मैदान में पहुंचा फिलिस्तीन समर्थक, सिक्योरिटी पर उठे सवाल

इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान Pat Cummins ने टॉस जीत कर गेंदबाजी करने का फैंसला किया था और Team India ने 81 रन पर ही अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे। Rohit Sharma 47, Shreyas Iyer और Shubman Gill क्रमशः 4-4 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। जब कोहली और केएल राहुल बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे तब, सिक्योरिटी से चूक हुई और एक Palestine Supporter, जिसकी T-shirt पर Stop Bombing Palestine लिखा था, मैदान में घुसा और उसने विराट कोहली को पिछले से गले लगाने की कोशिश की। कोहली इस दृश्य से काफी नाराज थे। इतने बड़े मौके पर वे कोई disturbance नहीं चाहते थे।
Police arrested the Palestine supporter who breached the security to enter the ground. pic.twitter.com/glpqFy7X27— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023
समर्थक ने एक टी-शर्ट पहन रखी थी जिस पर लिखा था "फिलिस्तीन पर बमबारी बंद करो" और उसके साथ फिलिस्तीन का झंडा भी था। यहां तक कि उनके चेहरे के Mask पर भी फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लगा हुआ था। हालांकि फिलिस्तान के उस समर्थन को बाहर ले जाने सिक्योरिटी आ गई थी, लेकिन Cricket Fans को यह बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं आया उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर सवाल करना शुरू किया।
Australia's fielding has been tighter than the security.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 19, 2023
Hello @AhmedabadPolice, how did you allow these terrorists to enter the ground wearing such t-shirts? You should've stopped them at gate itself..
It's a very serious security lapse... What if he had hurt Kohli or any other player? pic.twitter.com/UYDimJKytJ— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 19, 2023
*Aap abhi duniya ke sabse safe jagah pe ho*
2 mins later..— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 19, 2023
*Guy breaches security and enters ground*
Major security breach in 2023 Cricket World Cup Final match India Vs Australia.
This is dangerous at a time when there is a war going on between Israel & Hamas terrorists. The security of players & fans in stadium should be top priority. pic.twitter.com/MRhhQOPWx3— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 19, 2023
Such a high-profile match, so much security, and still, this happened! That too when the PM is scheduled to come to the stadium. This is a huge security breach! Not acceptable at all! pic.twitter.com/yOmj9T4sHm
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 19, 2023