गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. चंद्रयान-3
  4. mission chandrayaan : Separation of Lander Module from Propulsion Module
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023 (07:38 IST)

Chandrayaan 3 : आज अलग होंगे लैंडर-प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल, 23 अगस्त को चांद पर सॉफ्‍ट लैंडिंग

chandrayaan
Chandrayaan 3 : इसरो के मिशन चंद्रयान का आज महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। 14 जुलाई को श्रीहरिकोटा से रवाना हुआ चंद्रयान 3 चांद की पांचवीं और आखिरी कक्षा में पहुंच चुका है। प्रोपल्शन और लैंडर मॉड्यूल (जिसमें लैंडर और रोवर शामिल हैं) के अलग होने की तैयारी है।
 
इसरो ने बुधवार को चंद्रयान को चंद्रमा की आखिरी कक्षा में पहुंचाने के बाद ट्वीट किया, आज की सफल फायरिंग (जो थोड़े समय के लिए आवश्यक थी) ने चंद्रयान-3 को चंद्रमा की 153 किमी x 163 किमी की कक्षा में स्थापित कर दिया। इसके साथ चांद की ओर बढ़ने के सभी प्रवेश चरण पूरे हुए। अब प्रोपल्शन और लैंडर मॉड्यूल (जिसमें लैंडर और रोवर शामिल हैं) के अलग होने की तैयारी है। गुरुवार को लैंडर और प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल अलग होंगे।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि अलग होने के बाद लैंडर को डीबूस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके बाद उसे एक कक्षा में स्थापित किया जाएगा जहां से पेरिल्यून 30 किमी और अपोल्यून 100 किमी दूर है। 23 अगस्त को चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुवीय क्षेत्र पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग का प्रयास होगा।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
Photo : ISRO twitter account 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

chandrayaan 3 : 3 टुकड़ों में बंट जाएगा चंद्रयान-3, जानिए मिशन से कितना दूर?

chandrayaan 3 : 3 टुकड़ों में बंट जाएगा चंद्रयान-3, जानिए मिशन से कितना दूर?mission chandrayaan 3 news: भारत के महत्वाकांक्षी तीसरे चंद्रमा मिशन के तहत चंद्रयान-3 बुधवार को, पृथ्वी के इकलौते उपग्रह की पांचवीं और अंतिम कक्षा में सफलतापूर्वक प्रवेश कर गया तथा चंद्रमा की सतह के और भी करीब आ गया। अब यह प्रणोदन मॉड्यूल और लैंडर मॉड्यूल को अलग करने की तैयारी करेगा।

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 : 5 कैमरे दुनिया का सबसे स्लिम फोल्डेबल हैंडसेट लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold को देगा टक्कर

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 : 5 कैमरे दुनिया का सबसे स्लिम फोल्डेबल हैंडसेट लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold को देगा टक्करशिओमी ने थर्ड-जनरेशन फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 चीन में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy Z Fold को सीधी टक्कर देगा। हालांकि अभी भारत के लॉन्च के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। जानते हैं क्या हैं स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स-

चाचा-भतीजा की सीक्रेट बैठक, क्‍या पवार को बीजेपी से मिला बड़ा ऑफर, क्‍या है कांग्रेस-शिवसेना का प्‍लान बी?

चाचा-भतीजा की सीक्रेट बैठक, क्‍या पवार को बीजेपी से मिला बड़ा ऑफर, क्‍या है कांग्रेस-शिवसेना का प्‍लान बी?maharashtra politics : शरद पवार और अजित पवार के बीच सीक्रेट मीटिंग को लेकर महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में हलचल बढ़ गई है। इतना ही नहीं, चाचा और भतीजे की इस सीक्रेट मीटिंग से शिवसेना (UBT) और कांग्रेस की टेंशन बढ़ गई है। इसी बीच रिपोर्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि बीजेपी ने शरद पवार को बडे ऑफर की पेशकश की है।

Mahindra Thar.E : गदर मचाने आ रहा है महिन्द्रा थार का इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन, जिम्नी के उड़े होश, देखें Video

Mahindra Thar.E : गदर मचाने आ रहा है महिन्द्रा थार का इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन, जिम्नी के उड़े होश, देखें VideoMahindra Unveils Thar.e Electric SUV : महिन्द्रा (Mahindra) अपने थार को इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन Thar.E के रूप में लाने की तैयारी कर रही है। साउथ अफ्रीका के केपटाउन में हुए इवेंट में महिन्द्रा ने इसको लेकर लुक भी जारी किया है। थार का इलेकिट्रक अवतार जिम्नी को सीधी टक्कर देगा।

PM e-Bus Seva स्कीम : इन 100 शहरों में दौड़ेंगी 10,000 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें, 55000 नौकरियों का दावा

PM e-Bus Seva स्कीम : इन 100 शहरों में दौड़ेंगी 10,000 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें, 55000 नौकरियों का दावाPM e bus service : केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने नगरीय बस परिवहन सेवा का विस्तार करने, उसे सुविधाजनक बनाने तथा हरित आवाजाही को बढ़ाने के लिए ‘पीएम-ई बस सेवा’ को मंजूरी दी जिस पर 10 वर्षों में 57,613 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। 100 शहरों में 10000 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें चलाई जाएंगी। इससे 55 हजार नौ‍करियों का दावा किया गया है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

छत्तीसगढ़ में नाबालिग लड़की से दुष्‍कर्म, आरोपी पटवारी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

छत्तीसगढ़ में नाबालिग लड़की से दुष्‍कर्म, आरोपी पटवारी के खिलाफ मामला दर्जChhattisgarh News : छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में 17 वर्षीय किशोरी के साथ बलात्कार करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने एक पटवारी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पीड़ित किशोरी और उसके परिजनों से मिली शिकायत के आधार पर यह मामला दर्ज किया गया है। घटना के बाद से आरोपी पटवारी फरार है।

