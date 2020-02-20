गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2020
इंडियन 2 के सेट पर हुए हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे कमल हासन और काजल अग्रवाल, डिजाइनर ने बताया आंखों-देखा हाल

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2020 (17:15 IST)
साउथ सुपरस्टार कमल हासन की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'इंडियन 2' के सेट पर हुए भयानक हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 9 लोग घायल हो गए। 19 फरवरी को हुए इस हादसे ने सभी लोगों को शॉक में डाल दिया है। हादसे के वक्त फिल्मस्टार कमल हासन और एक्ट्रेस काजल अग्रवाल भी सेट पर मौजूद थे और वो हादसे में बाल-बाल बच गए।

हादसे के बाद सेट पर मौजूद एक कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइनर अमृता राम ने एक्सीडेंट के वक्त की आंखों देखी कहानी बताई है। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया है कि कमल हासन और काजल अग्रवाल हादसे के स्थान से कुछ ही सेकंड की दूरी पर थे यानी काफी करीब बैठे थे। हालांकि, दोनों एकदम ठीक हैं।

अमृता राम ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'इस भयानक दुर्घटना से बाल-बाल बचे। इस क्रैन के क्रैश होने से महज 10 सेकंड की दूरी पर थे। हम बहुत खुशनसीब थे कि कमल सर, काजल और मैं बाल-बाल बचे। हमारे साथ के लोग जो इस दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए उनकी आत्‍मा को ईश्‍वर शांति दे।
अमृता ने इस जानकारी के साथ-साथ एक्सीडेंट के बाद की तस्वीर भी शेयर की है, जिसमें एक क्रेन गिरी हुई दिख रही है। बता दें कि इस दुर्घटना में कृष्णा (असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर), चंद्रन (आर्ट असिस्टेंट) और मधु (प्रोडक्शन असिस्टेंट) की मौत हो गई है, जिसके जानकारी प्रोडक्शन हाउस ने जारी की है और दुख व्यक्त किया है।
इस हादसे की वजह से एक्‍ट्रेस काजल अग्रवाल सदमे में है। उन्‍होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इस डरावने अनुभव को साझा किया है। काजल ने ट्वीट किया, 'पिछली रात उस भयानक क्रेन एक्‍सीडेंट के बाद सदमे और ट्रॉमा में हूं। उस हादसे से बचकर जिंदा रहने में बस एक सेकंड का वक्‍त लगा।'
उन्होंने लिखा, वह एक पल। आभारी हूं। वक्‍त और जिंदगी की अहमियत से बहुत कुछ सीखा और इसका सम्‍मान करती हूं। पिछली रात अपने कलिग्‍स को इस तरह खोने का जो दुख हुआ है उसे मैं शब्‍दों में बयां नहीं कर सकती। कृष्‍णा, चंद्रन और मधु। आपके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। भगवान इस समय में उन्‍हें शक्‍त‍ि दे।
कमल हासन की 'इंडियन 2' में सिद्धार्थ, रकुल प्रीत, बॉबी सिन्‍हा और प्रिया भवानी शंकर भी नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म को लायका के बैनर तले बनाया जा रहा है। फिल्म इंडियन 2 कमल हासन की 1996 में आई फिल्म इंडियन का सीक्वल बताई जा रही है।

