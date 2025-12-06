शनिवार, 6 दिसंबर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 6 दिसंबर 2025 (00:16 IST)

PM मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को श्रीमद्भगवद गीता के अलावा कौनसे खास गिफ्ट्‍स दिए और क्या हैं उनकी खूबियां

modi gift to putin
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन का दो दिवसीय भारत दौरा पूरा हो गया है। वे 23वें भारत-रूस समिट के लिए भारत आए थे। इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच 19 समझौते हुए। उनके सम्मान में राष्ट्रपति भवन में भव्य डिनर का आयोजन किया गया। इस डिनर में शामिल होने के बाद वे सीधे रूस के लिए रवाना हो गए। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रूस के राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को कई तोहफे दिए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने पुतिन को रूसी भाषा में श्रीमद्भगवद गीता भेंट की। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री ने राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को भारत की सांस्कृतिक और पारंपरिक विरासत को दर्शाने वाले कई विशेष उपहार भेंट किए। जानिए कौनसे हैं वे उपहार और क्या हैं विशेषताएं- 
असम की सुगंधित ब्लैक टी
राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को पीएम मोदी ने असम की मशहूर ब्लैक टी भेंट की। ब्रह्मपुत्र घाटी की उपजाऊ धरती में उगाई जाने वाली यह चाय अपने मजबूत माल्टी फ्लेवर, चमकीले रंग और ‘अस्सामिका’ वैराइटी की पारंपरिक प्रोसेसिंग के लिए जानी जाती है। 2007 में जीआई टैग प्राप्त कर चुकी यह चाय भूमि, जलवायु और शिल्प का सम्मिलित सांस्कृतिक प्रतीक है। इसकी सुगंध और स्वाद के साथ-साथ यह संभावित स्वास्थ्य लाभों के लिए भी जानी जाती है।

मुर्शिदाबाद का सिल्वर टी सेट
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पुतिन को मुर्शिदाबाद का खूबसूरत सिल्वर टी सेट भी भेंट किया, जो बारीक नक्काशी और उत्कृष्ट शिल्पकला का प्रतीक है। पश्चिम बंगाल की समृद्ध कलात्मक परंपरा को दर्शाने वाला यह सेट भारत और रूस, दोनों देशों में चाय के सांस्कृतिक महत्व को भी प्रतिबिंबित करता है।
अधिकारियों के मुताबिक यह उपहार दोनों देशों की मजबूत दोस्ती और सदियों पुरानी चाय परंपरा को सम्मान देता है।
आगरा का मार्बल चेस सेट
उपहारों की सूची में आगरा में बना हस्तनिर्मित मार्बल चेस सेट भी शामिल रहा। ‘वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट वन प्रोडक्ट’ (ODOP) पहल के तहत निर्मित यह सेट आगरा की पत्थर जड़ाई और बारीक शिल्पकला की परंपरा को दर्शाता है।
महाराष्ट्र का हस्तनिर्मित चांदी का घोड़ा
पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को महाराष्ट्र में तैयार किया गया चांदी का हस्तनिर्मित घोड़ा भी दिया। जटिल डिजाइन और बारीक कारीगरी से सजे इस घोड़े में भारतीय धातुकला की उत्कृष्टता झलकती है।
यह घोड़ा सम्मान, शौर्य और दोनों देशों की साझा सांस्कृतिक धरोहर का प्रतीक है। उसका आगे बढ़ता हुआ रुख भारत-रूस साझेदारी की लगातार प्रगति का रूपक भी माना गया। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
Putin India Visit : पुतिन के भोज में थरूर को आमंत्रण, राहुल गांधी और खरगे को नहीं बुलाने पर कांग्रेस नाराज, सुनना थी अंतरात्मा की आवाज

क्यों हो रही है indigo की उड़ानें रद्द, FDTL रद्द, जांच के लिए 4 सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन, कब सामान्य होंगे हालात

