  Follow us
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 30 दिसंबर 2024 (12:45 IST)

यशस्वी जायसवाल के साथ हुई बेईमानी, SNICKO में नहीं दिखा कोई मूवमेंट

यशस्वी जायसवाल के साथ हुई बेईमानी, SNICKO में नहीं दिखा कोई मूवमेंट - yashasvi jaiswal given out despite no movement in snicko meter controversial decision
Yashasvi Jaiswal Wicket : मेलबर्न में खेले जा रहे भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चौथे टेस्ट मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारतीय टीम को 340 का टारगेट दिया था, यह टारगेट बड़ा जरूर था लेकिन नामुमकिन नहीं लेकिन इस सीरीज में जैसा हमेशा होता आ रहा है वैसा ही बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में भी हुआ, सीनियर खिलाड़ियों ने कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं उठाई और 2-3 बल्लेबाजों पर ही टीम निर्भर रही।

लेकिन पांचवे दिन जो भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज के साथ हुआ, उसने पुरे खेल जगत को दो भागों में बांट दिया। भारत के 6 विकेट पर 130 रन पर गिर चुके थे, भारत की उमीदें यशस्वी जायसवाल और वाशिंगटन पर थी। दोनों मिलकर 45 गेंदों का सामना कर चुके थे, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस 71वें ओवर में जब गेंदबाजी करने आए, उन्होंने यशस्वी को बाउंसर फेंका और उस बाउंसर पर जायसवाल ने अपना बल्ला चला दिया और गेंद विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी के दस्तानों में चली गई।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने विकेट के पीछे कैच की अपील की लेकिन मैदानी अंपायर जोएल विल्सन ने इसे नॉट आउट करार दिया। पैट कमिंस ने इसे रिव्यू लेने का फैसला किया। जब गेंद बल्ले से गुजरी तो स्निको मीटर (Snicko Meter) में स्पाइक नहीं दिखा इसके बावजूद थर्ड अंपायर बांग्लादेश के शरफुदौला ने यशस्वी को आउट करार दिया। इसके बाद वहां बैठे भारतीय फैंस ने चीटर चीटर चिल्लाना शुरू किया और कमेंटरी कर रहे सुनील गावस्कर भी गुस्से में दिखाई दिए।


उन्होंने कहा "अगर आप स्निकोमीटर के आगे ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन पर यकीन करेंगे, तो क्रिकेट में टेक्नोलॉजी का क्या इस्तेमाल है? या तो आपके पास यह है या नहीं."  "यह अंपायर का बिल्कुल गलत फैसला यह साफ नॉट आउट है. अंपायर की तरफ से बिल्कुल गलत फैसला"
 
देखें सोशल मीडिया पर यशस्वी जायसवाल के विकेट पर भारतीय फैंस का रिएक्शन 

