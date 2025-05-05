सोमवार, 5 मई 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: सोमवार, 5 मई 2025 (17:54 IST)

CSK ने गुजरात के विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज उर्विल पटेल को किया शामिल

urvil patel csk hindi news
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने बाएं टखने में चोट के कारण इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के मौजूदा सत्र से बाहर हुए वंश बेदी की जगह गुजरात के विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज उर्विल पटेल को अपनी टीम में शामिल किया है। पटेल ने सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) में त्रिपुरा के खिलाफ 28 गेंदों में शतक जड़ा कर सुर्खियां बटोरी थी। यह किसी भारतीय द्वारा बनाया गया सबसे तेज टी20 शतक है।
 
इस 26 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने 47 टी20 मैचों में 1,162 रन बनाए हैं। वह इससे पहले 2023 सत्र में गुजरात टाइटंस टीम का हिस्सा थे।


पटेल 30 लाख रूपए की अपनी आधार मूल्य पर चेन्नई की टीम से जुड़े।
 
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (CSK) 11 मैचों में से सिर्फ दो जीत के साथ प्लेऑफ की दौड़ से बाहर हो गई है। टीम को अपने बचे हुए मुकाबलों में कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स, राजस्थान रॉयल्स और गुजरात टाइटंस का सामना करना है। (भाषा) 


