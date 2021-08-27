शुक्रवार, 27 अगस्त 2021
इस साल जो रूट ने बनाए हैं इतने टेस्ट रन जितने कोहली, पुजारा और रहाणे ने मिलकर भी नहीं बनाए

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 27 अगस्त 2021 (13:48 IST)
जो रूट ने कल भारत के खिलाफ शतक लगाकर न जाने कितने रिकॉर्ड तोड़े। रुट ने तेज गेंदबाज इशांत शर्मा की गेंद पर मिड ऑन पर चौका लगाकर सीरीज में लगातार तीसरा शतक पूरा किया।

उन्होंने भारत के खिलाफ आठ टेस्ट शतक बनाने का रिकॉर्ड बना लिया है। रुट इंग्लैंड के लिए एक साल में छह शतक बनाने वाले तीसरे इंग्लिश बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। रुट का इंग्लैंड के कप्तान के रूप में यह 12वां शतक है और इसके साथ ही उन्होंने पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वान के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर ली है। रुट तीनों फॉर्मेट में इंग्लैंड की तरफ से सर्वाधिक 39 शतक बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। उन्होंने एलिस्टेयर कुक को पीछे छोड़ा है जिनके नाम 38 शतक हैं।
साल के सर्वाधिक टेस्ट रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज
इसके अलावा सीरीज से पहले ही वह इस साल टेस्ट मैचों में टॉप स्कोरर थे तीन शतक लगाने के बाद तो उनके रनों का अंबार और बढ़ गया है। 11 मैचों की 21 पारियों में उन्होंने 69 की जबरदस्त औसत के साथ 1398 रन जड़ दिए हैं।
दिलचस्प बात यह है कि साल में दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट रन जड़ने वाले बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा उनसे करीब 700 रन पीछे हैं। रोहित शर्मा ने 10 टेस्ट मैचों की 18 पारियों में 44 की औसत से 709 रन बनाए हैं।

कोहली पुजारा और रहाणे ने मिलकर बनाए 1081 रन

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि जहां जो रूट इस साल 8 शतक और अकेले भारत के खिलाफ 4 शतक जड़ चुके हैं वहीं भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा 2 साल से 1 शतक के लिए तरस रहे हैं। वहीं मेलबर्न में लगाए शतक को छोड़ दिया जाए तो रहाणे का भी फॉर्म खराब ही रहा है।
इस साल की बात करें तो तीनों बल्लेबाज ने मिलकर 1081 रन बनाए हैं जो इंग्लैंड कप्तान जो रूट से 300 रन कम है। चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने 10 टेस्ट मैच की 17 पारियों में 435 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 77 रनों की पारी चेन्नई टेस्ट में खेली थी।

वहीं अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 10 टेस्ट की 16 पारियों में 348 रन बनाए हैं और उनका औसत सिर्फ 21 का है। विराट कोहली के हालात तो और ज्यादा खराब है। उन्होंने इस साल 8 टेस्ट की 12 पारियों में 298 रन बनाए हैं। हालांकि उनका 24 का औसत रहाणे से बेहतर है।

रूट बनाते जा रहे हैं शतक, कोहली रहे हैं तरस

जहां जो रूट शतक पर शतक जमा रहे हैं वहीं कोहली 2 साल से 1 शतक के लिए तरस रहे हैं। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया
पर कोहली और जो रूट के बीच इतने बड़े अंतर की खूब खिल्ली उड़ रही है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


