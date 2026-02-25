बुधवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2026
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. priyanka gandhi gaurav bhatia clash before pm modi israel visit
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2026 (16:30 IST)

मोदी के इजराइल दौरे से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी से भिड़े गौरव भाटिया, बताया 'महिला गजनी'

priyanka gandhi and gaurav bhatia
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के इजराइल दौरे के ठीक पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी और भाजपा नेता गौरव भाटिया के बीच जमकर तकरार हुई। जब प्रियंका ने पीएम मोदी को इजराइल में फिलिस्तीन का मुद्दा उठाने की सलाह दी तो भाजपा नेता भाटिया ने पलटवार करते हुए महिला गजनी करार दिया।
 
प्रियंका गांधी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, भारत को दुनिया के सामने सच, शांति और न्याय की आवाज बनना चाहिए। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि प्रधानमंत्री इजराइल की संसद में गाजा के मुद्दे का जिक्र करेंगे। 
 
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने 2008 की फिल्म गजनी के किरदार का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि प्रियंका को 7 अक्टूबर को इजराइल में हुए हमलों की याद नहीं है। भाटिया ने कहा कि 1200 से ज्यादा निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या और महिलाओं के अपहरण व अत्याचार की निंदा करने का नैतिक साहस प्रियंका में नहीं है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय राजनीति की महिला गजनी लौट आई है! संसद में 'फिलिस्तीन' का मुद्दा उठाना तो आसान है, लेकिन 7 अक्टूबर को 1,200 से अधिक निर्दोषों के नरसंहार, महिलाओं के अपहरण और बलात्कार की निंदा करने का नैतिक साहस दिखाना प्रियंका गांधी के लिए स्पष्ट रूप से बहुत मुश्किल है।
उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए बहुत नैतिक साहस चाहिए और निंदा करने के लिए वोट बैंक की राजनीति से ऊपर उठना पड़ता है। आप भले ही नकली गांधी उपनाम का इस्तेमाल करती हों, लेकिन आपमें दृढ़ विश्वास और साहस की कमी साफ दिखती है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
पुतिन की ‘मीट स्टॉर्म’ रणनीति: अपनों की लाशों पर आगे बढ़ रही रूसी सेना, रूह कंपा देगी सैनिकों की दास्तां

घर की छत पर लगाएं Solar Panel, पाएं 300 Units तक Free Electricity और भारी Subsidy

घर की छत पर लगाएं Solar Panel, पाएं 300 Units तक Free Electricity और भारी Subsidy300 Units Free Power! PM Surya Ghar Yojana से घर बैठे पाएं Solar Panel Subsidy का फायदा

अमेरिका हुआ लाचार! सबसे महंगे वॉरशिप में शौचालय चौक, क्या 'टॉयलेट संकट' से टलेगा ईरान पर हमला?

अमेरिका हुआ लाचार! सबसे महंगे वॉरशिप में शौचालय चौक, क्या 'टॉयलेट संकट' से टलेगा ईरान पर हमला?13 अरब डॉलर का अमेरिकी विमानवाहक पोत 'जेराल्ड आर. फोर्ड' एक मामूली शौचालय समस्या के कारण लाचार! क्या ईरान पर हमला टल जाएगा? जानें इस अजीबोगरीब संकट की पूरी कहानी।

क्या सुसाइड बॉम्बर था पायलट सुमित कपूर? अमोल मिटकरी के सनसनीखेज दावों से अजित पवार की मौत का रहस्य और गहराया

क्या सुसाइड बॉम्बर था पायलट सुमित कपूर? अमोल मिटकरी के सनसनीखेज दावों से अजित पवार की मौत का रहस्य और गहरायाAjit Pawar death mystery: महाराष्ट्र के तत्कालीन उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार की विमान हादसे में हुई मृत्यु के मामले ने अब एक नया और चौंकाने वाला मोड़ ले लिया है। विधायक रोहित पवार के बाद अब एनसीपी (अजीत पवार गुट) के विधायक अमोल मिटकरी ने इस घटना की तुलना पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या से करते हुए पायलट पर 'सुसाइड बॉम्बर' होने का संदेह जताया है।

प्रयागराज पोक्सो केस में बड़ा मोड़: अग्रिम जमानत के लिए हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद

प्रयागराज पोक्सो केस में बड़ा मोड़: अग्रिम जमानत के लिए हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे अविमुक्तेश्वरानंदAvimukteshwaranand bail plea : प्रयागराज में तुलसी पीठ से जुड़े यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों के मामले में स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद सरस्वती और उनके शिष्य मुकुंदानंद गिरी ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका दाखिल की है। झूंसी थाने में बीएनएस और पोक्सो एक्ट की धाराओं में दर्ज एफआईआर के बाद मामला अब हाईकोर्ट की शरण में पहुंच गया है।

'मास्टरमाइंड' शब्द पर भड़के MP मनोज झा, उदयभानु चिब की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर सरकार से पूछे तीखे सवाल

'मास्टरमाइंड' शब्द पर भड़के MP मनोज झा, उदयभानु चिब की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर सरकार से पूछे तीखे सवालRJD MP Manoj Jha on Uday Bhanu Chib: दिल्ली में एआई समिट (AI Summit) के दौरान हुए प्रदर्शन के मामले में यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष उदयभानु चिब की गिरफ्तारी ने सियासी तूल पकड़ लिया है। राज्यसभा सांसद और आरजेडी नेता मनोज झा ने पुलिस द्वारा चिब को 'मास्टरमाइंड' कहे जाने पर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

CM योगी के जापान दौरे पर टोक्यो में उमड़ा अपनापन, प्रवासी भारतीयों ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

CM योगी के जापान दौरे पर टोक्यो में उमड़ा अपनापन, प्रवासी भारतीयों ने किया जोरदार स्वागतChief Minister Yogi Adityanath : टोक्यो में उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने अत्यंत आत्मीयता के साथ स्वागत किया। मुख्यमंत्री को अपने बीच पाकर प्रवासी भारतीयों के चेहरे खिल उठे। उनके आगमन पर टोक्यो एयरपोर्ट का पूरा वातावरण उत्साह, आत्मीयता और गर्वित भाव से भरा दिखाई दिया। प्रवासी भारतीयों ने जिस गर्मजोशी और भावनात्मक जुड़ाव के साथ उनका स्वागत किया, वह केवल औपचारिक आयोजन नहीं, बल्कि अपने देश-प्रदेश के प्रति गहरे लगाव का स्वाभाविक प्रदर्शन था।

पुतिन की ‘मीट स्टॉर्म’ रणनीति: अपनों की लाशों पर आगे बढ़ रही रूसी सेना, रूह कंपा देगी सैनिकों की दास्तां

पुतिन की ‘मीट स्टॉर्म’ रणनीति: अपनों की लाशों पर आगे बढ़ रही रूसी सेना, रूह कंपा देगी सैनिकों की दास्तांबीबीसी की डॉक्युमेंट्री ‘The Zero Line’ में रूसी सैनिकों ने युद्ध के मैदान की उस अमानवीयता का खुलासा किया है, जिसे सुनकर दुनिया दंग है। जानें क्या है 'मीट स्टॉर्म' और 'ज़ीरोइंग'।

मोदी के इजराइल दौरे से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी से भिड़े गौरव भाटिया, बताया 'महिला गजनी'

मोदी के इजराइल दौरे से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी से भिड़े गौरव भाटिया, बताया 'महिला गजनी'प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के इजराइल दौरे के ठीक पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी और भाजपा नेता गौरव भाटिया के बीच जमकर तकरार हुई। जब प्रियंका ने पीएम मोदी को इजराइल में फिलिस्तीन का मुद्दा उठाने की सलाह दी तो भाजपा नेता भाटिया ने पलटवार करते हुए महिला गजनी करार दिया।

CM योगी ने टोक्यो में उद्यमियों को दिया UP में निवेश का न्योता, बोले- नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचेगा भारत-जापान औद्योगिक सहयोग

CM योगी ने टोक्यो में उद्यमियों को दिया UP में निवेश का न्योता, बोले- नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचेगा भारत-जापान औद्योगिक सहयोगChief Minister Yogi Adityanath : उत्तर प्रदेश में दुनिया के बड़े निवेशकों को आमंत्रित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ सिंगापुर के बाद जापान की राजधानी टोक्यो पहुंचे। यहां आयोजित वृहद यूपी निवेश रोड शो के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने वहां के उद्योगपतियों और निवेशकों को उत्तर प्रदेश में निवेश करने का आमंत्रण दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश आज सुरक्षित माहौल, मजबूत इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, बड़ी बाजार क्षमता और युवा कार्यबल के कारण निवेश के लिए भारत का सबसे बेहतर राज्य बनकर उभरा है।

CM योगी ने कोनोइके ट्रांसपोर्ट के साथ की अहम बैठक, UP में निवेश की संभावनाओं पर हुई गंभीर चर्चा

CM योगी ने कोनोइके ट्रांसपोर्ट के साथ की अहम बैठक, UP में निवेश की संभावनाओं पर हुई गंभीर चर्चाChief Minister Yogi Adityanath : उत्तर प्रदेश को ग्लोबल सप्लाई चेन और हाई-वैल्यू मैन्युफैक्चरिंग का सशक्त केंद्र बनाने की दिशा में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जापान दौरे के पहले ही दिन बड़े निवेश संवाद की शुरुआत कर दी। मुख्यमंत्री ने शीगेकी तानाबे (Shigeki Tanabe), सीनियर मैनेजिंग एग्जीक्यूटिव ऑफिसर एवं एग्जीक्यूटिव जनरल मैनेजर (सेल्स मैनेजमेंट डिवीजन/डोमेस्टिक बिजनेस प्रभारी), कोनोइके ट्रांसपोर्ट को. लिमिटेड (Konoike Transport Co. Ltd.) के साथ विस्तृत बैठक की। इस दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश में लॉजिस्टिक्स पार्क, वेयरहाउसिंग, मल्टी-मोडल ट्रांसपोर्ट इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और मेडिकल डिवाइस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में निवेश की संभावनाओं पर गंभीर चर्चा हुई।

iQOO 15R भारत में लॉन्च, 7,600mAh की तगड़ी बैटरी और Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 प्रोसेसर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 15R भारत में लॉन्च, 7,600mAh की तगड़ी बैटरी और Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 प्रोसेसर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्सiQOO ने 24 फरवरी, 2026 को भारत में प्रीमियम सेगमेंट के खरीदारों को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपना नया स्मार्टफोन iQOO 15R लॉन्च कर दिया है। वीवो (Vivo) का यह सब-ब्रैंड नए iQOO 15R के साथ एक कॉम्पैक्ट हैंड-फील (पकड़ने में आसान) अनुभव देने की कोशिश कर रहा है। इसकी बिक्री 3 मार्च से Amazon और रिटेल स्टोर्स पर शुरू होगी।

Google Pixel 10a के लॉन्च होते ही Pixel 9a की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट, अब बेहद कम दाम में खरीदने का मौका

Google Pixel 10a के लॉन्च होते ही Pixel 9a की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट, अब बेहद कम दाम में खरीदने का मौकाGoogle Pixel 10a के बाजार में आते ही Google Pixel 9a की सेल ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। भारी डिस्काउंट के चलते यह मिड-रेंज स्मार्टफोन अब और भी किफायती हो गया है। 8GB RAM + 256GB वेरिएंट, जो मूल रूप से 49,999 रुपए में लॉन्च हुआ था, अब Amazon, Flipkart और Croma जैसे प्रमुख प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर काफी कम कीमत में उपलब्ध है।

Google Pixel 10a भारत में लॉन्च, iPhone 17e से पहले एंट्री; जानिए Pixel 9a से कितना अलग?

Google Pixel 10a भारत में लॉन्च, iPhone 17e से पहले एंट्री; जानिए Pixel 9a से कितना अलग?google pixel 10a launched in india : भारत में Google Pixel 10a को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। खास बात यह है कि यह मॉडल देश में Apple iPhone 17e की एंट्री से पहले बाजार में आ गया है। मिड-रेंज कैटेगरी में उतरा Pixel 10a, प्रीमियम पिक्सल फोनों से नीचे पोजिशन किया गया है, लेकिन इसमें कई फ्लैगशिप फीचर्स किफायती कीमत पर दिए गए हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

खाटू श्याम बाबा

बॉलीवुड

राशिफल 2026

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2026, Webdunia.com