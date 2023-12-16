शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2023
शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2023 (18:25 IST)

टीम बस में अर्शदीप पर बरस पड़े सूर्यकुमार यादव, सामने आया वीडियो

Screengrab from video tweeted by @onecricketapp

Suryakumar gets Angry : भारत इस वक्त साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर है और इस दौरे की शुरुआत भारत और साउथ अफ्रीका के बीच 3 टी-20 मैचों के साथ हुई। पहला मैच बारिश की वजह से धूल गया था दूसरा साउथ अफ्रीका ने जीता था, तीसरा मैच भारत ने 106 रनों से जीता था। Player of The Match रहे थे कप्तान Suryakumar Yadav   जिन्होंने 56 गेंदों में 100 रन बनाए थे।

लेकिन यह मैच जीतने के बाद जो वीडियो सामने आई है,  इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है। हमेशा हसते मुस्कुराते सूर्यकुमार यादव का यह रूप आपने कभी नहीं देखा होगा।  मैच के बाद की Team Bus की एक वीडियो वायरल हो रही है जिसमे सूर्यकुमार यादव युवा गेंदबाज अर्शदीप सिंह (Arshdeep Singh) पर गुस्सा करते हुए नज़र आ रहे हैं। अब वे किस बात पर गुस्सा कर रहे हैं, क्या वजह है उनके अर्शदीप पर इस तरह भटकने की यह तो वही लोग जानते हैं जो बस के अंदर थे लेकिन इस वीडियो ने फैन्स के मन में काफी सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।  

कुछ लोगों का यह भी मानना है की सूर्यकुमार यादव गुस्सा नहीं कर रहे थे, वे बस लोगों को दिखने के लिए एक Prank था 

 
South Africa के खिलाफ T-20 सीरीज में Team India के विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज Suryakumar Yadav का बल्ला जमकर बोला है। वह सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज रहे। सूर्या ने 2 मैचों में 78 की औसत से 156 रन बनाए, जिसमें उनके बल्ले से 1 शतक और 1 अर्धशतक देखने को मिला।
यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

मोहम्मद शमी साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज से हुए बाहर, चहर वनडे से हटे

मोहम्मद शमी साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज से हुए बाहर, चहर वनडे से हटेभारत को दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पहली टेस्ट श्रृंखला जीतने की अपनी कवायद में मोहम्मद शमी की सेवाएं नहीं मिलेंगी क्योंकि चिकित्सा टीम ने इस तेज गेंदबाज को दो टेस्ट मैचों की श्रृंखला में खेलने के लिए मंजूरी नहीं दी। भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी।

रोहित शर्मा को कप्तानी से हटाने की खबर सुन फैन ने जलाई जर्सी

रोहित शर्मा को कप्तानी से हटाने की खबर सुन फैन ने जलाई जर्सीMumbai Indians ने IPL Auction से चार दिन पहले 15 दिसंबर को अपना नया कप्तान घोषित किया उन्होंने Rohit Sharma को हटा कर हार्दिक पंड्या को अपना नया कप्तान चुना है। इस घोषणा के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस के कई फैन्स ने अपना गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर ज़ाहिर किया लेकिन एक प्रशंसक ने अपना आक्रोश जर्सी जला कर व्यक्त किया सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में, Mumbai Indians Fan ने फ्रेंचाइजी के फैसले के जवाब में मुंबई इंडियंस की कैप और जर्सी जला दी। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

मुंबई इंडियंस ने रोहित को कहा अलविदा, हार्दिक पंड्या बने नए कप्तान

मुंबई इंडियंस ने रोहित को कहा अलविदा, हार्दिक पंड्या बने नए कप्तानMumbai Indians ने घोषणा की है कि उन्होंने IPL 2024 के लिए हार्दिक पंड्या (Hardik Pandya) को अपना नया कप्तान चुना है, रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) का 10 साल का शासन अब खत्म हो गया है, जब मुंबई इंडियंस ने 2013 में रोहित शर्मा को अपना कप्तान नियुक्त किया तो मुंबई इंडियंस के पास कोई ट्रॉफी नहीं थी, लेकिन उनकी कप्तानी में मुंबई इंडियंस ने 5 आईपीएल खिताब जीते.

इन खिलाड़ियों ने की थी MS धोनी की जर्सी को रिटायर करने की मांग

इन खिलाड़ियों ने की थी MS धोनी की जर्सी को रिटायर करने की मांगभारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने विश्व कप विजेता कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के भारतीय क्रिकेट में अपार योगदान के सम्मान में उनकी सात नंबर की जर्सी को ‘रिटायर’ करने का फैसला किया है।भारत के इस दिग्गज कप्तान ने देश की तरफ से अपना आखिरी मैच 2019 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ खेला था। उन्होंने 15 अगस्त 2020 को संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की और उसके बाद किसी भी अन्य खिलाड़ी ने सात नंबर की जर्सी नहीं पहनी।

कोच मक्कलम के सिलेक्शन कॉल को मिस कॉल समझ गया था इंग्लैंड का यह स्पिनर

कोच मक्कलम के सिलेक्शन कॉल को मिस कॉल समझ गया था इंग्लैंड का यह स्पिनरइंग्लैंड के युवा ऑफ स्पिनर शोएब बशीर ने कुछ दिन पहले न्यूजीलैंड के ‘डायलिंग कोड नंबर’ से एक ‘मिस्ड कॉल’ देखी और उन्होंने इसे यह समझते हुए नजरअंदाज किया कि यह किसी ने ऐसे ही कर दिया होगा।छह प्रथम श्रेणी मैच खेल चुके बशीर ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था कि यह नंबर न्यूजीलैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ब्रैंडन मैकुलम का हो सकता है और इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट टीम का कोच उन्हें टीम में चुने जाने की रोमांचक खबर देने के लिए फोन कर रहा था।
