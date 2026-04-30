गुरुवार, 30 अप्रैल 2026
  • Follow us
  1. चुनाव 2026
  2. पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2026
  3. पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2026 न्यूज़
  4. mamata banerjee protest strong room evm row
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated :कोलकाता , गुरुवार, 30 अप्रैल 2026 (22:12 IST)

बंगाल में EVM की सुरक्षा को लेकर BJP-TMC कार्यकर्ताओं में टकराव, कोलकाता में स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर ममता बनर्जी का धरना

mamata banerjee attacks bjp in delhi
एक्जिट पोल के बाद 4 मई को नतीजों से पहले पश्चिम बंगाल में तकरार शुरू हो गई है। टीएमसी ने ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर धरना दिया। ममता बनर्जी ने भी स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर धरना दिया। MC नेता शशि पांजा और कुणाल घोष नेताजी इंडोर स्टेडियम के बाहर स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम के सामने धरने पर बैठे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि BJP और ECI अधिकारी पार्टी के संबंधित प्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी के बिना बैलेट बॉक्स खोलने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
कुणाल घोष ने कहा कि आप चुनाव आयोग की लाइवस्ट्रीमिंग और CCTV कैमरे में देख सकते हैं कि कुछ लोग अंदर काम कर रहे हैं। हमारा कोई भी प्रतिनिधि अंदर नहीं है। वे हमें अंदर नहीं जाने दे रहे हैं। वे हमसे दूसरे उम्मीदवारों से बात करने के लिए कह रहे हैं। हम दूसरे उम्मीदवारों की ज़िम्मेदारी क्यों लें?
शशि पांजा ने कहा कि हमें चिंता है। कोई हेरफेर नहीं होना चाहिए। हमें यह सब क्यों नहीं दिखाया जा रहा है? 
इससे पहले ममता बनर्जी ने आरोप लगाया है कि मतगणना से पहले ईवीएम बदली जा सकती हैं और टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं से सतर्क रहने की अपील की है। उन्होंने एग्जिट पोल के अनुमानों को भी खारिज करते हुए कहा कि मीडिया संस्थानों पर भाजपा के पक्ष में नतीजे दिखाने के लिए दबाव डाला गया है।
एग्जिट पोल में भाजपा को बढ़त मिलने के एक दिन बाद जारी वीडियो संदेश में ममता बनर्जी ने दावा किया कि चुनाव में भाजपा की पूरी मशीनरी विफल रही है। उन्होंने टीएमसी उम्मीदवारों से कहा कि वे मतगणना के दिन अपनी-अपनी सीटों पर कड़ी निगरानी रखें।
ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, “ईवीएम को मतगणना केंद्रों तक ले जाते समय बदलने की साजिश रची गई है। जब तक मैं प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए न कहूं, तब तक काउंटिंग कैबिन नहीं छोड़ें। शांति बनाए रखें और मुझ पर भरोसा रखें। भरोसा रखें कि टीएमसी ही सत्ता में आ रही है।” Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
लेखक के बारे में
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Exit Poll : टुडेज चाणक्य एग्जिट पोल में BJP 192 सीटों पर आगे, TMC को बड़ा झटका

Exit Poll : टुडेज चाणक्य एग्जिट पोल में BJP 192 सीटों पर आगे, TMC को बड़ा झटकापश्चिम बंगाल में क्या 4 मई को बड़ा उलटफेर होगा। गुरुवार को आए टुडेज चाणक्य एग्जिट पोल ने राज्य की राजनीति में बड़ा उलटफेर होने के संकेत दिए हैं। सर्वे के मुताबिक, भाजपा को 192 से अधिक सीटों के साथ स्पष्ट बढ़त मिलती दिख रही है। तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) को 100 से ज्यादा सीटें मिलने का अनुमान है, जबकि अन्य दलों को महज 2 सीटें मिल सकती हैं।

Donald Trump बोले- 'तूफान आ रहा है, जो रुकेगा नहीं', पोस्ट से बढ़ी हलचल, आखिर क्या है CENTCOM का Plan

Donald Trump बोले- 'तूफान आ रहा है, जो रुकेगा नहीं', पोस्ट से बढ़ी हलचल, आखिर क्या है CENTCOM का Planअमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एक बार फिर बयान से हलचल तेज कर दी है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म सोशल ट्रूथ पर लिखा कि एक बड़ा तूफान आने वाला है और उसे कोई रोक नहीं पाएगा। उनका यह पोस्ट ऐसे समय आया है, जब अमेरिका और ईरान के बीच तनाव अभी भी बना हुआ है।

TMC 226 सीटें जीतेगी, पश्चिम बंगाल के EXit polls पर ममता बनर्जी का रिएक्शन

TMC 226 सीटें जीतेगी, पश्चिम बंगाल के EXit polls पर ममता बनर्जी का रिएक्शनपश्चिम बंगाल में 7 एग्जिट पोल में से 5 में भाजपा सरकार बनाने का दावा किय गया है। इस बीच बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का बयान भी सामने आया है। ममता बनर्जी का दावा किया है कि हम सरकार बना रहे हैं। ममता बनर्जी ने वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि टीएमसी 226 सीटें जीतेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बंगाल में मां, मानुष और माटी की सरकार बनेगी।

अलीगढ़ : AMU के नदीम तरीन हॉल में कल्चरल इवेंट में अफ्रीकी छात्र की हिंदी स्पीच ने जीता दिल

