मंगलवार, 10 जून 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. वेबदुनिया सिटी
  3. इंदौर
  4. raja raghuvanshi murder man attacked on accused indore airport sonam raj kushwaha
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :इंदौर , मंगलवार, 10 जून 2025 (23:00 IST)

राजा रघुवंशी मर्डर केस के आरोपी की इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर पिटाई, यात्री ने जड़ा थप्पड़, बोला- आरोपियों को फांसी दो

Raja Raghuvanshi
इंदौर के ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबारी राजा रघुवंशी की हत्या के आरोपियों को मंगलवार शाम को मेघालय पुलिस इंदौर से शिलॉन्ग ले जाने के लिए इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पहुंची। आरोपियों को जब एयरपोर्ट के अंदर ले जाया जा रहा था उसी समय एक यात्री ने एक आरोपी पर हमला कर दिया। यात्री ने एक आरोपी को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। 
इसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। शिलॉन्ग पुलिस की थ्योरी के मुताबिक राजा की पत्नी सोनम ही मास्टरमाइंड है और उसने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड राज कुशवाहा के साथ मिलकर राजा रघुवंशी की निर्मम हत्या करवाई है।
इसके लिए सोनम और राज ने कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर्स हायर किए थे। मामले में पुलिस ने अब तक सोनम को मिलाकर कुल 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
व्यक्ति ने कहा- आरोपियों को फांसी दो 
राजा की हत्याकांड में शामिल आरोपी को थप्पड़ मारने वाले व्यक्ति ने कहा कि उसे गुस्सा है इसलिए मारा है। व्यक्ति ने कहा कि इंदौर का बच्चा शांत हुआ है और प्लानिंग से मारा है। थप्पड़ मारने वाले व्यक्ति ने आरोपियों की फांसी की मांग की है। उसने कहा कि केवल फांसी और कुछ नहीं देना चाहिए। 

Edited by: Sudhir Sharma 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

क्या मंगल दोष का राजा रघुवंशी की हत्या से कोई संबंध है? पिता का भी छलका दर्द

क्या मंगल दोष का राजा रघुवंशी की हत्या से कोई संबंध है? पिता का भी छलका दर्दRaja Raghuvanshi murder case: इंदौर के ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबारी राजा रघुवंशी के हत्याकांड को लेकर मेघालय पुलिस के खुलासे के बाद उनके पिता ने मंगलवार को मांग की कि उनके नव विवाहित बेटे की जघन्य हत्या के सभी दोषियों को मौत की सजा दी जानी चाहिए।

मेरी खांसी क्यों नहीं जाती, क्या किसी भयानक बीमारी का संकेत या कोरोना के लक्षण, आपके हर सवाल का जवाब

मेरी खांसी क्यों नहीं जाती, क्या किसी भयानक बीमारी का संकेत या कोरोना के लक्षण, आपके हर सवाल का जवाबलगातार खांसी शर्मनाक साबित हो सकती है खासकर तब जब लोगों को लगे कि आप कोविड-19 से पीड़ित हैं। बार-बार खांसी आने से आप शारीरिक रूप से थक भी सकते हैं, नींद में बाधा आ सकती है और मूत्र संबंधी समस्या उत्पन्न हो सकती है। एक जीपी के रूप में मैंने ऐसे रोगियों का भी इलाज किया है जिनकी पसलियों में बार-बार जोर से खांसने की वजह से उत्पन्न तनाव के कारण फ्रैक्चर हो गया था।

EPFO पर 30 जून तक नहीं करवाया यह काम तो पड़ेगा पछताना, जानें UAN एक्टिव करने की प्रोसेस

EPFO पर 30 जून तक नहीं करवाया यह काम तो पड़ेगा पछताना, जानें UAN एक्टिव करने की प्रोसेसEPFO (कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन) ने अपने कर्मचारियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। EPFO ने अपने सर्कुलर में कहा कि UAN Activation और बैंक अकाउंट में Aadhaar seeding को 30 जून तक के लिए बढ़ाया जा रहा है। संगठन सबस्क्राइबर की सहूलियत के लिए कई बार इस डेडलाइन को बढ़ा चुका है।

120 पुलिसवालों ने ऐसे दिया 'ऑपरेशन हनीमून' को अंजाम, पति की कातिल सोनम रघुवंशी को ऐसे घेरा

120 पुलिसवालों ने ऐसे दिया 'ऑपरेशन हनीमून' को अंजाम, पति की कातिल सोनम रघुवंशी को ऐसे घेरापति राजा रघुवंशी की हत्‍या के बाद उसकी पत्‍नी सोनम को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। लगभग साफ हो गया है कि सोनम ही इस कांड की मास्‍टरमाइंड है। अब कहानी सामने आ रही है कि कैसे पुलिस ने सोनम को धरा था। दरअसल, मेघालय पुलिस ने सोनम को पकडकने के लिए ‘ऑपरेशन हनीमून' चलाया था। पुलिस ने बहुत पहले पता लगा लिया था कि हत्याकांड में शामिल मुख्य आरोपी कोई और नहीं बल्कि राजा की पत्नी सोनम रघुवंशी खुद है।

शिलांग के SP ने बताई राजा रघुवंशी केस सुलझाने की पूरी कहानी, कहा- मेघालय को बदनाम किया

शिलांग के SP ने बताई राजा रघुवंशी केस सुलझाने की पूरी कहानी, कहा- मेघालय को बदनाम कियाRaja and Sonam Raghuvanshi case: मेघालय की राजधानी शिलांग में चर्चित राजा रघुवंशी हत्याकांड को शिलांग पुलिस ने सुलझा लिया है। SP सिटी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में केस की पूरी कहानी बताते हुए कहा कि मेघालय जैसे छोटे राज्य, जहां 29 लाख की आबादी और 11000 पुलिसकर्मी हैं। इस हाईप्रोफाइल और जघन्य अपराध को सुलझाना निश्चित ही चुनौतीपूर्ण था।

