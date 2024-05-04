शनिवार, 4 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 4 मई 2024 (08:42 IST)

गैरी कास्परोव का राहुल गांधी पर तंज, शीर्ष स्तर को चुनौती देने से पहले रायबरेली जीतें

rahul gandhi
Loksabha election 2024 : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के पसंदीदा शतरंज खिलाड़ी गैरी कास्परोव ने खेल के प्रति उनके शौक पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि शीर्ष स्तर को चुनौती देने से पहले रायबरेली में जीत दर्ज करें। राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली से अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया। वह केरल के वायनाड से भी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। ALSO READ: क्‍या रायबरेली से चुनाव लड़ना राहुल गांधी का मास्‍टर स्‍ट्रोक है?
 
रूस के 61 साल इस पूर्व महान खिलाड़ी ने 2005 में प्रतिस्पर्धी शतरंज से संन्यास की घोषणा की थी। वह ‘एक्स’ पर एक यूजर की पोस्ट का जवाब दे रहे थे।
 
कांग्रेस ने हाल ही में लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान अपने मोबाइल फोन पर शतरंज खेलते हुए गांधी का एक वीडियो को पोस्ट किया था। इस वीडियो में गांधी ने कास्परोव को अपना पसंदीदा शतरंज खिलाड़ी बताया और खेल और राजनीति के बीच समानताएं बताईं। राहुल ने खुद को राजनेताओं में सबसे अच्छा शतरंज खिलाड़ी बताया था।
 
कास्परोव ने इस पोस्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि शीर्ष स्तर को चुनौती देने से पहले आपको रायबरेली से जीत दर्ज करना चाहिए। ALSO READ: स्मृति ईरानी का दावा, अमेठी में कांग्रेस ने स्वीकार की हार
 
कांग्रेस के पोस्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए एक यूजर ने चुटिले अंदाज में लिखा कि बहुत राहत महसूस हो रही है कि कास्परोव और विश्वनाथन आनंद ने खेल को जल्दी अलविदा कह दिया और उन्हें हमारे समय की सबसे बड़ी शतरंज प्रतिभा का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा। 

इसके जवाब में एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा, मैं अपने आंसू नहीं रोक सकता। रूसी शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर और पूर्व विश्व शतरंज चैंपियन, हमारे स्थानीय शतरंज चैंपियन/मार्शल आर्ट विशेषज्ञ/हॉकी खिलाड़ी/पहलवान और नेता राहुल गांधी को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। 
 
कास्परोव को नहीं पता कि राहुल गांधी जी एक राष्ट्रीय शूटिंग चैंपियन भी हैं। हालांकि वह अक्सर निशाना साधते हैं और अपने पैर में गोली मार लेते हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि कास्परोव रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के मुखर आलोचक हैं और वह अपने देश से बाहर क्रोएशिया में रहते हैं।
