रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023
Last Updated : रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023 (16:45 IST)

मैदान में पहुंचा फिलिस्तीन समर्थक, सिक्योरिटी पर उठे सवाल

मैदान में पहुंचा फिलिस्तीन समर्थक, सिक्योरिटी पर उठे सवाल - palestine supporter breached the security in indvsaus match, tried to hug virat kohli
Security Breached in INDvsAUS Final : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच इस वक्त Narendra Modi Stadium में World Cup 2023 का Final खेला जा रहा है, जहां मैच के बीच में फिलिस्तान का एक समर्थक मैदान में बल्लेबाजी कर रहे विराट कोहली के पास पंहुचा (Palestine Fan tries to hug virat kohli) और उन्हें पीछे से गले लगाने की कोशिश की और इसके बाद Narendra Modi Stadium Security को लेकर कई सवाल खड़े हो उठे।   
इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान Pat Cummins ने टॉस जीत कर गेंदबाजी करने का फैंसला किया था और Team India ने 81 रन पर ही अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे। Rohit Sharma 47, Shreyas Iyer और Shubman Gill क्रमशः 4-4 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। जब कोहली और केएल राहुल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे तब, सिक्योरिटी से चूक हुई और एक Palestine Supporter, जिसकी T-shirt पर Stop Bombing Palestine लिखा था, मैदान में घुसा और उसने विराट कोहली को पिछले से गले लगाने की कोशिश की। कोहली इस दृश्य से काफी नाराज थे। इतने बड़े मौके पर वे कोई disturbance नहीं चाहते थे।

समर्थक ने एक टी-शर्ट पहन रखी थी जिस पर लिखा था "फिलिस्तीन पर बमबारी बंद करो" और उसके साथ फिलिस्तीन का झंडा भी था। यहां तक ​​कि उनके चेहरे के Mask पर भी फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लगा हुआ था। हालांकि फिलिस्तान के उस समर्थन को बाहर ले जाने सिक्योरिटी आ गई थी, लेकिन Cricket Fans को यह  बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं आया उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर सवाल करना शुरू किया।  

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

विश्व कप फाइनल से पहले वायुसेना का एयर शो, सूर्य किरण विमानों ने जीता दिल

विश्व कप फाइनल से पहले वायुसेना का एयर शो, सूर्य किरण विमानों ने जीता दिलIND VS AUS Final : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच विश्व कप फाइनल से पहले भारतीय वायुसेना की सूर्य किरण एक्रोबैटिक टीम ने रविवार को यहां अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से खचाखच भरे नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में दर्शकों का मन मोह दिया।

सचिन ने मैच के पहले विराट को गिफ्ट की एक खास जर्सी

सचिन ने मैच के पहले विराट को गिफ्ट की एक खास जर्सीINDvsAUS Final मैच से पहले क्रिकेट के भगवन कहलाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने की विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) को अपने आखरी वनडे की जर्सी गिफ्ट की, नोट में लिखा 'विराट आपने हमें गौरवान्वित किया' (Virat, you made us proud)

टॉस हारकर हमेशा वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल जीता है भारत

टॉस हारकर हमेशा वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल जीता है भारत: जब जब World Cup के Final में भारत ने Toss हारा है वे वर्ल्ड कप जीतें हैं। 1983 में Kapil Dev टॉस हार गए थे लेकिन उन्होंने मैच जीता था, ऐसा ही 2011 में MS Dhoni के वक्त हुआ था, आज भी क्या ऐसा ही होगा।

कमेंटरी बाक्स में दिग्गजों का जमावड़ा

कमेंटरी बाक्स में दिग्गजों का जमावड़ाIndia vs Australia World Cup Final मैच का आंखो देखा हाल दिखाने और अपनी राय व्यक्त करने के लिए क्रिकेट के दिग्गज Commentary Box में इकट्ठा होंगे।

INDvsAUS world cup final Live कमिंस ने उड़ाई कोहली की गिल्लियां, 54 रनों पर कोहली का विराट विकेट

INDvsAUS world cup final Live कमिंस ने उड़ाई कोहली की गिल्लियां, 54 रनों पर कोहली का विराट विकेटINDvsAUS final : भारत ने टॉस हारने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के खिताबी मुकाबले में बल्लेबाजी करना शुरु कर दी । सलामी बल्लेबाज और कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने तेजी से रन बनाए। हालांकि भारत ने शुभमन गिल के रूप में पहला विकेट भी खो दिया। इसके बाद श्रेयस अय्यर का भी विकेट भारत ने खोया। खबर लिखे जाने तक संभल कर खेल रहे विराट कोहली भी कमिंस की गेंद पर बोल्ड हो गए।

राजस्थान में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 5 पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

राजस्थान में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 5 पुलिसकर्मियों की मौतHorrific road accident in Rajasthan : राजस्थान के चुरू जिले में रविवार सुबह एक भीषण सड़क हादसे में 5 पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 2 अन्य घायल हो गए। पुलिसकर्मियों की गाड़ी सुजानगढ़ सदर थाना क्षेत्र में सड़क पर खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गई। पुलिसकर्मी एक चुनावी सभा में ड्यूटी के लिए तारानगर जा रहे थे।

पीएम मोदी पर चढ़ा क्रिकेट का रंग, राजस्थान की राजनीति से जोड़ा कनेक्शन

पीएम मोदी पर चढ़ा क्रिकेट का रंग, राजस्थान की राजनीति से जोड़ा कनेक्शनRajasthan election news : भारत ऑस्ट्रेलिया विश्व कप फाइनल को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत सभी राजनेता खासे उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं। राजस्थान और तेलंगाना में चुनाव प्रचार भी आज क्रिकेट के रंग में रंगा नजर आ रहा हैं।

भाजपा के पास ईडी है, हमारे पास 'गारंटी' है : अशोक गहलोत

भाजपा के पास ईडी है, हमारे पास 'गारंटी' है : अशोक गहलोतAshok Gehlot accused the central government : राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने केंद्र में सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर चुनावों में राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) और आयकर विभाग का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप लगाते हुए रविवार को कहा कि उनके पास ये एजेंसियां हैं तो कांग्रेस के पास लोगों के लिए 'गारंटी' है।

देश को बदलने का समय आ गया है : राहुल गांधी

देश को बदलने का समय आ गया है : राहुल गांधीRahul Gandhi targets Prime Minister Modi : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने रविवार को कहा कि देश को बदलने का समय आ गया है। वे बूंदी में एक चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। राहुल ने यह भी कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को 'भारत माता की जय' के बजाय 'अडाणी जी की जय' कहना चाहिए।
