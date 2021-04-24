'दीपक हुड्डा बनाम क्रुणाल पांड्या' ना देख पाने से फैंस निराश, ट्विटर पर जताया दुख

इसके बाद भी हुड्डा को गेंद थमाई गई लेकिन तब क्रीज पर क्रुणाल पांड्या नहीं थे। जब पांड्या क्रीज पर उतरे तो अंतिम ओवर चल रहे थे और कप्तान राहुल किसी पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर को अंतिम ओवर नहीं दे सकते थे।
If we don't get to see Deepak Hooda vs Krunal Pandya face off, match referee should arrange a one-over clash after the match. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 23, 2021
Hardik deliberately didn’t take that catch to protect Krunal from Hooda walking out, how sweet— sonali (@samtanisonali1) April 23, 2021
Hooda in 3 overs: 15 runs— Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) April 23, 2021
Krunal in 1 over: 15 runs.
Talk about levels.#PBKSvMI
Make sure it happens between Krunal and Hooda#PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/h5o8gsn1Es — Chandru_stan (@Extra_covers17) April 23, 2021
No matter which team wins, I am just here for Hooda v Krunal. ☺️#PBKSvMI#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OUDikTfmex— Aishu
(@imaishu_) April 23, 2021
Disappointment of a game. Not because the match wasn't a thriller, but because Krunal v Hooda never happened. #IPL2021— Udit (@udit_buch) April 23, 2021
Me who waited the whole match to watch Hooda Vs Krunal.#ipl2021 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/rBzpeVnPO1— Umar Akmal (@umarakmalparody) April 23, 2021