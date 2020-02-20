इंडियन 2 के सेट पर हुए हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे कमल हासन और काजल अग्रवाल, डिजाइनर ने बताया आंखों-देखा हाल

हादसे के बाद सेट पर मौजूद एक कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइनर अमृता राम ने एक्सीडेंट के वक्त की आंखों देखी कहानी बताई है। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया है कि कमल हासन और काजल अग्रवाल हादसे के स्थान से कुछ ही सेकंड की दूरी पर थे यानी काफी करीब बैठे थे। हालांकि, दोनों एकदम ठीक हैं।
Providential escape from the ghastly mishap .Literally 10secs away from being crushed under.fortunate Kamal sir ,Kajal n me who were right under are safe #count your blessings our crushed canopy under the crane . we are #safe RIP our fellow mates @ikamalhaasan @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/LB8SUwZV3l— amritharam (@amritharam2) February 19, 2020
अमृता राम ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'इस भयानक दुर्घटना से बाल-बाल बचे। इस क्रैन के क्रैश होने से महज 10 सेकंड की दूरी पर थे। हम बहुत खुशनसीब थे कि कमल सर, काजल और मैं बाल-बाल बचे। हमारे साथ के लोग जो इस दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए उनकी आत्मा को ईश्वर शांति दे।
In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020
Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020