अलीगढ़ : AMU के नदीम तरीन हॉल में कल्चरल इवेंट में अफ्रीकी छात्र की हिंदी स्पीच ने जीता दिलAfrican student Ayuba : अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी (AMU) में पढ़ने वाले अफ्रीकी छात्र अय्यूबा का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल होने की वजह उसकी हिन्‍दी में दी गई स्पीच है, जिसने छात्र संघ चुनाव में यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों का दिल जीत लिया, साथ ही यह वीडियो लोगों को भी खूब पसंद आ रहा है। अय्यूबा ने अपने भाषण में नदीम तरीन यानी एनटी हॉल के छात्रों को कई सौगात देने की घोषणाएं कर दीं।

एक दिन मछली खाकर कोई बंगाल नहीं जीत सकता, उसके लिए ‘आमी बांगाली’ होना पड़ेगा

एक दिन मछली खाकर कोई बंगाल नहीं जीत सकता, उसके लिए ‘आमी बांगाली’ होना पड़ेगाबंगाली माछ भात खाते हैं— सदियों से खाते आ रहे हैं. हर घर में हिल्‍सा और रोहू बनती हैं. वे मटन में आलू डालते ही हैं चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए. उनके लिए मिठाई रसगुल्ला, संदेश, मिष्टी दोई और चमचम ही है, वे दूसरी मिठाई खा सकते हैं, किंतु अपनी वाली को कभी नहीं त्‍यागेंगे. गरीब आदमी अपने ‘पांतो भात’ पर जिंदगी गुजार लेता है. किंतु ज्‍यादा उठापटक नहीं करेगा.

और भी वीडियो देखें

विधानसभा में निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित: CM योगी का विपक्ष पर तीखा हमला, महिला सशक्तीकरण सत्र में गरमाई राजनीति

विधानसभा में निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित: CM योगी का विपक्ष पर तीखा हमला, महिला सशक्तीकरण सत्र में गरमाई राजनीतिमहिला सशक्तीकरण पर उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र में लंबी चर्चा के बाद नारी शक्ति वंदन संशोधन विधेयक का विरोध करने वाले दलों के खिलाफ निंदा प्रस्ताव को ध्वनिमत से पारित कर दिया गया। इसके बाद राष्ट्रगान के साथ सत्र को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया।

पश्चिम बंगाल में M फैक्टर के दम पर ममता बनर्जी ने किया जीत का दावा, इतनी सीटें जीतने की कहीं बात

पश्चिम बंगाल में M फैक्टर के दम पर ममता बनर्जी ने किया जीत का दावा, इतनी सीटें जीतने की कहीं बातपश्चिम बंगाल में रिकॉर्ड वोटिंग के बाद अब सबकी निगाहें 4 मई की तारीख पर लग गई है। पश्चिम बंगाल को लेकर आए एग्जिट पोल के आंकड़ों को देखा जाए तो मुकाबले के कांटे के होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने गुरुवार शाम वीडियो मैसेज जारी कर दावा किया कि राज्य में फिर से TMC सरकार बनेगी। वीडियो संदेश में मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि टीएसी बंगाल में 294 में से 226 से ज्यादा सीटें जीतकर फिर से सत्ता में लौटेगी। एग्जिट पोल पर टिप्पणी करते हुए ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि एग्जिट पोल भाजपा के इशारे पर दिखाए गए, ताकि टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं का मनोबल तोड़ा जा सके। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्रीय बलों ने चुनाव के दौरान भाजपा के एजेंट की तरह काम किया।

सुल्तानपुर में डीजे की तेज आवाज से गई 140 मुर्गियों की गई जान

सुल्तानपुर में डीजे की तेज आवाज से गई 140 मुर्गियों की गई जानउत्तरप्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर जिले में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां तेज़ डीजे की आवाज़ से कथित तौर पर 140 मुर्गियों की मौत हो गई। पोल्ट्री फार्म मालिक ने इस घटना को लेकर पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

जबलपुर में बड़ा हादसा, बरगी डैम में क्रूज डूबा, 29 लोग थे सवार, 4 शव बरामद, 15 को बचाया

जबलपुर में बड़ा हादसा, बरगी डैम में क्रूज डूबा, 29 लोग थे सवार, 4 शव बरामद, 15 को बचायामध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां बरगी डेम में क्रूज डूब गया। इसमें 30 लोग सवार थे। 15 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। 4 शव बरामद किए गए हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की बड़ी पहल, ओबीसी बेटियों की शादी में सहारा बनी सरकार

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की बड़ी पहल, ओबीसी बेटियों की शादी में सहारा बनी सरकारChief Minister Yogi Adityanath : उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के नेतृत्व में चल रही योजनाएं समाज के कमजोर वर्गों के लिए राहत का बड़ा आधार बन रही हैं। खासतौर पर अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (ओबीसी) की गरीब बेटियों की शादी में आर्थिक मदद देकर सरकार एक अभिभावक की भूमिका निभा रही है। शादी अनुदान योजना के तहत सरकार ने वित्तीय वर्ष 2025-26 में 1 लाख से अधिक बेटियों को आर्थिक सहायता दी है। इस योजना में विकलांग, विधवा, आपदा प्रभावित और भूमिहीन आवेदकों को प्राथमिकता दी जाती है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

IPL 2026

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2026, Webdunia.com