बुधवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2023
Last Updated : बुधवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2023 (10:24 IST)

सिक्किम में बादल फटने से तबाही, सेना के 23 जवान लापता

Sikkim flood news : सिक्किम के सिंगताम में बादल फटने से तबाही मच गई। ल्होनक झील के ऊपर आज सुबह बादल फटा और इसके बाद लाचेन घाटी में तीस्ता नदी में अचानक बाढ़ आ गई। बाढ़ में 23 जवान लापता हो गए।
 
गुवाहाटी के रक्षा पीआरओ ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उत्तरी सिक्किम में ल्होनक झील के ऊपर अचानक बादल फटने से लाचेन घाटी के तीस्ता नदी में बाढ़ आ गई। लापता जवानों की तलाशी के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया गया है। 
 
तिस्ता नदी में आई बाढ़ के बाद चुंगथांग बांध से पानी छोड़े जाने के कारण नीचे की ओर 15-20 फीट की ऊंचाई तक जल स्तर अचानक बढ़ गया। इसके कारण सिंगतम के पास बारदांग में सेना के कैंप उखड़ गए और कई गाड़ियां पानी में डूब गई।

रक्षा अधिकारियों ने बताया कि चुंगथांग बांध से पानी छोड़े जाने के कारण झील में जलस्तर अचानक 15 से 20 फुट तक बढ़ गया। इससे सिंगताम के पास बारदांग में खड़े सेना के वाहन डूब गए। सेना के 23 सेना जवान के लापता होने की खबर है। घाटी में कई प्रतिष्ठान बाढ़ की चपेट में आए हैं तथा नुकसान के संबंध में अभी और जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

मुख्यमंत्री प्रेम सिंह तमांग ने बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों को दौरा किया और राहत बचाव कार्यों का जायजा लिया।
India vs Canada : सख्ती के बाद नरम पड़े जस्टिन ट्रूडो के तेवर, बोले- भारत से रिश्ते सुधारना चाहता है कनाडा

India vs Canada : सख्ती के बाद नरम पड़े जस्टिन ट्रूडो के तेवर, बोले- भारत से रिश्ते सुधारना चाहता है कनाडाजून में खालिस्तानी अलगाववादी हरदीप सिंह निज्जर की हत्या में भारतीय एजेंटों की 'संभावित' संलिप्तता के कनाडाई प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के आरोपों के बाद भारत और कनाडा के बीच संबंधों में गंभीर तनाव आ गया। इस बीच प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के तेवर कुछ ठंडे हुए हैं।

क्या महाराष्ट्र में फिर आने वाला है सियासी भूचाल, डिप्टी CM अजित पवार सरकार से बना रहे दूरी

क्या महाराष्ट्र में फिर आने वाला है सियासी भूचाल, डिप्टी CM अजित पवार सरकार से बना रहे दूरीक्या महाराष्ट्र में फिर सियासी उलट पलट होने वाला है? राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री और डिप्टी CM मंगलवार को दिल्ली के दौरे पर पहुंचे। यहां वे बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात करेंगे। बताया जा रहा है कि डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार नाराज हैं। वे राज्य कैबिनेट की बैठक में भी शामिल नहीं हुए।

MP election 2023 : इंदौर जिले की 5 विधानसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार तय, स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी में फैसला

MP election 2023 : इंदौर जिले की 5 विधानसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार तय, स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी में फैसलाMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 : भाजपा के बाद अब इंदौर जिले में भी कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान जल्द हो सकता है। स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी में 9 में से 5 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों का नाम लगभग तय हो गया है। कमेटी ने 9 में से 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों के नामों को हरी झंडी दे दी है।

क्या अयोध्या में मस्जिद का शिलान्यास करेंगे PM मोदी? क्यों उठी मांग

क्या अयोध्या में मस्जिद का शिलान्यास करेंगे PM मोदी? क्यों उठी मांगअयोध्या (Ayodhya) में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) के करकमलों द्वारा श्रीराम जन्मभूमि (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi) में गर्भगृह में रामलला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा 22 जनवरी 2024 को होने जा रहा है। इसकी तैयारी जोरों पर की जा रही है। जिस प्रकार संपूर्ण भारत का भी विकास हो रहा है। अयोध्या मुस्लिम समाज भी खुश है।

जयपुर में शख्‍स ने रोड पर नोट उड़ाए, लूटने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, देखें वीडियो

जयपुर में शख्‍स ने रोड पर नोट उड़ाए, लूटने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, देखें वीडियोराजस्‍थान की राजधानी जयपुर से एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें कार पर खड़ा शख्‍स हवा में नोट उड़ाता दिखाई दे रहा है। इस वायरल वीडियो में वर्ल्‍ड ट्रेड पार्क की बिल्डिंग भी दिखाई दे रही है। हालांकि यह वीडियो कब का है, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है।

जिम्बाब्वे में भीषण विमान हादसा, भारतीय अरबपति हरपाल रंधावा और उनके बेटे की मौत

जिम्बाब्वे में भीषण विमान हादसा, भारतीय अरबपति हरपाल रंधावा और उनके बेटे की मौतHarpal Randhawa: दक्षिण-पश्चिमी जिम्बाब्वे (Zimbabwe) में एक निजी विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। यह हादसा विमान में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण हुआ। यह विमान हीरे की एक खदान के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ है। इस हादसे में एक भारतीय भारतीय अरबपति खनन कारोबारी हरपाल रंधावा (Harpal Randhawa) और उसके बेटे आमेर (22) सहित 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

फिल्म एक्ट्रेस गायत्री जोशी की कार का एक्सीडेंट, हादसे में स्विस कपल की मौत

फिल्म एक्ट्रेस गायत्री जोशी की कार का एक्सीडेंट, हादसे में स्विस कपल की मौतgayatri joshi car accident: फिल्म एक्ट्रेस गायत्री जोशी की लेम्बोर्गिनी कार इटली में एक बड़े हादसे का शिकार हो गई। हादसे का लाइव वीडियो भी सामने आया है, इसमें मिनी ट्रक हवा में उछाल मारती दिख रही है। हालांकि, इस भयानक हादसे में एक स्विस कपल की मौत हो गई।

कैसा होगा वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का स्लीपर कोच, रेल मंत्री शेयर किए फोटो

कैसा होगा वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का स्लीपर कोच, रेल मंत्री शेयर किए फोटोvande bharat express sleeper coach : यात्रियों के सफर को और आसान बनाने के लिए भारतीय रेल अब वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में भी स्लीपर कोच लगाने की तैयारी कर रही है। ये अत्याधुनिक कोच बनकर तैयार हो गए हैं। रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने इसके फोटो सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट एक्स पर शेयर किए हैं।

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में मौसम में आया बदलाव, दिल्ली-NCR में पड़ने लगी गुलाबी ठंड

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में मौसम में आया बदलाव, दिल्ली-NCR में पड़ने लगी गुलाबी ठंडWeather Update: उत्तर भारत (North India) में मौसम अब करवट ले रहा है। चिलचिलाती धूप और उमसभरी गर्मी से लोगों को अब राहत मिलने लगी है और ठंड की आहट होने लगी है। राजधानी दिल्ली और एनसीआर (Delhi and NCR) में करीब 10 दिन पहले ही गुलाबी ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है। सुबह-सुबह ठंड (cold) का अहसास होने लगा है।

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाका

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाकाOnePlus ने OnePlus 11R 5G को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया था। अब इसका स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। सोलर रेड नाम से स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया गया है। इमसें 50 ऐप्स एक साथ चला पाएंगे। यह डिवाइस OnePlus 11R 5G का स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट है, जिसे भारत में फरवरी में लॉन्च किया गया था।

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्स

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्सVivo T2 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Vivo T2 Pro 5G मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन 7200 प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है। माना जा रहा है कि यह इस सेगमेंट का सबसे तेज फोन है। लॉन्च होने के बाद इस फोन का क्रेज देखते ही बनता है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 23999 रुपए है। इसमें 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले है और यह दो कलर ऑप्शन में आता है।

Apple ने ISRO के GPS को बनाया है iPhone 15 का हिस्सा

Apple ने ISRO के GPS को बनाया है iPhone 15 का हिस्साApple iPhone ISRO : प्रौद्योगिकी कंपनी एप्पल (Apple) ने अपने नए आईफोन 15 मॉडल को इंडियाज नेविगेशन विद इंडियन कॉन्स्टेलेशन (नेवआईसी) जीपीएस (ग्लोबल पोजिशनिंग सिस्टम) से लैस किया है। केंद्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) राज्यमंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

iPhone 15 लॉन्च होने के बाद सस्ते हुए iPhone 12, iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, जानिए कितने गिरे दाम

iPhone 15 लॉन्च होने के बाद सस्ते हुए iPhone 12, iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, जानिए कितने गिरे दामiPhone 15 Launch : Apple ने मंगलवार को इवेंट में में iPhone 15 की सीरीज को लॉन्च किया है। नई सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही iPhone 14 के स्मार्टफोन के दामों में गिरावट आ गई है। Apple ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो से कुछ पुराने iPhones को भी हटा दिया है।

Made in India होने के बाद भी भारत में महंगा क्यों है iPhone 15, यहां मिल रहा है सस्ता

Made in India होने के बाद भी भारत में महंगा क्यों है iPhone 15, यहां मिल रहा है सस्ताmade in India iPhone 15 : भारत का दबदबा अब टेक्नोलॉजी पर भी दिखाई दे रहा है। Apple iPhone 15 के लॉन्च में कई चीजें पहली बार देखने को मिल रही है। इनमें से एक विशेष रूप से भारत के लिए होगी। मेड-इन-इंडिया iPhone 15s पहले ही दिन बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। आईफोन भारत में ही असेंबल होगा।
