रविवार, 5 जनवरी 2025
Last Modified: रविवार, 5 जनवरी 2025 (14:30 IST)

शाहिद कपूर की देवा का टीजर बना साल का सबसे बेहतरीन, फैंस हुए क्रेजी!

शाहिद कपूर की देवा का टीजर बना साल का सबसे बेहतरीन, फैंस हुए क्रेजी! - Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva teaser becomes the best of the year
बॉलीवुड एक्टर शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म 'देवा' अपनी घोषणा से ही सुर्खियों में हैं। हाल ही में रिलीज हुए 'देवा' के टीजर ने इंटरनेट पर धमाल मचा दिया है। फैंस और आलोचकों ने एकमत होकर इसे 'साल का सबसे बेहतरीन टीजर' करार दिया है। 
 
टीजर रिलीज़ होने के कुछ ही मिनटों में सिनेप्रेमियों का ध्यान खींचने में कामयाब रहा, जिससे फिल्म के प्रति उत्साह और उम्मीदें आसमान छू गई हैं।
 
टीज़र में धमाकेदार एक्शन, शानदार दृश्य और शाहिद कपूर का करिश्माई प्रदर्शन देखने को मिलता है। शाहिद का दमदार अभिनय, उनके जबरदस्त डांस मूव्स और पावरफुल डायलॉग डिलीवरी ने दर्शकों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया है। टीज़र में बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन को भी श्रद्धांजलि दी गई है, जो उनके आइकॉनिक एंग्री-यंग-मैन अवतार से प्रेरित है।
 
एक यूजर ने लिखा, शाहिद की देवा मूवी का क्या शानदार टीज़र है। ये साल का सबसे बेहतरीन टीज़र है... क्या आप सहमत हैं?
 
एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा, अभी-अभी शाहिद कपूर की देवा मूवी का टीज़र देखा और बाप रे बाप क्या पागलपन है... ऐसा लग रहा है कि साल की शुरुआत एक ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म से होगी। वैसे मैं शाहिद का बड़ा फैन हूं। साल का सबसे बेस्ट टीज़र।
 


मलयालम फिल्मकार रोशन एंड्रयूज द्वारा निर्देशित और ज़ी स्टूडियोज़ व रॉय कपूर फिल्म्स द्वारा निर्मित 'देवा' 31 जनवरी 2025 को रिलीज़ होगी।
