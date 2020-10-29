The White Tiger Trailer: डेब्यूटेंट आदर्श गौरव की एक्टिंग के सामने फीके पड़े प्रियंका और राजकुमार

फिल्म में प्रियंका चोपड़ा और राजकुमार राव एक एनआरआई कपल हैं और आदर्श गौरव उनके ड्राइवर बने हैं। कहानी में अमीरी और गरीबी का फासला काफी आसानी से देखा जा सकता है। फिल्म का ट्रेलर फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है और डेब्यूटेंट आदर्श गौरव, राजकुमार राव और प्रियंका चोपड़ा पर भी भारी पड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म में न केवल आदर्श गौरव की एक्टिंग बल्कि उनके डायलॉग्स भी काफी जबरदस्त हैं। ट्रेलर देखने के बाद फैंस भी उनकी तारीफें करते नहीं थक रहे हैं।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक ट्रेलर शेयर करके बताया कि फिल्म दिसम्बर में कुछ चुनिंदा सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ होगी। उसके बाद 22 जनवरी को 2021 को नेटफ्लिक्स पर आएगी।
Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in #RaminBahrani @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @tessjosephcasting @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga @tendo
एक्ट्रेस ने कुछ दिन पहले फिल्म के फोटो शेयर किए थे और बताया था कि फिल्म में उनके किरदार का नाम पिंकी मैडम है, जो अमेरिका में प्रवासी हैं। वो अपने पति के साथ भारत आती है।
In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. - @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting @tessjoseph19 @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga
फिल्म को रामिन बहरानी ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म में महेश मांजरेकर भी एक अहम किरदार निभा रहे हैं।