क्यों हो रही है indigo की उड़ानें रद्द, FDTL रद्द, जांच के लिए 4 सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन, कब सामान्य होंगे हालातइंडिगो (indigo) देश की सबसे बड़ी एयरलाइन है। देश का 60 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मार्केट इसी कंपनी के पास है। पिछले दिनों इंडिगो एयरलाइन की सैकड़ों उड़ानों के रद्द होने से हजारों यात्री फंसे हुए हैं। नागर विमानन मंत्रालय ने इंडिगो एयरलाइंस की उड़ानों में हो रही देरी को ठीक करने के लिए तुरंत और सक्रिय कदम उठाए हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक 3 दिन में हालात सामान्य हो सकते हैं।

Vladimir Putin: व्लादिमीर पुतिन कैसे बने रूस की जासूसी संस्था KGB के जासूस?

Vladimir Putin: व्लादिमीर पुतिन कैसे बने रूस की जासूसी संस्था KGB के जासूस?Vladimir Putin: सोवियत संघ के जमाने में एक ऐसा दौर था जबकि अमेरिकी जासूसी संस्था और रशियन जासूसी संस्था के एजेंटों में भिड़ंत होती रहती थी। यही कारण है कि दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक जासूसी संस्‍था KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti) के कारनामों पर हॉलीवुड की कई फिल्में बनी है। वर्तमान रशियन राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन KGB के एजेंट से लेकर चीफ तक रहे हैं। चलिए जानते हैं पुतिन कैसे बने रशिया के जासूस।

putin india vist Updates : PM मोदी और पुतिन के ऐलान के बाद उड़ी पाकिस्तान की नींद, रूस और भारत में क्या हुआ समझौता

putin india vist Updates : PM मोदी और पुतिन के ऐलान के बाद उड़ी पाकिस्तान की नींद, रूस और भारत में क्या हुआ समझौतारूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के भारत दौरे का आज दूसरा दिन है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने भारत और रूस के बीच समझौतों का आदान-प्रदान किया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि आज हमने क्षेत्रीय और वैश्विक मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा की। यूक्रेन के संबंध में भारत ने शुरुआत से शांति का पक्ष रखा है।

Vladimir Putin के भारत दौरे से तिलमिलाया अमेरिका, ट्रंप ने करीबी की कंपनी पर ठोंका 71 लाख डॉलर का जुर्माना

Vladimir Putin के भारत दौरे से तिलमिलाया अमेरिका, ट्रंप ने करीबी की कंपनी पर ठोंका 71 लाख डॉलर का जुर्मानाअमेरिका के वित्त विभाग ने रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के करीबी उद्योगपति ओलेग डेरिपास्का की आलीशान रियल एस्टेट संपत्तियों का प्रबंधन करके पाबंदियों का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में न्यूयॉर्क में स्थित एक कंपनी पर 71 लाख डॉलर का जुर्माना लगाया है।

मेरठ पुलिस का कारनामा, अज्ञात शव को दूसरे क्षेत्र में ले जाकर दुकान के आगे फेंका, सीसीटीवी ने खोला राज

मेरठ पुलिस का कारनामा, अज्ञात शव को दूसरे क्षेत्र में ले जाकर दुकान के आगे फेंका, सीसीटीवी ने खोला राजमेरठ में 2 पुलिसकर्मियों का मानवता को ठेस पहुंचाने वाला कृत्य सामने आया है। मामला शास्त्री नगर की एल ब्लॉक चौकी क्षेत्र से शुरू होता है, जहां बृहस्पतिवार रात एक अज्ञात युवक का शव मिला, पुलिस ने जिम्मेदारी निभाने के बजाय इसे दूसरे थाना क्षेत्र में पहुंचा दिया, लेकिन दो पुलिसकर्मियों की यह कारगुजारी तीसरी आंख यानी सीसीटीवी से बच न सकी। यह घटना बताती है कि कुछ लोगों के लिए संवेदनशीलता अब ड्यूटी मैन्युअल का हिस्सा ही नहीं रह गई।

