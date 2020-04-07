अनुष्का शर्मा ने फैमिली के साथ खेला मोनोपॉली, तस्वीर शेयर कर दिया शानदार संदेश



























It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??