और भी वीडियो देखें

कौन है बाबा सिद्दीकी हत्याकांड का मास्टरमाइंड जीशान अख्तर, जिसे कनाडा पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

कौन है बाबा सिद्दीकी हत्याकांड का मास्टरमाइंड जीशान अख्तर, जिसे कनाडा पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तारमहाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मंत्री और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के वरिष्ठ नेता बाबा सिद्दीकी की हाई-प्रोफाइल हत्या मामले में बड़ी सफलता मिली है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक बाबा सिद्दीकी हत्या के कथित मास्टरमाइंड जीशान अख्तर को कनाडा पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है। जीशान लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग का सदस्य है। बाबा सिद्दीकी की हत्या में शामिल शूटर्स का हैंडलर जीशान अख्तर ही था।

प्रचंड गर्मी में तपा राजस्थान, गंगानगर में पारा 47.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा

प्रचंड गर्मी में तपा राजस्थान, गंगानगर में पारा 47.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचाTemperatures in Ganganagar reached 47.4 degrees: राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के सीमावर्ती जैसलमेर (jaisalmer) से लेकर राजधानी जयपुर तक मंगलवार को राज्य के अधिकांश क्षेत्र प्रचंड गर्मी की चपेट में रहा और गंगानगर (Ganganaga) में पारा 47.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। गंगानगर में लगातार तीसरे दिन अधिकतम तापमान 47 डिग्री सेल्सियस से अधिक दर्ज किया गया और मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि राज्य में भीषण गर्मी का दौर अभी जारी रहेगा।

PAK टेररिज्म को दुनियाभर में कैसे किया बेनकाब, PM मोदी ने विदेश से लौटे डेलिगेशन से की मुलाकात

PAK टेररिज्म को दुनियाभर में कैसे किया बेनकाब, PM मोदी ने विदेश से लौटे डेलिगेशन से की मुलाकातPM Modi meets members of all-party delegations : प्रधानमत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ के बाद पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकवाद के खिलाफ भारत के मजबूत रुख से अवगत कराने के लिए विश्व की राजधानियों की यात्रा पर गए सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्यों से मंगलवार शाम मुलाकात की। डेलिगेशन के सदस्यों ने अपने अनुभव साझा किए।

दिल्ली में अवैध रूप से रह रहे 92 बांग्लादेशी नागरिक पकड़े, इलाका छोड़ने की तैयारी में थे

दिल्ली में अवैध रूप से रह रहे 92 बांग्लादेशी नागरिक पकड़े, इलाका छोड़ने की तैयारी में थेIllegal Bangladeshis in Delhi: दिल्ली पुलिस ने बाहरी दिल्ली में 92 बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों (Bangladeshi citizens) को हिरासत में लिया है। एक अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी। मंगोलपुरी रेलवे लाइन (Mangolpuri railway line) के पास 9 जून को एक विशेष अभियान के दौरान 31 पुरुषों, 22 महिलाओं, 24 नाबालिग लड़कों और 15 नाबालिग लड़कियों सहित कुल 92 बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को हिरासत में लिया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि यह कार्रवाई विशेष खुफिया जानकारी मिलने के बाद की गई जिसमें बताया गया था कि अवैध अप्रवासियों का एक समूह क्षेत्र छोड़ने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

Weather update : आखिर क्यों तप रही है धरती, कब होगी बारिश, क्या कहता है मौसम विभाग

Weather update : आखिर क्यों तप रही है धरती, कब होगी बारिश, क्या कहता है मौसम विभागउत्तर भारत में भयंकर गर्मी हो रही है। सूरज धरती पर आग के गोले फेंक रहा है। सभी के मन में सवाल है कि मानसून कब आएगा। देश की राजधानी में तापमान रोज नए रिकॉर्ड बना रहा है। मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी दी है कि अगले 5 दिनों तक उत्तर भारत में जबरदस्त गर्मी पड़ने जा रही है।

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंटOnePlus 13s भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो चुका है। फीचर्स में यह Samsung-Apple के स्मार्टफोन्स को टक्कर देगा। यह वनप्लस का अब तक का सबसे छोटा फोन है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 54,999 रुपए है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं फीचर्स-

Realme C73 5G लॉन्च, सस्ती कीमत में महंगे फोन के फीचर्स

Realme C73 5G लॉन्च, सस्ती कीमत में महंगे फोन के फीचर्सRealme C73 5G price in india : Realme C73 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। स्मार्टफोन में ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी 6300 चिपसेट और 6,000mAh की बैटरी पैक की गई है। फोन में MIL-STD 810H मिलिट्री-ग्रेड शॉक रेजिस्टेंस सर्टिफिकेशन और IP64 रेटिंग मिलती है। ​Realme C73 5G को क्रिस्टल पर्पल, जेड ग्रीन और ऑनिक्स ब्लैक कलर ऑप्शन में पेश किया गया है।

TECNO POVA Curve 5G : सस्ता AI फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया तहलका

TECNO POVA Curve 5G : सस्ता AI फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया तहलकाecno POVA Curve 5G Launch Price in India: टेक्नो ने पोवा कर्व 5जी फोन को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस स्मार्टफोन में शानदार डिजाइन, लुक के साथ-साथ धांसू फीचर्स भी हैं। ये एक मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन है जो आपके अनुभव को और बेहतर बनाने का काम कर सकता है। जानिए क्या हैं इसके फीचर्स-
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com