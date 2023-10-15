रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2023
Last Updated : रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2023 (18:39 IST)

इंग्लैंड को अफगानिस्तान से मिला 285 रन का लक्ष्य

ENGvsAFG : अफगानिस्तान की टीम आईसीसी एकदिवसीय विश्व कप (ENDvsAFG ODI World Cup 2023) मैच में रविवार को यहां पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता मिलने पर इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 49.5 ओवर में 284 रन पर आउट हो गई।
अफगानिस्तान के लिए सलामी बल्लेबाज रहमानुल्लाह गुरबाज (Rahmanullah Gurbaz) ने 57 गेंद की आक्रामक पारी में 80 रन बनाए। इंग्लैंड के लिए आदिल रशीद (Adil Rashid) ने 10 ओवर में 42 रन देकर तीन विकेट चटकाए। अफगानिस्तान के लिए रहमानुल्लाह गुरबाज के बाद सबसे लम्बी पारी खेली Ikram Alikhil ने। उन्होंने 66 गेंदों में 58 रन बनाए। 

