बुधवार, 19 जून 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 19 जून 2024 (23:10 IST)

UGC-NET परीक्षा रद्द, 18 जून को देशभर में आयोजित हुआ था एक्जाम, CBI करेगी गड़बड़ी की जांच

UGC-NET परीक्षा रद्द, 18 जून को देशभर में आयोजित हुआ था एक्जाम, CBI करेगी गड़बड़ी की जांच - UGC-NET exam cancelled
UGC-NET exam cancelled : नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने UGC-NET  परीक्षा को रद्द करने की घोषणा की है। गड़बड़ी के संकेत मिलने के बाद परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया गया है। 18 जून को यह परीक्षा देशभर में आयोजित की गई थी। इसमें कई सेंटर्स पर गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगे थे। शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने यह फैसला लिया है।
राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने परीक्षा की विश्वसनीयता से समझौता किए जाने का प्रथम दृष्टया संकेत मिलने के बाद यूजीसी-नेट परीक्षा रद्द करने की घोषणा की नीट पेपर लीक मामले में केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने बिहार पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध इकाई से रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा कि यूजीसी-नेट की परीक्षा फिर से आयोजित की जाएगी, परीक्षा की शुचिता से समझौता होने का मामला सीबीआई को सौंपा जाएगा।

MSP को लेकर नाराज किसानों को बड़ा तोहफा, केंद्र सरकार ने 14 फसलों पर बढ़ाया न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्यCabinet approves MSP for 14 kharif crops : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में दिल्ली में कैबिनेट की बैठक हुई। इसमें किसानों को सरकार की तरफ से तोहफा दिया गया। सरकार ने 14 फसलों के लिए एमएसपी को बढ़ा दिया।

इंटरनेट की नई संसेशन है बिन्‍नू रानी, बुंदेली में मचा रही है धूम, पूर्व सीएम दिग्‍विजय भी हुए फैनBinnu rani social media viral girl: बुंदेली भाषा में वीडियो बनाकर फेमस हुई मध्य प्रदेश की बिन्नू रानी ने मंगलवार को राज्यसभा सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह से मुलाकात की। छतरपुर जिले में रहने वाली 12 वर्षीय दीपा उर्फ बिन्नू रानी के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहे हैं। बिन्‍नू रानी सरकारी स्कूल में 5वीं क्लास की छात्रा है।

गर्लफ्रेंड पर 30 सेकंड में 15 वार, तमाशबीन बन देखते रहे मुंबई के लोग, मौत देखने का ये कैसा एंटरटेनमेंट है?सरेआम मर्डर। मौत का तमाशा। तमाशबीन लोग। आदमी के भेष में एक बर्बर जानवर अपनी 20 साल की एक्‍स गर्लफ्रेंड पर एक के बाद एक 30 सेकंड में 15 से ज्‍यादा बार वार करता है। खून के फव्‍वारे उड़ते हैं। सड़क खून से लाल हो जाती है। लेकिन शेष दुनिया अपनी सामान्‍य गति से जारी है। लोग आ रहे हैं, जा रहे हैं। कुछ खड़े होकर मौत का ये भयावह मंजर देखे जा रहे हैं।

Hollong Bungalow Fire : बंगाल सरकार ने दिए जांच के आदेश, आग के कारणों का पता लगाएंगे विशेषज्ञHollong Bungalow fire case : पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार ने बुधवार को अलीपुरद्वार जिले में स्थित प्रसिद्ध ‘होलोंग बंगले’ में लगी आग की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। आग में जलकर खाक हुए लोकप्रिय पर्यटन लॉज में जल्द ही विशेषज्ञों की टीम जाकर आग के कारणों का पता लगाएगी। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में शॉर्ट सर्किट की बात कही गई है। लकड़ी का यह बंगला राज्य के लिए एक संपत्ति है।

सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल हुईं मोदी की मंत्री, सावित्री ठाकुर नहीं लिख पाई बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओUnion Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur: केन्द्र सरकार की महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री मध्य प्रदेश के धार से सांसद सावित्री ठाकुर 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' जैसा स्लोगन सही तरीके नहीं लिख पाईं। उन्होंने बोर्ड पर लिखा- 'बेढी पडाओ बच्चाव'। 12वीं पास मंत्री ठाकुर की इस लिखावट ने मध्य प्रदेश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था पर भी सवाल उठा दिए हैं।

