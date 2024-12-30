यशस्वी जायसवाल के साथ हुई बेईमानी, SNICKO में नहीं दिखा कोई मूवमेंट

"I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision."— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024
If Snicko shows no deflection, how can Yashasvi still be given out? pic.twitter.com/TGuZCCtEHM
क्या Yashasvi Jaiswal के साथ हुई बेईमानी? Snicko Meter में कोई मूवमेंट ना होने के बावजूद दिया गया Out
At the risk of being called a lot of things, Yashasvi Jaiswal was clearly out. The deflection was very clear as was the third umpire’s explanation as to why he made Joel Wilson change his decision #AusvInd
"They can make of it what they like. That clearly hit the glove."
"As far as I'm concerned, there's no argument whatsoever."
- Ricky Ponting on the Jaiswal wicket #AUSvIND
Wow what a worst decision ridiculous umpiring if u don't wanna make decision on technology then what's the use ?? bullshit #INDvsAUSTest #YashasviJaiswal