एलएसी पर अप्रैल, 2020 की यथास्थिति कब बहाल होगी : रणदीप सुरजेवाला

एलएसी पर अप्रैल, 2020 की यथास्थिति कब बहाल होगी : रणदीप सुरजेवालाRandeep Surjewala's statement regarding LAC : कांग्रेस महासचिव रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने चीन के साथ सीमा से जुड़े मुद्दे को लेकर बुधवार को सरकार पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि आखिर वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर अप्रैल, 2020 की यथास्थिति कब बहाल होगी? उन्होंने यह आरोप भी लगाया कि केंद्र सरकार 'भारत माता' की रक्षा के लिए बयानबाजी से आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रही है।

जब तक लूटे गए 6000 हथियार बरामद नहीं किए जाते, मणिपुर में शांति नहीं होगी : गौरव गोगोई

जब तक लूटे गए 6000 हथियार बरामद नहीं किए जाते, मणिपुर में शांति नहीं होगी : गौरव गोगोईManipur Violence Case : लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के उप नेता गौरव गोगोई ने बुधवार को कहा कि मणिपुर में जब तक लूटे गए 6000 आधुनिक हथियार और 6 लाख कारतूस बरामद नहीं कर लिए जाते, तब तक कोई शांति नहीं होगी। गोगोई ने कहा कि ये हथियार और गोलियां सुरक्षाबलों से लूटी गईं थीं और इनका इस्तेमाल राज्य के आम नागरिकों पर होगा।

'INDIA' गठबंधन में पड़ी दरार? दिल्ली में कांग्रेस का सभी 7 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान, AAP ने दी चेतावनी

'INDIA' गठबंधन में पड़ी दरार? दिल्ली में कांग्रेस का सभी 7 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान, AAP ने दी चेतावनीकांग्रेस (Congress) अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे (Mallikarjun Kharge) और पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने बुधवार को पार्टी की दिल्ली (Delhi) इकाई के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ बैठक की जिसमें राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की सभी 7 सीटों पर तैयारी करने और जमीनी स्तर पर संगठन को मजबूत करने का फैसला किया गया।

दिल्ली में सभी 7 लोकसभा सीटों पर तैयारी करेगी कांग्रेस, आलाकमान करेगा गठबंधन पर फैसला

दिल्ली में सभी 7 लोकसभा सीटों पर तैयारी करेगी कांग्रेस, आलाकमान करेगा गठबंधन पर फैसलाCongress will prepare for all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को पार्टी की दिल्ली इकाई के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ बैठक की जिसमें राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की सभी 7 सीटों पर तैयारी करने और जमीनी स्तर पर संगठन को मजबूत करने का फैसला किया गया।

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 : 5 कैमरे दुनिया का सबसे स्लिम फोल्डेबल हैंडसेट लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold को देगा टक्कर

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 : 5 कैमरे दुनिया का सबसे स्लिम फोल्डेबल हैंडसेट लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold को देगा टक्करशिओमी ने थर्ड-जनरेशन फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 चीन में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy Z Fold को सीधी टक्कर देगा। हालांकि अभी भारत के लॉन्च के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। जानते हैं क्या हैं स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स-

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro : तूफान मचा देगा 16 अगस्त को लॉन्च होने वाला वन प्लस का धांसू स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुए फीचर्स

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro : तूफान मचा देगा 16 अगस्त को लॉन्च होने वाला वन प्लस का धांसू स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुए फीचर्सOneplus Ace 2 Pro : OnePlus अपना नया हैंडसेट Ace 2 Pro 16 अगस्त को चीन में लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस स्मार्टफोन में धमाकेदार फीचर्स होंगे। लॉन्च होने से पहले ही इसके फीचर्स लीक हो गए हैं। हालांकि भारत में यह कब लॉन्च होगा। इसकी जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है।

iPhone 15 series 13 सितंबर को हो सकती है लॉन्च, Expected price and specifications

iPhone 15 series 13 सितंबर को हो सकती है लॉन्च, Expected price and specificationsiPhone 15 Expected price and specifications : iPhone 15 को लेकर इंतजार जल्द ही खत्म होने जा रहा है। मीडिया में आई खबरों के अनुसार 13 सितंबर को iPhone 15 series को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। Apple ने कहा कि है iPhone 15 को 13 सितंबर को बड़े इवेंट में लॉन्च किया जाएगा।

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Z Fold 5 और Flip 5, मिलते हैं गजब के फीचर्स, जानिए कीमत

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Z Fold 5 और Flip 5, मिलते हैं गजब के फीचर्स, जानिए कीमतSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched : दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रमुख इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स विनिर्माता सैमसंग को उम्मीद है कि हाल ही में बाजार में पेश अपने मुड़ने वाले (फोल्डेबल) स्मार्टफोन मॉडल गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 5 और गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप 5 से स्मार्टफोन बाजार में उसकी अग्रणी स्थिति को मजबूती मिलेगी।

10000 से कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Realme C53, 108 MP का कैमरा, 5000mAh की बैटरी

10000 से कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Realme C53, 108 MP का कैमरा, 5000mAh की बैटरीRealme C53 launched : Realme C53 भारत में लॉन्‍च हो गया है। फोन के खास फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 108 मेगापिक्सल का मेन रियर कैमरा है। 4 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्‍टोरेज मॉडल की कीमत 9999 रुपए और 6 जीबी रैम व 64 जीबी स्‍टोरेज मॉडल के दाम 10999 रुपए है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com