व्लादिमीर पुतिन 2 दिन के दौरे के बाद मॉस्को रवाना, भारत के साथ किए ये समझौते

व्लादिमीर पुतिन 2 दिन के दौरे के बाद मॉस्को रवाना, भारत के साथ किए ये समझौतेIndia-Russia bilateral summit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के साथ आज हैदराबाद हाउस में द्विपक्षीय शिखर वार्ता की। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत-रूस संबंधों की तुलना आकाश में एक स्थान पर स्थिर बने रहने वाले ध्रुव तारे से की। भारत-रूस के बीच कुल 19 समझौतों और एमओयू पर मुहर लगी। ये समझौते मुख्य रूप से व्यापार और द्विपक्षीय सहयोग बढ़ाने के लिए किए गए। जानिए दोनों देशों के बीच हुए ये 19 समझौते कौनसे हैं...

Putin India Visit : पुतिन के भोज में थरूर को आमंत्रण, राहुल गांधी और खरगे को नहीं बुलाने पर कांग्रेस नाराज, सुनना थी अंतरात्मा की आवाज

यूपी में नवाचार की नई परंपरा, इनक्यूबेशन सेंटर बने विकास के अग्रदूत

यूपी में नवाचार की नई परंपरा, इनक्यूबेशन सेंटर बने विकास के अग्रदूतChief Minister Yogi Adityanath: उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार ने पिछले 8 वर्षों में इनक्यूबेशन आधारित नवाचार को नई पहचान दी है। आज प्रदेश में कुल 76 इनक्यूबेशन सेंटर सक्रिय हैं। ये केंद्र विद्यार्थियों और युवाओं को विचार से उद्योग तक पहुंचाने की पूरी प्रक्रिया में सहयोग देते हैं।

योगी सरकार का अवैध नशे पर बड़ा प्रहार, कोडीन के दुरुपयोग पर 128 फर्मों पर एफआईआर

योगी सरकार का अवैध नशे पर बड़ा प्रहार, कोडीन के दुरुपयोग पर 128 फर्मों पर एफआईआरChief Minister Yogi Adityanath: योगी सरकार प्रदेश के युवाओं को नशे की आगोश में धकेलने वाले अवैध नशे के सौदागरों के खिलाफ लगातार कड़ी कार्रवाई कर रही है। सीएम योगी के निर्देश पर पूरे प्रदेश में एएनटीएफ (एंटी नारकोटिक्स टास्क फोर्स) और खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन द्वारा बड़ा एक्शन लिया गया है।

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमत

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमतOnePlus 15 News : वन प्लस अपने नए फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन OnePlus 15 को भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। आधिकारिक लॉन्च से पहले ही फोन के दाम और फीचर्स से जुड़ी कई जानकारियां लीक हो चुकी हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्‍स के अनुसार फोन की कीमत, बैटरी और प्रोसेसर सहित कई प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशन अब सामने आ चुके हैं।

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्सLava Agni 4 Launching Date: Lava Agni 4 का टीजर सामने आ गया है। लावा मोबाइल्स के आधिकारिक हैंडल ने ऐलान किया की कि अग्नि सीरीज़ का अगला मॉडल 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। लॉन्च की तारीख की घोषणा के साथ ही डिवाइस में इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोसेसर का एक टीजर भी जारी किया गया। चिपसेट का खुलासा किए बिना, कंपनी ने डाइमेंशन लोगो साझा किया।

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AI

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AISmartphone era will end in 5-6 years: कल्पना कीजिए, एक ऐसा दौर जहां आपका स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ एक स्क्रीन न हो, बल्कि आपकी हर कल्पना को जीवंत करने वाला जादू का लैंप हो। जहां ऐप्स और ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम की दुनिया खत्म हो जाए, और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) आपकी हर इच्छा को रीयल-टाइम वीडियो में बदल दे।
