सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन ने दिया रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों का जवाब, बोलीं- ऊपर वाला सब देख रहा है

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020
You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020
The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020