रियासी हत्‍याकांड : पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा आतंकियों का मददगार, 6 हजार में किया था 10 जिंदगियों का सौदाThe main accused of the Reasi murder case is in police custody : एक महत्वपूर्ण घटनाक्रम में पुलिस ने एक ओवर ग्राउंड वर्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिसे रियासी यात्री बस हमले के दौरान आतंकवादियों को सुविधा प्रदान करने और रसद सहायता देने के लिए मुख्य संदिग्ध माना जा रहा है। वह आतंकियों के लिए गाइड का काम करता था और उन्हें 6000 रुपए में पनाह देता था। हमला करने वाले 3 पाकिस्तानी आतंकी थे।

Delhi Heat Wave: दिल्ली-NCR में जानलेवा बनी गर्मी, हीट स्ट्रोक से 13 की मौतheat becomes deadly in delhi : राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में भीषण गर्मी के चलते दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में गर्मी और लू लगने के मामलों और मौतों में वृद्धि देखी जा रही है। केंद्र द्वारा संचालित राममनोहर लोहिया (RML) अस्पताल में पिछले दो दिन में 22 मरीज लाए गए। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक दिल्ली में हीट स्ट्रोक से 13 लोगों को मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें हीट स्ट्रोक के 9 मरीज RML अस्पताल में इलाज करा रहे थे तो वहीं 4 मरीज सफरदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।

Delhi Airport पर पकड़ाया बुजुर्ग बना युवक, बाल-दाढ़ी रंगकर जा रहा था कनाडाAn impersonator caught at Delhi airport : केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षाबल (CISF) के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि दिल्ली अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर 24 वर्षीय युवक को पकड़ा गया है जो कथित तौर पर बुजुर्ग का हुलिया बनाकर कनाडा जा रहा था। संदिग्ध गतिविधियों के चलते सीआईएसएफ कर्मियों ने पहले उस व्यक्ति की जांच की। उसने पहचान पत्र के तौर पर पासपोर्ट को प्रस्तुत करते हुए खुद को 67 वर्षीय रशविंदर सिंह सहोता बताया।

Kanpur : भीषण गर्मी में गश खाकर गिरे हेड कांस्टेबल, दरोगा बनाते रहे वीडियो, हो गई मौतKanpur : झुलसा देने वाली प्रचंड गर्मी और जानलेवा अब साबित हो रही है। गर्मी के चलते यूपी में मौत का आंकड़ा 200 तक पहुंच जाएगा। ऐसे में कानपुर जिले से दिल को झकझोर देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। इसमें पुलिस का एक हेड कांस्टेबल तपती दोपहरी में अचेत होकर गिरता है और उसका हार्ट फेल्योर हो जाता है। सिपाही की बिगड़ती तबीयत और छटपटाहट का वीडियो उसके साथी मोबाइल में कैद करते नजर आते हैं।

MSP को लेकर नाराज किसानों को बड़ा तोहफा, केंद्र सरकार ने 14 फसलों पर बढ़ाया न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्यCabinet approves MSP for 14 kharif crops : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में दिल्ली में कैबिनेट की बैठक हुई। इसमें किसानों को सरकार की तरफ से तोहफा दिया गया। सरकार ने 14 फसलों के लिए एमएसपी को बढ़ा दिया।

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra : OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 को टक्कर देने आया मोटोरोला का दमदार स्मार्टफोनMotorola Edge 50 Ultra Price in india : Edge सीरीज में Motorola ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Motorola Edge 50 Ultra मंगलवार को लॉन्च कर दिया। Motorola Edge 50 Ultra में Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 प्रोसेसर मिलता है, जिसे हाल ही में POCO F6 और Xiaomi 14 Civi में यूज किया गया है। मोटोरोला का यह स्मार्टफोन OnePlus 12 और Xiaomi 14 को टक्कर देगा।

realme Narzo 70x 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन का नया वैरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सRealme Narzo 70x 5G 8GB RAM variant launched in India : रियलमी (Realme) ने भारतीय बाजार में रियलमी नारजो 70x 5G (Realme Narzo 70x ) का बड़ा वैरिएंट लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसके 8GB रैम +128GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 14,499 रुपए है। कंपनी इसके साथ कई ऑफर्स भी दे रहे है।

भारत के युवाओं में कौनसा मोबाइल ब्रॉण्ड है सबसे लोकप्रिय, survey report में सामने आई यह सचाईस्मार्टफोन एवं एसेसरीज बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी भारतीय युवाओं के बीच सबसे लोकप्रिय स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड बनकर उभरा है। काउंटरपॉइंट रिसर्च द्वारा किए गए एक सर्वेक्षण रिपोर्ट में यह दावा किया गया है। रियलमी ने इस रिपोर्ट का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि यह महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि और मील का पत्थर भारत की युवा आबादी के लिए रियलमी के निरंतर फोकस और समर्पण को रेखांकित करता है।
