रविवार, 8 सितम्बर 2019
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

चंद्रयान 2 पर बॉलीवुड को गर्व, ट्वीट कर बढ़ाया इसरो वैज्ञा‍निकों का हौसला

भारत के मिशन चंद्रयान 2 को उस समय झटका लगा, जब चंद्रमा की सतह से महज 2.1 किलोमीटर पहले लैंडर विक्रम से इसरो का संपर्क टूट गया। इस घटनाक्रम के बाद भी लोग इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों की काम की खूब सराहना कर रहे हैं, साथ ही मिशन चंद्रयान 2 की तारीफ भी कर रहे हैं।

चंद्रयान 2 को लेकर हर तरफ से रिएक्शन आना जारी हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर विपक्षी नेताओं तक और बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी वैज्ञानिकों के हौसले की दाद देते हुए भविष्य में कामयाबी की कामना की है। बॉलीवुड ने एक सुर में वैज्ञानिकों के प्रयासों की सराहना की है और उनके बेहतरीन काम को सलाम किया।
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'बिना प्रयोग के कोई भी विज्ञान सफल नहीं हुआ है। कभी-कभी हम सफल होते हैं, कभी-कभी हम सीखते हैं। इसरो के शानदार दिमाग को सलाम, हमें गर्व है और विश्वास है चंद्रयान 2 जल्द ही चंद्रयान 3 के लिए रास्ता तय करेगा। हम फिर उठ खड़े होंगे।'
शाहरुख खान ने भी चंद्रयान 2 को लेकर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'कई बार हम उस लक्ष्य तक नहीं पहुंच पाते हैं जहां हमें पहुंचना होता है। जरूरी बात यह है कि हमने कोशिश तो की और हमने भरोसा और उम्मीद को कायम रखा। हमारी मौजूदा स्थिति हमारी फाइनल डेस्टिनेशन नहीं है। इसरो पर गर्व है।'

बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट किया, 'गर्व को कभी हार का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता। हमारा गौरव ही हमारी जीत है। इसरो पर गर्व है। तू ना थकेगा कभी, तू ना मुड़ेगा कभी, तू ना थमेगा कभी, कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ. अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ।'
स्वर कोकिला लता मंगेश्कर ने कहा, केवल संपर्क टूटा है, संकल्प नहीं टूटा है। साहस अभी बहुत ऊंचा है। मुझे यकीन है कि हमें सफलता जरूर मिलेगी।
अभिनेता अजय देवगन ने कहा, 'देश एक साथ खड़ा है, गर्व और उम्मीद है। चन्द्रयान 2 के लिए इसरो का धन्यवाद।'

अनुपम खेर ने इसरो के प्रयास की सराहना की और बेहतरी के लिए उम्मीद जताई। उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आज पूरी दुनिया भारत के साथ है।

अनुपम ने इसरो की हौसलाअफजाई करते हुए लिखा, गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले। बहुत बढ़िया इसरो। हमें गर्व है।
रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, 'हम होंगे कामयाब। भविष्य उन लोगों का है जो अपने सपनों की सुंदरता में विश्वास रखते हैं। हमें इसरो की पूरी टीम पर गर्व है। आज जो भी हासिल किया है, वो किसी से कम नहीं है। जय हिंद।
बता दें कि लैंडर विक्रम को रात लगभग एक बजकर 38 मिनट पर चांद की सतह पर लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई, लेकिन चांद पर नीचे की तरफ आते समय 2.1 किलोमीटर की ऊंचाई पर जमीनी स्टेशन से इसका संपर्क टूट गया। विक्रम ने 'रफ ब्रेकिंग' और 'फाइन ब्रेकिंग' फेज को सफलतापूर्वक पूरा कर लिया, लेकिन 'सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' से पहले इसका संपर्क धरती पर मौजूद स्टेशन से टूट गया।

 

सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :