बताया जा रहा है कि अलग होने के बाद लैंडर को डीबूस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके बाद उसे एक कक्षा में स्थापित किया जाएगा जहां से पेरिल्यून 30 किमी और अपोल्यून 100 किमी दूर है। 23 अगस्त को चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुवीय क्षेत्र पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग का प्रयास होगा।
Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.
With this, the lunar bound maneuvres are completed.
