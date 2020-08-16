रविवार, 16 अगस्त 2020
कंगना रनौट ने करण जौहर पर फिर साधा निशाना, बोलीं- नैशनलिजम की दुकान चलानी है मगर देश भक्ति नहीं...

Last Updated: रविवार, 16 अगस्त 2020 (15:15 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौट अपने बेबाक बयानों की वजह से अक्सर सुर्खियों में बनी रहती हैं। सुशांत की मौत के बाद से ही कंगना बॉलीवुड के मशहूर निर्माता-निर्देशक करण जौहर पर हमलावर हैं। हाल ही में कंगना ने एक बार फिर करण जौहर की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म 'गुंजन सक्सेना द कारगिल गर्ल' पर निशाना साधते हुए एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए हैं।
इस फिल्म के जरिए कंगना ने करण जौहर पर हमला किया है। कंगना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, फिल्म में कई जगह गुंजन कहती हैं कि उन्हें अपने देश से प्यार नहीं है, वह केवल एक प्लेन उड़ाना चाहती हैं। फिल्म में गुंजन सक्सेना की असल देशभक्ति को नहीं दिखाया गया है, वो सिर्फ इतना कहती है पापा मैं आपको निराश नहीं होने दूंगी।
कंगना ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, गुंजन संक्सेना फिल्म में एक छोटे से पहलू पर गौर किया जिसमें एक सैनिक के जीवन की बड़ी तस्वीर और सार गायब है। इसमें गुंजन सक्सेना के विरोधियों को सही साबित किया गया है जो कहते हैं कि हम यहां भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए हैं, लेकिन आप यहां समान अवसर के लिए आई हैं। फिल्म यहीं जाकर खत्म भी होती है-
गुंजन जीत जाती हैं, लेकिन भारत नहीं।

कंगना ने अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में करण जौहर पर हमला बोलते हुए लिखा, करण जौहर पे शायरी अर्ज़ है। हमें नैशनलिज़म की दुकान चलानी है मगर देश भक्ति नहीं दिखानी है। पाकिस्तान से वार वाली फिल्म बहुत पैसा कमाती है, हम भी बनाएंगे मगर उसका विलेन भी हिंदुस्तानी है। अब थर्ड जेंडर भी आर्मी में आ गया है मगर करण जौहर तू कब समझेगा एक सेनानी सिर्फ सेनानी है।
बता दें कि भारतीय वायुसेना की पहली महिला पायलट गुंजन सक्सेना की बायोपिक में जाह्नवी कपूर ने गुंजन सक्सेना का किरदार निभाया है। फिल्म में जाह्नवी के अलावा पंकज त्रिपाठी, अंगद बेदी और विनीत कुमार सिंह भी अहम किरदारों में हैं।


