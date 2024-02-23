शुक्रवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2024
  4. Joe Root scores first fifty of INDvsENG series in Ranchi Test
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2024 (15:10 IST)

जो रूट लौटे फॉर्म में, इस INDvsENG सीरीज में पहली बार पहुंचे 50 रन पार

Joe Root
INDvsENG जो रूट और बेन फोक्स ने छठे विकेट की अटूट साझेदारी में 86 रन जोड़कर इंग्लैंड को संकट से निकालते हुए भारत के खिलाफ चौथे क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को चाय तक पांच विकेट पर 198 रन तक पहुंचाया।चाय के समय रूट 67 और फोक्स 28 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे।

गौरतलब है कि जो रूट का बुरा फॉर्म इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के लिए सिरदर्द साबित हो रहा था लेकिन आज उन्होंने अपना नैसर्गिक खेल दिखाया। यह इस सीरीज में पहली बार है जब वह 50 रन पार हो चुके हैं। इससे पहले वह इस सीरीज में 30 पार भी नहीं जा पा रहे थे। पिछले तीन टेस्ट में 29, 2 , 5, 16, 18 , 7 रन बनाने वाले रूट ने संयम के साथ खेलते हुए पारी को संभाला।स्टोक्स उनको हालांकि एक गेंदबाज के रूप में बेहतर प्रयोग कर रहे थे। पहले टेस्ट में वह 4 विकेट चटका चुके थे।
इससे पहले इंग्लैंड ने पांच विकेट 112 रन पर गंवा दिये थे। भारत के लिये पदार्पण करने वाले तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप ने पहले सत्र में तीन विकेट चटकाये।
रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

गोलकीपर कप्तान ने ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर को बताया करो या मरो का टूर्नामेंट (Video)

गोलकीपर कप्तान ने ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर को बताया करो या मरो का टूर्नामेंट (Video)सविता ने महिला हॉकी टीम को पेरिस खेलों के लिए क्वालीफाई करने में मदद करने के लिए टीम के अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा जताया

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं

लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन से कांपे कंगारू, सिर्फ ट्रैविस हेड ही बना पाए 45 रन

लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन से कांपे कंगारू, सिर्फ ट्रैविस हेड ही बना पाए 45 रनAUSvsNZ ट्रैविस हेड के तूफानी 45 रन रनों की पारी की बदौलत ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शुक्रवार को खेले गये दूसरे टी-20 मुकाबले न्यूजीलैंड को जीत के लिए 175 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है।आज यहां टॉस जीतकर न्यूजीलैंड ने पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। न्यूजीलैंड के लॉकी फर्ग्युसन ने 12 रन देकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चार विकेट झटके हुए शानदार गेंदबाजी की और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 19.5 ओवर में 174 के स्कोर पर समेट दिया।

कौन हैं Akash Deep जिनका भारतीय टीम के लिए खेलने तक का सफर बिहार की ऊबड़ खाबड़ सड़कों से होकर गुजरा है

कौन हैं Akash Deep जिनका भारतीय टीम के लिए खेलने तक का सफर बिहार की ऊबड़ खाबड़ सड़कों से होकर गुजरा हैWho is Akash Deep, Akash Deep Life Story Hindi News IND vs ENG 4th Test : भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की सीरीज का चौथा मैच रांची के JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi में खेला जा रहा है। यह पूरी सीरीज अब तक डेब्यू करने वाले खिलाड़ियों के लिए एक Fairy Tale की तरह रही है और चौथे मैच में जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) की जगह बंगाल के क्रिकेटर आकाश दीप (Akash Deep) को भारतीय टीम के लिए डेब्यू करने का मौका मिला।

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 100 टेस्ट विकेट लेने वाले पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज बने रविचंद्रन अश्विन

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 100 टेस्ट विकेट लेने वाले पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज बने रविचंद्रन अश्विनINDvsENG रविचंद्रन अश्विन और रविंद्र जडेजा ने क्रमश: जॉनी बेयरस्टो और स्टोक्स को पगबाधा आउट किया। तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण के साथ शानदार प्रदर्शन किया जिसके दम पर भारत ने चौथे क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को लंच तक इंग्लैंड के पांच विकेट 112 रन पर निकाल दिये।

रांची टेस्ट के पहले ही सत्र में इंग्लैंड की आधी टीम आउट, बनाए 112 रन

रांची टेस्ट के पहले ही सत्र में इंग्लैंड की आधी टीम आउट, बनाए 112 रनINDvsENG आकाश दीप की शानदार गेंदबाजी की बदौलत भारत ने पांच टेस्ट मैचों की श्रृंखला के चौथे मैच के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को लंच तक इंग्लैंड के 112 रन पर पांच विकेट गिरा दिये है।

पाक मूल का यह अंग्रेज लेग स्पिनर हुआ भारत दौरे से बाहर, अब क्या करेंगें कप्तान

पाक मूल का यह अंग्रेज लेग स्पिनर हुआ भारत दौरे से बाहर, अब क्या करेंगें कप्तानइंग्लैंड के युवा लेग स्पिनर रेहान अहमद आपात पारिवारिक कारणों से स्वदेश लौट रहे हैं और भारत के खिलाफ पांच टेस्ट मैचों की श्रृंखला के बाकी मैच नहीं खेल सकेंगे।19 वर्ष के रेहान ने पहले तीन टेस्ट में 44 की औसत से 11 विकेट लिये हैं जिनमें विशाखापत्तनम में दूसरे टेस्ट में छह विकेट शामिल हैं।
