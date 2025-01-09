गुरुवार, 9 जनवरी 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :तिरुपति , गुरुवार, 9 जनवरी 2025 (00:21 IST)

Tirupati Temple Stampede : आंध्रप्रदेश के तिरुपति मंदिर में कैसे मची भगदड़, किस चूक से गई 6 श्रद्धालुओं की जान

At least 6 killed, several injured in stampede at Tirupati : आंध्रप्रदेश के तिरुपति में मची भगदड़ में 6 श्रद्धालुओं की जान चली गई जबकि 40 लोग घायल हो गए। जिस समय यह भगदड़ मची उस वक्त टोकन लेने के लिए करीब 4 हजार लोगों की भीड़ तिरुपति के विष्णु निवासम के पास जमा थी। टोकन बांटने के दौरान यह हादसा हुआ। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्मयंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने इस घटना पर दु:ख जताया है।
 
वैकुंठ द्वार दर्शनम के लिए भीड़ : भगदड़ उस समय मची, जब वैकुंठ द्वार दर्शनम के लिए सैकड़ों लोग टिकट पाने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। देश भर से सैकड़ों श्रद्धालु 10 जनवरी से शुरू होने वाले 10 दिवसीय वैकुंठ द्वार दर्शनम के लिए यहां आए हैं।पुलिस द्वारा कुछ महिला श्रद्धालुओं को सीपीआर देने और घायल व्यक्तियों को एंबुलेंस में ले जाने के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर व्यापक रूप से प्रसारित हो रहे हैं।
पीएम मोदी ने जताया दु:ख : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने तिरुपति में भगदड़ की घटना में 4 श्रद्धालुओं मौत पर गहरा दुःख जताया है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को घटना की जांच करने और घायलों को बेहतर इलाज मुहैया कराने के लिए कहा है। वे गुरुवार को तिरुपति पहुंचेंगे और पीड़ितों से मुलाकात करेंगे। 
लिमिटेड टोकन देने का फैसला : 10 जनवरी को वैकुंठ एकादशी दर्शन के लिए लिमिटेड टोकन देने का फैसला किया गया। TTD की ओर से कहा गया कि 10 जनवरी के दर्शन के लिए गुरुवार को सुबह 5 बजे से टोकन वितरण का काम होगा, लिमिटेड टोकन होंगे जो पहले आएगा उसे टोकन मिलेगा। बुधवार शाम 6 बजे से ही लोग टोकन लेने के लिए कतारों में लगना शुरू हो गए। करीब साढ़े आठ बजे तिरूपति टाउन में श्रीनिवासम जगह पर जब कतार को पहली बार खोला गया तो कतार में पहले पहुंचने की जल्दी में लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई। इनपुट भाषा Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
