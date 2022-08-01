सोमवार, 1 अगस्त 2022
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. laal singh chaddha boycott trends on twitter aamir khan says please watch my film

ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, आमिर खान बोले- लोगों को लगता है मुझे इस मुल्क से प्यार नहीं...

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 1 अगस्त 2022 (12:45 IST)
हमें फॉलो करें
बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान की फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' 11 अगस्त को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने जा रही है। आमिर खान इस फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर भी है। यह फिल्म हॉलीवुड की सुपर हिट फॉरेस्ट गंप का हिंदी रीमेक है। इस फिल्म के साथ आमिर 4 साल के गैप के बाद सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर वापसी कर रहे हैं।


लेकिन 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' की रिलीज से पहले फिल्म को लेकर निगेटिव माहौल बन गया है। सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स आमिर और करीना कपूर के पुराने बयानों को लेकर काफी गुस्सा है।



करीना कपूर के नेपोटिज्म को लेकर दिए गए बयान से लेकर आमिर खान के 'असहिष्णुता' के बयान तक पर यूजर्स काफी खफा हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'क्योंकि तुम्हारी पत्नी ने कहा था भारत में रहना सुरक्षित नहीं है। तो तुम क्यों अपनी मूवी यहां रिलीज कर रहे हो।'
एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, 'करीना ने कहा था, हमारी फिल्में मत देखो, हम किसी को फोर्स नहीं करते।' यह बात कभी मत भूलना।' एक अन्य ने लिखा, मेरी हर किसी से अपील है कि वो अपनी मेहनत की कमाई लाल सिंह चड्ढा पर खर्च ना करे। वक्त आ गया है इन नेपो किड्स, ड्रग्स लेने वालों, माफियाओं को बायकॉट किया जाए।


खबरों के अनुसार 'बायकॉट लाल सिंह चड्ढा' ट्रेंड पर आमिर खान ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, जब लोग बॉलीवुड और लाल सिंह चड्ढा का बहिष्कार करने की बात करते हैं तो मुझे बहुत दुख होता है। एक फिल्म बनाने में बहुत मेहनत लगती है। एक एकटर ही नहीं, बल्कि कितने लोगों के इमोशन्स जुड़े होते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा, फिल्म देखने के बाद आप उसे पसंद कर सकते हैं और उसे नापसंद करने का भी पूरा अधिकार आपके पास है। फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस तरह की चीजें दुख पहुंचाती है। मैं मानता हूं कि कुछ लोगों को लगता है कि मुझे इस मुल्क से प्यार नहीं है। लेकिन यह सच नहीं है। मुझे प्यार है अपने देश से और यहां के लोगों से। कृपया मेरी फिल्म का बहिष्कार न करें। कृपया मेरी फिल्म थिएटर में जाकर देखें।
बता दें कि 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' का निर्देशन अद्वैत चंदन ने किया है। इस फिल्म में आमिर खशन के साथ करीना कपूर, नागा चैतन्य और मोना सिंह भी है।



सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :