दिल्ली चुनाव : केजरीवाल नई दिल्ली से, मनीष सिसोदिया पटपड़गंज से लड़ेंगे चुनाव

पुनः संशोधित मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2020 (20:15 IST)
नई दिल्ली। आम आदमी पार्टी ने अगले महीने होने वाले दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी 70 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची मंगलवार को घोषित कर दी।
आप की राजनीतिक मामलों की समिति ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल नई दिल्ली विधानसभा सीट से जबकि उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया पटपड़गंज सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

पार्टी ने अपने 46 विधायकों को एक बार फिर चुनाव मैदान में उतारा है जबकि 15 विधायकों को इस बार टिकट नहीं दिया है। 9 नए लोगों को पार्टी ने टिकट दिया है। इस बार 8 महिलाएं आप के टिकट पर चुनाव मैदान में हैं।
दिल्ली में आठ फरवरी को वोट डाले जाएंगे। मतगणना 11 फरवरी को होगी।

