गुरुवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2020
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़

सोशल मीडिया पर उठी बिग बॉस 14 बैन करने की मांग, सलमान खान के शो को बताया वल्गर

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2020 (14:13 IST)
सलमान खान का रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' हर साल विवादों की वजह से सुर्खियों में बना रहता है। इस बार भी बिग बॉस 14 के शुरू होते ही विवाद सामने आने लगे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर शो को बैन करने की मांग उठने लगी।
दरअसल, बिग बॉस 14 के अपकमिंग एपिसोड का एक प्रोमो सामने आया है जिसमें फीमेल्स कंटेस्टेंट्स को इम्यूनिटी पाने का एक मौका दिया गया है। इस टास्क के तहत लड़कियों को सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को अपनी अदाओं से इंप्रेस करना था। इसी को लेकर शो को बैन करने की मांग उठने लगी है।

प्रोमो में दिखाया गया कि फीमेल्स कंटेस्टेंट्स पवित्रा पुनिया, रुबीना दिलैक, जैस्मिन भसीन, निक्की तंबोली बाइक पर बैठे सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला साथ रेन डांस कर रही हैं। वीडियो में फीमेल्स कंटेस्टेंट्स अपनी अदाओं का जलवा सिद्धार्थ पर दिखा रही हैं। बिग बॉस को पसंद करने वाले फैंस के लिए तो ये प्रोमो काफी अच्छा लग रहा है। वहीं कई लोगों ने इस पर आपत्ति जताते हुए शो को वल्गर और चीप बता दिया है।





ट्रोल्स बिग बॉस 14 को बैन करने की भी मांग कर रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottBB14 ट्रेंड करा रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा- समय आ गया है कि बिग बॉस को बैन किया जाए। पिछले सीजन में हिंसा को प्रमोट किया गया और इस बार वल्गैरिटी को।





इसी के साथ ही और भी यूजर्स ने कहा कि इस टास्क के नाम पर वल्गैरिटी को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। ऐसे टास्क एंटरटेनिंग नहीं चीप हैं। बिग बॉस को शर्म करने की बात भी कही गई। एक यूज़र ने तो शो कि तुलना पोर्न वेब शोज़ से कर डाली है। और शो के मेकर्स को ऐसा टास्क करवाने के लिए शर्म करने को कहा है।
बता दे कि बिग बॉस के पिछले दो सीजन्स से लगातार ऐसी मांगें उठती दिखी हैं। इससे पहले एक प्रोमो में फीमेल्स कंटेस्टेंट्स सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से अपने बदन पर टैटू बनवाती नजर आई थीं।



सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :