शनिवार, 10 अप्रैल 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2021
  3. आईपीएल न्यूज़

सुरेश रैना ने जड़ा IPL 2021 का पहला अर्धशतक, धोनी 6 साल बाद IPL में हुए डक पर आउट

Last Updated: शनिवार, 10 अप्रैल 2021 (21:47 IST)
दो खिलाड़ी जो लंबे समय से साथ खेलते रहे हैं उनसे उम्मीद थी कि आज दोनों के बीच में साझेदारी देखने को मिलेगी पर ऐसा हो ना सका। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी तब क्रीज पर आए जब आईपीएल 2021 का पहला अर्धशतक लगाने वाले सुरेश रैना आउट हो कर जा चुके थे।
15 अगस्त 2020 को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके सुरेश रैना करीब 699 दिनों बाद आईपीएल खेलने उतरे, लेकिन उनके खेल को देखकर यह लगा ही नहीं कि कोई रिटायर खिलाड़ी खेल रहा है। बिना वक्त जाया किए उन्होंने आर अश्विन और अमित मिश्रा पर हवाई शॉट्स खेलने शुरु किए।

सुरेश रैना ने दिखा दिया कि आईपीएल 2020 की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और 2021 की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में असली अंतर बस उनकी मौजूदगी का ही था। सुरेश रैना की पारी और लंबी हो सकती थी लेकिन रविंद्र जड़ेजा ने उनके कॉल पर प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी।

यही नहीं जड़ेजा ने 50 के पार जा चुके रैना के सामने अपना विकेट बलिदान में नहीं दिया वह चुपचाप अपनी क्रीज में आ गए और रैना को मजधार में छोड़ गए। सुरेश रैना ने 34 गेंदो में 56 रन बनाए जिसमें 3 चौके और 4 छक्के शामिल थे।

उनकी इस पारी से ट्विटर पर उनके फैंस काफी खुश हुए। कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स ट्विटर पर देखने को मिले।

वहीं इस टीम में उनके सबसे अच्छे दोस्त और कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी आए तो टीम ने उनका प्रोत्साहन तालियों के साथ किया। ऐसा लगा कि आज रैना का अधूरा छोड़ा काम धोनी करेंगे।

लेकिन आईपीएल 2021 की शुरुआत धोनी की वहीं से हुई जहां आईपीएल 2020 खत्म हुआ था। महज 2 गेंदो में ही धोनी की यह पारी खत्म हो गई और वह अपना खाता भी नहीं खोल सके। शॉट गेंद को नसीहत देने के चक्कर में वह प्लेड ऑन हो गए और नए नवेले आवेश खान को जिंदगी भर याद करने वाला लम्हा दे गए।महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 6 साल बाद किसी आईपीएल में डक पर आउट हुए हैं।जहां रैना की वाहवाही हो रही थी वहीं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को काफी ट्रोल किया गया।




सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :