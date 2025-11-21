शुक्रवार, 21 नवंबर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :श्योपुर , शुक्रवार, 21 नवंबर 2025 (08:40 IST)

मां बनी भारत में जन्मी मादा चीता मुखी, कूनो में 5 शावकों को दिया जन्म

cheetah mukhi
India born Cheetah Mukhi news in hindi : मध्यप्रदेश के श्योपुर जिले के कूनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान (केएनपी) में भारत में जन्मी मादा चीता मुखी ने गुरुवार को 5 नन्हे शावकों को जन्म दिया। पहली बार भारत में जन्मे चीते ने देश में ही प्रजनन कर इतिहास रचा है।
 
केंद्रीय पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने एक्स पर एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर करते हुए कहा कि हाल के इतिहास में यह पहली बार है जब किसी भारत में ही जन्मे भारतीय चीते ने प्रजनन किया है। ये प्रोजेक्ट चीता के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि है। भारत में जन्मे चीते द्वारा सफल प्रजनन, भारतीय आवासों में इस प्रजाति के अडॉप्टेशन, स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घकालिक संभावनाओं का एक मजबूत संकेतक है। मां और शावक दोनों स्वस्थ हैं। यह महत्वपूर्ण घटनाक्रम भारत में चीता की आबादी के पुनर्वास की आशा को मजबूत करता है।
मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश के कुनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान में भारत में जन्मी चीता मुखी ने पांच शावकों को जन्म देकर एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि हासिल की है। मां और शावक स्वस्थ हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में चीता पुनरुत्पादन पहल के लिए यह एक अभूतपूर्व उपलब्धि है। 33 महीने की उम्र में भारत में जन्मी पहली मादा चीता मुखी अब प्रजनन करने वाली भारत में जन्मी पहली चीता बन गई है, जो प्रोजेक्ट चीता के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि है।
यादव ने कहा कि भारत में जन्मे चीते का सफल प्रजनन भारतीय आवासों में इस प्रजाति के अनुकूलन, स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घकालिक संभावनाओं का एक मजबूत संकेतक है। यह महत्वपूर्ण कदम भारत में एक आत्मनिर्भर और आनुवंशिक रूप से विविध चीता आबादी स्थापित करने के बारे में आशावाद को मजबूत करता है।
 
कृषि मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि कूनो नेशनल पार्क से आज अत्यंत सुखद समाचार मिला है। प्रोजेक्ट चीता के अंतर्गत भारत में ही जन्मी मादा चीता ‘मुखी’ ने 5 नन्हे शावकों को जन्म दिया है। कूनो में चीतों का कुनबा बढ़ते देखना सुखद है। यह न सिर्फ मध्यप्रदेश बल्कि सम्पूर्ण देश के लिए वन्य जीव संरक्षण की दिशा में बड़ी उपलब्धि है।
