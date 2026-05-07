गुरुवार, 7 मई 2026
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  4. operation sindoor first anniversary : PM Modi changes DP
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 7 मई 2026 (11:40 IST)

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ: पीएम मोदी ने बदली अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर, वायुसेना ने जारी किया तबाही का वीडियो; आतंकियों को कड़ा संदेश

one year of operation sindoor PM Modi changes DP
Operation Sindoor : ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेना के जाबांजों को सलाम किया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी प्रोफाइल डीपी चेंज करते हुए अपनी फोटो की जगह ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की तस्वीर लगाई है। पहलगाम हमले का बदला लेने के लिए 7 मई को पीओके में की गई इस कार्रवाई को वायुसेना ने 'न्याय' करार दिया।
 
पीएम मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा- ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में भारत को मिली असाधारण विजय हमारे वीर सैनिकों के अद्भुत पराक्रम और देशभक्ति की प्रेरक मिसाल है। उनके अदम्य साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है।
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि एक वर्ष पहले, हमारे सशस्त्र बलों ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान अद्वितीय साहस, सटीकता और संकल्प का प्रदर्शन किया था। पहलगाम में निर्दोष भारतीयों पर हमला करने का दुस्साहस करने वालों को उन्होंने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। पूरा देश हमारी सेनाओं की वीरता को सलाम करता है।
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर आतंकवाद के खिलाफ भारत की कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की रक्षा के प्रति अटूट प्रतिबद्धता का प्रतीक था। इसने हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की व्यावसायिकता, तत्परता और समन्वित शक्ति को भी रेखांकित किया। साथ ही, इसने हमारी सेनाओं के बीच बढ़ते समन्वय को प्रदर्शित किया और उस शक्ति को उजागर किया जो रक्षा क्षेत्र में भारत की 'आत्मनिर्भरता' की खोज ने हमारी राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को प्रदान की है।
 
 आज, एक साल बाद, हम आतंकवाद को हराने और उसके इको सिस्टम को नष्ट करने के अपने संकल्प पर पहले की तरह ही अडिग हैं।
 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ की वर्षगांठ पर हम अपने सशस्त्र बलों की वीरता को नमन करते हैं, जिनका साहस और समर्पण राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करता आ रहा है. इस ऑपरेशन के दौरान भारतीय सेनाओं ने अद्वितीय सटीकता, बेहतरीन समन्वय और तीनों सेनाओं के बीच गहरी तालमेल का प्रदर्शन किया, जिसने आधुनिक सैन्य अभियानों के लिए एक नया मानक स्थापित किया।’
ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर भारतीय वायुसेना की ओर से जारी वीडियो में पहलगाम आतंकी हमले, पीएम मोदी की आतंकियों को चेतावनी और ऑपरेशन सिंदूर से जुड़ी कुछ झलकियां दिखाई गई हैं। वीडियो में दिखाया गया कि भारतीय सेना ने कैसे ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की तैयारी की और पाकिस्तान में बैठे आतंकियों के ठिकानों को नेस्तनाबूद किया। इसमें ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान पाकिस्तान और उसके सैन्य ठिकानों की तबाही की तस्वीर भी दिखाई गई। वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर, न्याय मिल गया. कार्रवाई सटीक, यादें हमेशा। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर जारी है। भारत कुछ नहीं भूलता, भारत कभी नहीं माफ करता।'
गौरतलब है कि भारत ने 7 मई को पाकिस्तान और पीओके में आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन सिंदूर चलाया था। पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले का बदला लेने के लिए भारतीय सेना के जांबाजों ने इसी ऑपरेशन के तहत बदला लिया था। 
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
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पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव बाद हिंसा पर शुभेंदु ने की यह अपील, ममता के इस्‍तीफे पर क्‍या बोले BJP नेता अधिकारी?

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव बाद हिंसा पर शुभेंदु ने की यह अपील, ममता के इस्‍तीफे पर क्‍या बोले BJP नेता अधिकारी?BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Appeal : भारी तादाद में केंद्रीय बलों की तैनाती के कारण पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव तो लगभग हिंसामुक्त रहे, लेकिन नतीजों के बाद राज्य के विभिन्न इलाकों में हिंसा की खबरें आई हैं। इन घटनाओं पर कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए भाजपा नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी और उनकी पार्टी पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब कानून का राज चलेगा। अधिकारी ने हिंसा की खबरों के बीच जनता से शांति की अपील की। हिंसा करने वालों का स्थान जेल की सलाखों के पीछे होगा। अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी के इस्तीफे पर कहा कि अब राज्यपाल ही फैसला लेंगे।

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भारतीय लोकतंत्र में सत्ता क्यों हमेशा अस्थाई होती है और 'अपराजेय' एक मिथकIndian Democracy: भारतीय लोकतंत्र की सबसे मौलिक सच्चाई यही है कि सत्ता स्वभावतः क्षणभंगुर है—और कोई भी नेता या दल चिरस्थायी विजेता नहीं हो सकता। Plato के रिपब्लिक में वर्णित ‘दार्शनिक-राजा’ की अवधारणा हो या Niccolò Machiavelli की द प्रिंस में शक्ति-राजनीति का यथार्थवादी विश्लेषण—भारतीय संदर्भ में ये दोनों अधूरे प्रतीत होते हैं।

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अगर आप भी देर तक मोबाइल देखते हैं तो जान लें ये नुकसानMobile, Der Tak Mobile Dekhne Ke Nuksan: आज के डिजिटल युग में मोबाइल हमारी जिंदगी का हिस्सा बन चुका है, लेकिन इसका अत्यधिक और देर तक इस्तेमाल धीरे-धीरे एक गंभीर लत बनता जा रहा है। अगर आप भी बिस्तर पर घंटों मोबाइल स्क्रॉल करते हैं, तो आपका शरीर और दिमाग इसकी भारी कीमत चुका रहा है।
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