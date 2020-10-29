The White Tiger Trailer: डेब्यूटेंट आदर्श गौरव की एक्टिंग के सामने फीके पड़े प्रियंका और राजकुमार



























Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in #RaminBahrani @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @tessjosephcasting @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga @tendo