ये सब अलग-अलग चरणों में और उनमें से दो जो हैं, वो फेस 3 में हैं। वैक्सीन डेवलपमेंट की रफ्तार काफी अच्छी है। ऑक्सफोर्ड और एस्ट्रोजनका की वैक्सीन, जिसका ट्रायल सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट कर रहा है। इसका ट्रायल ठीक हुआ है और लगभग कंप्लीट हो चुका है और फॉलोअप रह गया है। भारत बायोटेक और आईसीएमआर की जो वैक्सीन है, उसका फेस 3 शुरू हो चुका है और फेस टू के रिजल्ट कभी भी आ सकते हैं।
 
कैडिला की वैक्सीन का फेस टू कंप्लीट कर चुके हैं, वहीं रिजल्ट आने वाले हैं। रूस की स्पूतनिक 5 वैक्सीन, जिसका डॉ रेड्डी लेबोरेटरी के साथ कोलैबोरेशन में है, वो अब क्लीनिकल ट्रायल आगे बढ़ रहा है। इसका फेस 2 और फेस 3 का इकट्ठा ट्रायल की अनुमति मिली है और उसका काम भी जारी है। इसका ट्रायल जल्द ही शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त बायोलॉजिकल ई अर्ली फेस 1 फेस 2 ट्रायल जल्द शुरू हो जाएगा।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :