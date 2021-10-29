शुक्रवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2021
Live Updates : आज जेल से रिहा हो सकते हैं आर्यन खान

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2021 (09:00 IST)
नई दिल्ली। G-20 समिट में पीएम मोदी, RBI गर्वनर बने रहेंगे शक्तिकांत दास, आर्यन खान की जेल से रिहाई समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर... 

09:00AM, 29th Oct
-क्रूज ड्रग्स मामले में शाहरुख खान के बेटे आर्यन खान को गुरुवार को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई।
-उन्हें शुक्रवार को जेल से रिहा किया जा सकता है।
08:56AM, 29th Oct
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज 29 अक्टूबर से 2 नवंबर तक रोम, इटली ग्लासगो और ब्रिटेन की यात्रा पर हैं, जहां वो 16 वें ज-20 शिखर सम्मेलन और कॉप-26 की वर्ल्ड लीडर्स समिट में भाग लेंगे।
08:54AM, 29th Oct
-तेल कंपनियों ने शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में 35-35 पैसे प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी की गई।
-राजधानी दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 108.64 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल 97.37 रुपए प्रति लीटर के सर्वकालिक रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया। मुंबई में पेट्रोल 114.47 रुपए और डीजल 105.49 रुपए प्रति लीटर मिल रहा है।
-कोलकाता में पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत क्रमश: 109.02 और 100.49 रुपए प्रति लीटर है जबकि चेन्नई में पेट्रोल 105.43 और डीजल 101.59 रुपए प्रति लीटर है।
08:53AM, 29th Oct
-भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास को केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने 3 साल का और एक्सटेंशन दे दिया है जिनका कार्यकाल 10 दिसंबर, 2021 को खत्म होने जा रहा था।
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता वाली कमेटी ने शक्तिकांत दास को 3 साल के लिए फिर से आरबीआई गवर्नर के पद पर नियुक्त करने का फैसला किया है।


