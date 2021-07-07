बुधवार, 7 जुलाई 2021
दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख, सायरा बानो को फोन कर बंधाया ढांढस

बॉलीवुड के 'ट्रेजेडी किंग' दिलीप कुमार के निधन से पुरे देश में शोक की लहर है। बॉलीवुड सितारों के अलावा राजनेता भी शोक जता रहे हैं। भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ने दिलीप कुमार ने निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने दिलीप कुमार की पत्नी सायरा बानो को फोन कर ढांढस बंधाया है।
पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, दिलीप कुमार जी को एक सिनेमाई लीजेंड के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। उन्‍हें असामान्‍य प्रतिभा मिली थी, जिसकी वजह से उन्‍होंने कई पीढ़ियों के दर्शकों को रोमांचित किया। उनका जाना हमारी सांस्कृतिक दुनिया के लिए एक क्षति है। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना।

इसके अलावा पीएम मोदी ने सायरा बानो से फोन पर भी बात की। पीएम ने इस दुख की घड़ी में परिवार को ढांढस बंधाया। मोदी ने करीब दस मिनट शायरा बानो से बात की।

भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भी दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर शोक जताया है। उन्होंन ट्वीट किया, दिलीप कुमार ने अपने आप में उभरते भारत के इतिहास को संक्षेप में प्रस्तुत किया। उन्हें पूरे उपमहाद्वीप में पसंद किया गया। उनका निधन एक युग का अंत हैं। दिलीप साहब भारत के दिल में हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगे। परिवार और अनगिनत प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना।
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, दिलीप कुमार जी के परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना है। भारतीय सिनेमा में उनके असाधारण योगदान को आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए याद किया जाएगा।
दिलीप कुमार पिछले 8 दिनों से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। वे लंबे समय से बीमार थे। 11 दिसंबर 1922 को पेशावर में जन्में दिलीप कुमार राज्य सभा के सदस्य रह चुके हैं। उन्हें 1995 में भारतीय फिल्मों के सर्वोच्च सम्मान दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था।



