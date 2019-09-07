चंद्रयान 2 को लेकर हर तरफ से रिएक्शन आना जारी हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर विपक्षी नेताओं तक और बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी वैज्ञानिकों के हौसले की दाद देते हुए भविष्य में कामयाबी की कामना की है। बॉलीवुड ने एक सुर में वैज्ञानिकों के प्रयासों की सराहना की है और उनके बेहतरीन काम को सलाम किया।
There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2019
Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2019
T 3281 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2019
Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory ..
Proud of you ISRO
तू ना थके गा कभी ,
तू ना मुड़े गा कभी , तू ना थमे गा कभी
कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ
अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ pic.twitter.com/oEs0C70LAP
केवल सम्पर्क टूटा है,संकल्प नहीं,हौसले अब भी बुलंद है.मुझे विश्वास है की सफलता अवश्य मिलेगी.सारा देश @isro के साथ है .हमारे वैज्ञानिकों पे हमें गर्व है।बस आप आगे बढ़िए...— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 7, 2019
The country stands together, proud and hopeful! Thank you @isro. #Chandrayaan2— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 7, 2019
अनुपम खेर ने इसरो के प्रयास की सराहना की और बेहतरी के लिए उम्मीद जताई। उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आज पूरी दुनिया भारत के साथ है।
गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!!— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019
Well done @isro. We are proud of you.
We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019