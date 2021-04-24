शनिवार, 24 अप्रैल 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2021
  3. आईपीएल न्यूज़

'दीपक हुड्डा बनाम क्रुणाल पांड्या' ना देख पाने से फैंस निराश, ट्विटर पर जताया दुख

Last Updated: शनिवार, 24 अप्रैल 2021 (00:44 IST)
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में कुछ आपसी जंग इतनी मशहूर हो जाती हैं कि दर्शकों का पूरा ध्यान मैच की जगह उस आपसी लड़ाई में होता है। सचिन बना शोएब, कोहली बनाम आमिर, हरभजन बनाम साइमंड्स, जहीर बनाम स्मिथ ऐसी कई आपसी भिड़त का दर्शकों को मैच के दौरान इंतजार रहता था।

लेकिन यह पहली बार हुआ है जब आईपीएल में दो भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की आपसी जंग का बेताहाशा इंतजार दर्शक कर रहे थे लेकिन शुरुआत से लेकर अंत तक वह इन दो भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को आमने सामने होते हुए नहीं देख पाए।

दरअसल यह दो खिलाड़ी थे मुंबई इंडियन्स और पंजाब किंग्स के ऑलराउंडर क्रुणाल पांड्या और दीपक हुड्डा। दोनों के ऑलराउंडर होने के कारण दोनों के आपसी टकराव की संभावना ज्यादा थी।

ऐसा हो सकता था कि पंजाब की गेंदबाजी के दौरान क्रुणाल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे होते और दीपक हुड्डा गेंदबाजी करने आते। या फिर मुंबई की गेंदबाजी के समय क्रुणाल के हाथ में गेंद होती और क्रीज पर बल्ला लिए हुड्डा खड़े होते। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

पहली पारी में दीपक हुड्डा के दो ओवर केएल राहुल ने पॉवरप्ले के दौरान ही करवा डाले जिसमें उन्हें डिकॉक का विकेट भी मिला।
इसके बाद भी हुड्डा को गेंद थमाई गई लेकिन तब क्रीज पर क्रुणाल पांड्या नहीं थे। जब पांड्या क्रीज पर उतरे तो अंतिम ओवर चल रहे थे और कप्तान राहुल किसी पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर को अंतिम ओवर नहीं दे सकते थे।

वहीं दूसरी पारी के दौरान तो दोनों के आमने सामने की सारी संभावना खत्म हो गई क्योंकि मुंबई सिर्फ एक ही विकेट निकालने में सफल रही। क्रुणाल के ओवर के दौरान जब फैंस दीपक हुड्डा की बल्लेबाजी नहीं देख पाए तो उन्होंने कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स किए-
फैंस क्यों देखना चाहते थे क्रुणाल पांड्या बनाम दीपक हुड्डा ?

प्रथम श्रेणी टूर्नामेंट में बरोड़ा की टीम के लिए खेलने वाले दीपक हुड्डा को कुछ महीने पहले बेइज्जती झेलनी पड़ी थी। कप्तान क्रुणाल पांड्या से हुई बहस के कारण उनको पूरे सत्र के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया था। गौरतलब है कि साल के शुरुआत में हुई सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के दौरान दीपक हुड्डा और बरोड़ा के कप्तान क्रुणाल पांड्या में बहस बहुत बढ़ गई थी जिसके बाद वह टीम के बायो सेक्योर बबल से बाहर चले गए थे। इसके चलते उनको बरोड़ा क्रिकेट असोसिएशन ने पूरे सत्र के लिए निलंबित कर दिया था।

हाल ही में इस पर हुड्डा ने कहा था कि पांड्या ने उनको बरोड़ा के टीम के खिलाड़ियों के सामने गाली गलौच की थी और यह भी कहा था कि उनको कभी भी बरोड़ा की टीम में वापस नहीं खेलने देंगे।

दोनों के बीच इतना कुछ हो चुका था कि फैंस को पंजाब किंग्स और मुंबई इंडियन्स के मैच में बस इन दोनों का आमना सामना देखना था। लेकिन फैंस के हाथ निराशा हाथ लगी। हालांकि अभी एक और बार यह दोनों टीम मैच खेलेंगी उसमें फैंस की यह अधूरी तमन्ना पूरी हो सकती है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :