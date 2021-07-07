दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख, सायरा बानो को फोन कर बंधाया ढांढस

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630