दिल्ली चुनाव : केजरीवाल नई दिल्ली से, मनीष सिसोदिया पटपड़गंज से लड़ेंगे चुनाव

की राजनीतिक मामलों की समिति ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री नई दिल्ली विधानसभा सीट से जबकि उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया पटपड़गंज सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

पार्टी ने अपने 46 विधायकों को एक बार फिर चुनाव मैदान में उतारा है जबकि 15 विधायकों को इस बार टिकट नहीं दिया है। 9 नए लोगों को पार्टी ने टिकट दिया है। इस बार 8 महिलाएं आप के टिकट पर चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

Important Announcement :

Aam Aadmi Party declares all 70 for the upcoming Delhi election.



We congratulate all the candidates and wish them all the best to establish high levels of trust and integrity within their constituency.#AAPKeCandidates pic.twitter.com/mbby8Z2GCR