सोमवार, 12 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 12 अगस्त 2024 (13:45 IST)

नंबर 1 पहलवान को 21 साल की रितिका ने 1-1 पर रोका, फिर भी हारी क्वार्टर फाइनल

आखिरी अंक गंवाने के कारण रीतिका को क्वार्टर फाइनल में मिली हार

Ritika Hooda
भारतीय पहलवान रीतिका हुड्डा को पेरिस ओलंपिक महिला कुश्ती के 76 किग्रा वर्ग के क्वार्टर फाइनल में किर्गिस्तान की एइपेरी मेतेट के खिलाफ बराबरी के बाद आखिरी अंक गंवाने के कारण हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

अपना पहला ओलंपिक खेल रही 21 साल की रीतिका ने शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त पहलवान को कड़ी टक्कर दी और शुरुआती पीरियड में एक अंक की बढ़त बनाने में सफल रही। दूसरे पीरियड में रीतिका ने कड़ी टक्कर देने के बावजूद ‘Passivity (अति रक्षात्मक रवैया) ’  के कारण एक अंक गंवाया जो इस मैच का आखिरी अंक साबित हुआ।

नियमों के अनुसार मुकाबला बराबर रहने पर आखिरी अंक बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी को विजेता घोषित किया जाता है।
किर्गिस्तान की पहलवान अगर फाइनल में पहुंचती है तो रीतिका के पास रेपेचेज से कांस्य पदक हासिल करने का मौका होगा।
इस भारवर्ग में ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालीफाई करने वाली देश की पहली पहलवान रीतिका ने इससे पहले तकनीकी श्रेष्ठता से जीत के साथ क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। उन्होंने प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में हंगरी की बर्नाडेट नैगी को 12-2 से तकनीकी श्रेष्ठता से हराया।

रीतिका पहले पीरियड में 4-0 से आगे थी लेकिन उन्होंने दूसरे पीरियड में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर आठवीं वरीयता प्राप्त पहलवान को ज्यादा मौके नहीं दिये।
रीतिका ने रक्षात्मक खेल के साथ शुरुआत की और हंगरी की पहलवान के आक्रमण को शानदार तरीके से रोकने में सफल रही। रीतिका को इसके बाद पैसिविटी के कारण रेफरी ने चेतावनी दी और इस पहलवान के पास अगले 30 सेकंड में अंक बनाने की चुनौती थी।

बर्नाडेट ने रीतिका के पैर पर आक्रमण किया लेकिन भारतीय पहलवान ने ‘फ्लिप’कर शानदार बचाव के बाद पलटवार के साथ दो बार दो अंक हासिल करने में सफल रही।

शुरूआती पीरियड में 0-4 से पिछड़ने वाली हंगरी की पहलवान ने दो अंक हासिल कर वापसी की लेकिन रीतिका ने इसके बाद उन्हें कोई मौका नहीं दिया।रीतिका ने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को टेकडाउन कर दो अंक हासिल करने के बाद लगातार तीन बार अपने दांव पर दो-दो अंक हासिल किए जिससे रेफरी को 29 सेकंड पहले ही मैच को रोकना पड़ा।(भाषा)
